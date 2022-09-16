ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon, Nexi, Worldline, CaixaBank, EPI Join Digital Euro Project

The European Central Bank (ECB) has selected five companies to be involved in a “prototyping exercise” that will be part of its two-year investigation phase into a digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could be used as an alternative to cash. The companies are Amazon,...
Today in B2B Payments: Developers Provide Crypto, Receipt Management Tools

Today in B2B payments, CryptoPayments launches new solutions to help make and receive payments in cryptocurrency, while Botkeeper partners with Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. Plus, Ratio secures $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform. Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions...
NCR Splitting Into 2 Distinct Companies

Bank, retail and restaurant enterprise technology provider NCR is splitting into two distinct publicly traded companies, with one focused exclusively on ATMs and the other targeting online commerce. The NCR Board of Directors unanimously approved the plan, which will be “structured in a tax-free manner” and is anticipated to take...
Report: SEC Accounting Guidance Creates Hurdle for Banks’ Crypto Plans

Despite demand from an increasing number of their clients for cryptocurrency products and services, many banks are reportedly holding back on offering them because accounting guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) makes it unprofitable to do so. The March 31 accounting guidance from the SEC requires that...
Treasury Crypto Reports Long on Detail, Short on Urgency

Anyone expecting the blueprints for legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies from the three reports the Treasury Department released Friday (Sept. 16) will be sorely disappointed. While extensive, the reports produced in line with President Biden’s March 10 executive order on cryptocurrencies and digital assets don’t provide many specific recommendations or policy...
Restaurants Now Seek to Balance Full-Service Flourishes, Digital Ease

As quick-service restaurants (QSRs) rush to automate, their full-service restaurant (FSR) counterparts are forced to take a more nuanced view of innovation. While labor challenges demand some adoption of new technologies to make them run more efficiently, these restaurants are called upon to find the balance between these technologies and the level of service their dine-in customers expect.
Central African Republic Adopts Bitcoin as Legal Tender; Most Don’t Notice

When the Central African Republic (CAR) adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in April, mayhem initially ensued, sparked by confusion, advanced by disagreements, and then driven by concern from global organizations like the World Bank. But in a country of roughly 4.8 million people, just 11% of the population has internet...
Tech Investments Usher In Post-Oil Future in Emerging Markets

As the world seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels, several oil-dependent countries in emerging markets are using technology and the digital economy to drive the transition to a post-oil future. And it’s not just that high-tech industries can themselves be important contributors to an economy, but the right application...
EMEA Daily: 5 Companies Join ECB’s Digital Euro Project

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the European Central Bank (ECB) announces five industry partners that will be involved in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the digital euro project, while Truelayer cuts 10% of its workforce. The ECB has selected five companies to...
Slumping D2C Mattress Firm Purple Receives Bid to Go Private

Struggling mattress maker Purple Innovation could soon be going private. The Utah-based company received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management — its largest shareholder — to purchase all of its outstanding capital stock for $4.35 per share, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) news release. Purple’s...
Sievo Raises $44M to Grow Procurement Analytics Platform in US, Europe

Procurement analytics platform Sievo has raised $44 million in growth investment and will use it to accelerate the growth of the platform in U.S. and global markets. Sievo provides spend management software and other services to help businesses create a procurement information hub, analyze data sets, and manage supply chain, economic and environmental events, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) press release.
Report: U.S. Banking Regulators Watching Big Regional Banks

Large regional banks may be required to increase their financial cushions so they can better weather any crises that may emerge, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday (Sept. 18). The Journal cited anonymous sources as having said regulations under consideration would impose on large regional banks the capacity to raise...
Indian Commerce Platform DotPe Raises $58M to Add Financial Services

Indian offline-to-online commerce platform DotPe has reportedly raised $58 million in a Series B round and said it plans to add B2B financial services to its offerings. The company also said it plans to use the new investment to triple the number of merchants using the platform over the next two or three years, after that number tripled over the previous three years, Money Control reported Monday (Sept. 19).
Clickatell Partners With Central Bank to Bring Nigerians eNaira Banking

Unbanked Nigerians and those using a feature phone in the country will soon have access to eNaira banking services through an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channel. Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) firm Clickatell is partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to launch a USSD channel for the country’s eNaira central...
CFOs Face Challenges, Benefits When Managing Order Backlogs

A backlog of orders for high-demand products may sound like a great problem to have, but it also creates challenges for companies and their chief financial officers (CFOs). One is getting hold of any components that may be hard to get, slowing production of the company’s products. Another is determining which customers to prioritize when distributing the finished products.
Report: Federal Reserve Reviews Goldman’s Retail Unit, Marcus

The Federal Reserve is reportedly reviewing the operation of Goldman Sachs Group’s retail online banking platform, Marcus, asking questions of Goldman managers in a weeks-long process. The process is not indicative of wrongdoing, but it goes beyond the regulator’s usual oversight, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing unnamed sources....
Walmart-Backed Indian Startup Ninjacart Launches Import-Export Platform for GCC

Ninjacart, an Indian AgriTech startup backed by Walmart and Tiger Global, has expanded by launching the Ninja Global platform for agricultural import-export businesses in the United Arab Emirates and Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries. The goal of the platform is to bolster the import-export market for agriculture commodities between the...
From White House, a Clear Call for Tighter Crypto Controls

The Treasury Department is looking to rein in crypto. It’s hard not to come to that conclusion when looking over the trio of reports it released on Sept. 16, and especially the Fact Sheet the White House put out announcing its goals for the first major responses to the president’s executive order calling for the creation of a legal framework for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.
Opendoor Business Model Flaw Drives Losses on 42% of August Deals

Opendoor Technologies reported it lost money on 42% of transactions in August as the U.S. housing market falters for builders, flippers and others looking to sell houses, Bloomberg wrote Monday (Sept. 19). Opendoor has warned investors that it thinks it’ll lose as much as $175 million in adjusted earnings before...
