ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

American Heritage vs. Chaminade-Madonna football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14U23W_0hyUR2qK00

Watch and follow live as national high school football powerhouses American Heritage and Chaminade-Madonna face off to keep their national title hopes alive

Week 5 has a full slate of good matchups , but this week's must-see game features Florida foes No. 14 American Heritage and No. 3 Chaminade-Madonna battling each other to see which will remain a contender for the 2022 national championship.

Both of these nationally-ranked teams are packed with future college players and off to undefeated starts, but only the winner of this game will still have a chance to win this season's national title.

With so much riding on this game, it is one you don't want to miss. Fortunately, you don't have to. You can watch the American Heritage vs. Chaminade-Madonna live stream on NFHS Network .

HOW TO WATCH

What : The American Heritage Patriots take on the Chaminade-Madonna Lions in the national high school football game of the week.

When : 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Friday, September 16

Where : Chaminade-Madonna High School | Hollywood, Florida

How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network .

Live score updates: Follow the game on SBLive Sports for live score updates

More coverage : SBLive Sports features in-depth coverage of Florida high school football , including season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on SBLive's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App .

No. 3 Chaminade-Madonna (3-0) has held its ranking since the preseason, and so far the Lions have done nothing to show there's any reason they shouldn't be ranked where they are, if not higher.

They earned a hard-fought 35-28 victory over No. 20 St. John's (DC) in Week 1, and have steamrolled their past two opponents with a combined 91-42 score.

Chaminade-Madonna's big wins are due in large part to its list of big name recruits. Its junior class alone is loaded, headlined by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, safety Zaquan Patterson and athlete Joshisa Trader - three of the top 15 recruits in the nation in 2024, per 247Sports.com.

No. 14 American Heritage (4-0) hasn't enjoyed a top 5 ranking this year, but the Patriots have played like they think they deserve one.

They opened their season with wins over teams from Georgia and California, and have outscored their previous two in-state opponents 96-14.

American Heritage will have to lean on its own high-profile players if it wants to beat Chaminade-Madonna.

The Patriots will look to a pair of Ohio State commits to keep their offense rolling. Senior Mark Fletcher is one of the best running backs in the country, and class of 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss has the ability to blow the game wide open.

Both teams enter the game with stacked rosters and undefeated records, but something has to give. Don't wait until Monday to see which team is still in the hunt for a national championship.

Watch the American Heritage vs. Chaminade-Madonna live stream on the NFHS Network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

High school football player follows the path of Dwayne Johnson

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Football careers can sometimes be cut short due to unexpected situations, but one future Miami Hurricane did not have to look too hard for prospects. Weighing in at 315 pounds, Immaculata-La Salle High School football player Frankie Tinilau has a bright future ahead of...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Miami football plummets barely staying in top 25

The Miami football team plummeted from 13th to 25th in both week four polls following a 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night. Texas A&M passed Miami in the polls with the win over Miami. The Aggies are now 23rd in the Associated Press top 25 and 20th in the USA Today coaches poll.
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamilaker.com

St. Thomas University dedicates new scoreboard, athletic field with help from AutoNation

St. Thomas University on Aug. 24 celebrated its collaboration with AutoNation, which funded the school’s new scoreboard and turf athletic field that were unveiled that day. The massive 50-foot by 32-foot scoreboard and AutoNation Field will serve student athletes who compete on multiple teams: Football; women’s flag football; men’s and women’s soccer; men’s and women’s rugby and women’s lacrosse. The ceremony drew elected officials and 1,800 students were welcomed back to campus. The university in Miami Gardens draws students from diverse backgrounds, the school said. Nearly half of the freshman class are first-generation college students, and 70 percent are eligible for federal Pell grants for those with financial need.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Delray Beach, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
Hollywood, FL
Education
City
Delray Beach, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami fan praises 'incredible' environment at Kyle Field against Texas A&M

The pageantry of college football is almost as important as the game being played on the field come Saturdays. In the SEC, it’s a different feel compared to other programs. Miami might hail from SEC country since Florida calls the conference home, but the atmosphere on gamedays is vastly different in the 305 area code compared to anywhere else. And while Hurricane fans might love the glitz and glamour of Hard Rock Stadium, few places hold a candle to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday nights.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win

Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Lauderhill Gas Station Cashier Attacked After Argument with Customers

No. 1 - The next major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season could occur in the coming days as Fiona continues what appears to be a move more toward the north. The Category 1 storm moved over Puerto Rico’s southwest corner on Sunday and is forecast to move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday. Due to the effects of the hurricane, the electrical system was knocked out of service and more than 1.4 million Puerto Ricans are without power, according to Governor Pedro Pierluisi. Several health institutions, including Puerto Rico's largest public hospital, were running on generators. Forecasts have Fiona turning more to the north in coming days, away from the United States, and becoming as strong as a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday.
LAUDERHILL, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River

After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thesource.com

Popular Miami Doctor Banned From Performing BBL Surgeries After Patient Dies

A popular Miami doctor has been banned from performing Brazilian butt lift surgeries after a patient died on the operating table the same day. According to the Miami Herald, 33-year-old patient died after the Instagram-famous Dr. John Sampson performed BBL surgery on June 16, 2021. According to an autopsy report...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Chaminade#High School Football#Ohio State#Live Stream#American Football#Highschoolsports#American Heritage#The Nfhs Network#Sblive Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hoist your steins for these seven Oktoberfest 2022 bashes in South Florida

After two years of stripped-down Oktoberfest events in South Florida, full-throttle weekends of lagers, brats and lederhosen are back at local bars, breweries and German-American clubs. When Munich’s actual Oktoberfest took pandemic pauses in 2020 and 2021, South Florida followed suit by deliberately scaling back carnivals and beer-barrel races while limiting public gatherings. But while it’s ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’

To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida

MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes.  They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022

People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
BOCA RATON, FL
eagleeye.news

MSD SGA holds annual Homecoming dance; ticket issues arise

The 2022 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Homecoming dance was an energetic beginning to the 2022-2023 school year, uniting all of MSD’s students together on the dance floor. Taking place at the Marriott Hotel in Fort Lauderdale from 7-11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10 students enjoyed unlimited soft drinks, fun desserts and blasting music for an all around fun time.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Student arrested after incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High; charges unknown

MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school student in Miami is facing a lesson in the law. According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the teen was arrested on Friday after an incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Officials have not provided details...
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy