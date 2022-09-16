Read full article on original website
John Bates
3d ago
50 years in prison, reduced by 10 years for each of the other 4 robbers he gives up. No! then enjoy your hommies for the next 50 years. What do you others think?????? .
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman With Outstanding DUI Warrant Arrested In Castaic For Public Intoxication
A woman with an outstanding driving under the influence (DUI) warrant was arrested in Castaic for public intoxication Saturday. On Saturday, deputies responded to the 31000 block of Castaic Road in Castaic regarding an intoxicated female transient, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. “Upon...
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Arrested In Castaic For Vandalism After Argument Turns Physical
A woman was arrested in Castaic Sunday after she was allegedly in a verbal argument with another individual which turned into physical vandalism. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call at a gas station in Castaic after two individuals were involved in a verbal argument, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.
Santa Clarita Radio
Driving Under The Influence Takes Over Half Of Weekend Arrests
Driving under the influence once again tops weekend arrests with a 55 percent arrest rate. From Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, 20 people were arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman arrested for assaulting boyfriend
A Newhall woman was arrested on suspicion of physically assaulting her boyfriend Friday after an argument, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a report of a possible domestic violence situation on the 24000 block of Cork Oak Avenue in Newhall, according to spokesman and Deputy Robert Jensen.
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster Identified
Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster.
Police search Compton neighborhood after downtown LA robbery, shooting leads to pursuit
A valet was shot during a robbery and shooting in downtown Los Angeles that led to a pursuit that ended in Compton, where police have four people in custodyLAPD officers responding to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Broadway heard gunshots as they were arrived at about 2:45 a.m. Several suspects trying to drive off in a black BMW shot at officers, who gave chase.The chase led to the 900 block of West Piru Street in Compton, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle. An LAPD sergeant in Compton said that three suspects were in custody,...
Spike Strip Terminates Pursuit of Suspected Female DUI Driver
Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A spike strip was successfully deployed to terminate a pursuit in the Florence community of South Los Angeles early Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver around 2:15 a.m. in the South Los Angeles area. The female...
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of...
Man killed by LAPD officers while wielding airsoft gun identified by coroner
A man who was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers while he was apparently armed with a replica assault-style rifle has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Luis Herrera, a 19-year-old Los Angeles resident, was shot and killed by police officers Saturday afternoon in the yard of a home […]
Man shot and killed during robbery in Encino, LAPD says; 2 suspects sought
Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot and killed during what police believe was a robbery in a quiet Encino neighborhood Monday morning.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot during South LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
signalscv.com
Couple arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
A Canyon Country couple was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse Sunday after engaging in a mutual physical altercation, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for a possible domestic abuse incident on the 19000 block of Olympic Crest Drive in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.
Man shot, killed in Bell Gardens
Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot […]
pasadenanow.com
Area Businessman Arrested on Murder-for-Hire Charges
A real estate contractor has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he attempted to arrange the killings of an attorney and a real estate banker to which he owed hundreds of thousands of dollars, following a joint investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Valley Bureau.
5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say
Almost a year and a half after a man's body was found floating in the Long Beach harbor, police say they've connected five people to the slaying. The post 5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Clarita Radio
Crash Blocks All Lanes Of 5 Freeway Truck Route
A SigAlert was issued for the 5 Freeway truck route after a pick-up truck crashed into a big rig Monday morning. Around 11:20 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a crash on the southbound 5 Freeway near Balboa Boulevard in the truck route, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
1 dead, 2 wounded in Bell shooting
One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in the City of Bell, southeast of downtown Los Angeles, early Saturday morning. The shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. outside a home in the 6900 block of Chanslor Avenue. Officers told KTLA that a 44-year-old woman and two 46-year-old men were shot by a […]
Multiple Vehicles Destroyed in Auto Shop Fire
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple vehicles were destroyed in an auto shop fire early Monday morning, Sept. 19, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police Department responded to a commercial fire around 3:324 a.m. at an auto repair shop on the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue.
Man detained after possible marijuana grow operation in Chatsworth garage goes up in flames: LAFD
A man was taken into custody after a fire at a possible marijuana grow operation at a Chatsworth garage early Monday. The fire was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 9400 block of North Megan Avenue. Los Angeles city firefighters ran into some difficulty getting into the building from an occupant and several aggressive dogs, […]
