Santa Clarita, CA

John Bates
3d ago

50 years in prison, reduced by 10 years for each of the other 4 robbers he gives up. No! then enjoy your hommies for the next 50 years. What do you others think?????? .

Santa Clarita Radio

Woman With Outstanding DUI Warrant Arrested In Castaic For Public Intoxication

A woman with an outstanding driving under the influence (DUI) warrant was arrested in Castaic for public intoxication Saturday. On Saturday, deputies responded to the 31000 block of Castaic Road in Castaic regarding an intoxicated female transient, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. “Upon...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Arrested In Castaic For Vandalism After Argument Turns Physical

A woman was arrested in Castaic Sunday after she was allegedly in a verbal argument with another individual which turned into physical vandalism. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call at a gas station in Castaic after two individuals were involved in a verbal argument, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Driving Under The Influence Takes Over Half Of Weekend Arrests

Driving under the influence once again tops weekend arrests with a 55 percent arrest rate. From Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, 20 people were arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Valencia, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
signalscv.com

Deputies: Woman arrested for assaulting boyfriend

A Newhall woman was arrested on suspicion of physically assaulting her boyfriend Friday after an argument, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a report of a possible domestic violence situation on the 24000 block of Cork Oak Avenue in Newhall, according to spokesman and Deputy Robert Jensen.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Police search Compton neighborhood after downtown LA robbery, shooting leads to pursuit

A valet was shot during a robbery and shooting in downtown Los Angeles that led to a pursuit that ended in Compton, where police have four people in custodyLAPD officers responding to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Broadway heard gunshots as they were arrived at about 2:45 a.m. Several suspects trying to drive off in a black BMW shot at officers, who gave chase.The chase led to the 900 block of West Piru Street in Compton, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle. An LAPD sergeant in Compton said that three suspects were in custody,...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot during South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Couple arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

A Canyon Country couple was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse Sunday after engaging in a mutual physical altercation, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for a possible domestic abuse incident on the 19000 block of Olympic Crest Drive in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Man shot, killed in Bell Gardens

Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot […]
BELL GARDENS, CA
pasadenanow.com

Area Businessman Arrested on Murder-for-Hire Charges

A real estate contractor has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he attempted to arrange the killings of an attorney and a real estate banker to which he owed hundreds of thousands of dollars, following a joint investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Valley Bureau.
PASADENA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Crash Blocks All Lanes Of 5 Freeway Truck Route

A SigAlert was issued for the 5 Freeway truck route after a pick-up truck crashed into a big rig Monday morning. Around 11:20 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a crash on the southbound 5 Freeway near Balboa Boulevard in the truck route, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 2 wounded in Bell shooting

One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in the City of Bell, southeast of downtown Los Angeles, early Saturday morning. The shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. outside a home in the 6900 block of Chanslor Avenue. Officers told KTLA that a 44-year-old woman and two 46-year-old men were shot by a […]
BELL, CA
Key News Network

Multiple Vehicles Destroyed in Auto Shop Fire

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple vehicles were destroyed in an auto shop fire early Monday morning, Sept. 19, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police Department responded to a commercial fire around 3:324 a.m. at an auto repair shop on the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue.
POMONA, CA

