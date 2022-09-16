American Heritage vs. Chaminade-Madonna football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online

Watch and follow live as national high school football powerhouses American Heritage and Chaminade-Madonna face off to keep their national title hopes alive

Week 5 has a full slate of good matchups , but this week's must-see game features Florida foes No. 14 American Heritage and No. 3 Chaminade-Madonna battling each other to see which will remain a contender for the 2022 national championship.

Both of these nationally-ranked teams are packed with future college players and off to undefeated starts, but only the winner of this game will still have a chance to win this season's national title.

With so much riding on this game, it is one you don't want to miss. Fortunately, you don't have to. You can watch the American Heritage vs. Chaminade-Madonna live stream on NFHS Network .

HOW TO WATCH

What : The American Heritage Patriots take on the Chaminade-Madonna Lions in the national high school football game of the week.

When : 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Friday, September 16

Where : Chaminade-Madonna High School | Hollywood, Florida

How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network .

Live score updates: Follow the game on SBLive Sports for live score updates

More coverage : SBLive Sports features in-depth coverage of Florida high school football , including season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on SBLive's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App .

No. 3 Chaminade-Madonna (3-0) has held its ranking since the preseason, and so far the Lions have done nothing to show there's any reason they shouldn't be ranked where they are, if not higher.

They earned a hard-fought 35-28 victory over No. 20 St. John's (DC) in Week 1, and have steamrolled their past two opponents with a combined 91-42 score.

Chaminade-Madonna's big wins are due in large part to its list of big name recruits. Its junior class alone is loaded, headlined by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, safety Zaquan Patterson and athlete Joshisa Trader - three of the top 15 recruits in the nation in 2024, per 247Sports.com.

No. 14 American Heritage (4-0) hasn't enjoyed a top 5 ranking this year, but the Patriots have played like they think they deserve one.

They opened their season with wins over teams from Georgia and California, and have outscored their previous two in-state opponents 96-14.

American Heritage will have to lean on its own high-profile players if it wants to beat Chaminade-Madonna.

The Patriots will look to a pair of Ohio State commits to keep their offense rolling. Senior Mark Fletcher is one of the best running backs in the country, and class of 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss has the ability to blow the game wide open.

Both teams enter the game with stacked rosters and undefeated records, but something has to give. Don't wait until Monday to see which team is still in the hunt for a national championship.

Watch the American Heritage vs. Chaminade-Madonna live stream on the NFHS Network.