850businessmagazine.com
Saving Sight with IRIS
Dr. Sunil Gupta is on a mission to end preventable blindness due to diabetic retinopathy. As challenges go, it’s a big one, but he won’t be deterred. When Gupta, a nationally recognized retinal surgeon based in Pensacola, encounters a problem, he rarely backs down until it’s solved. It’s just the way he’s built.
niceville.com
Taylor Dayne to perform concert in Destin
DESTIN, Fla.– Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) will present Taylor Dayne live in concert in Destin on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m., the MKAF has announced. The concert, rescheduled from the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series, is at the MKAK Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Previously purchased tickets have been automatically transferred to this new date.
cohaitungchi.com
Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL
You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
850businessmagazine.com
IHMC Eyes Expansion
At the Institute for Human & Machine Cognition headquartered in downtown Pensacola, scientists from across the nation are signing on to test the boundaries of human capability. These leading researchers are coming to study healthspan, resilience and performance, a dynamic field of study that has become the IHMC’s latest frontier....
850businessmagazine.com
Building Relationships
As a young man, Justin Phelps found himself gravitating toward a career in construction. He admired the companies who had built landmark structures in the area. Now, 10 years into his time as president and CEO of JM Phelps Construction, Phelps has joined their ranks. JM Phelps Construction specializes in...
850businessmagazine.com
Developing Trust
A key employee of the St. Joe Company described the management style of its president/CEO Jorge Gonzalez. “He doesn’t have a lot to say,” the employee said, “but when he speaks, it is significant. And when he commits to a course of action, he goes forward. He doesn’t retreat.”
fox35orlando.com
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
850businessmagazine.com
Holmes Sweet Home
A lot of ink has been spilled in recent months on the idea of the “Great Resignation” — a pandemic-induced staffing shortage that has roiled industries across the United States. The manufacturing industry has been among those hardest hit. The enormous demand for labor has led some...
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
Gallery Night celebrates the Blue Angels in Pensacola
Hundreds of people were in downtown Pensacola Friday night to celebrate the Blue Angels.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
850businessmagazine.com
The Way Forward
For residents of Bay and other Northwest Florida counties, Hurricane Michael came first. The Category 5 storm caused an estimated $25 billion in damage. The cost to replace Tyndall Air Force Base, alone, will exceed $5 billion. The aftershocks of that storm were still being felt when a life-altering global...
Major discount grocery store opens new location in Florida
A major discount grocery store just opened another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. Popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has opened up yet another new location in Florida.
Santa Rosa Co. Commission welcomes new Aldi store, expansions across Gulf Coast
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Commission welcomed a new addition to the Pace/Pea ridge area. Members attended the grand opening of a new Aldi store Thursday, Sept. 15. This is the first Aldi location built in the Pace/Pea Ridge area, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County […]
matadornetwork.com
These Pensacola Airbnbs Let You Live Your Best Beach Life
Vacation time is calling, and Pensacola is the place to go for a place that suits every type of traveler. This westward city on the Florida Panhandle is known for bay beaches, barrier islands, and a laid-back lifestyle that caters to those looking to step away from the madness of Florida’s bigger cities. Check out these Airbnbs in Pensacola that put you near the best that the city has to offer.
850businessmagazine.com
High Demand, Limited Inventory
It’s not a secret that real estate demand is high, and inventory is low. Chris McCall, Senior Director of the Commercial Division of Counts Real Estate Group, is honest with his clients about the market while helping them acquire the commercial or industrial properties they require. The eight agents...
thepulsepensacola.com
Vascular Neurologist Joins Ascension Sacred Heart
Vascular neurologist Charles DeMello Schutt, MSc, MD, has joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Neurology in Pensacola. Dr. Schutt sees patients in the Medical Office Building at 5153 N. Ninth Ave., Suite 404, in Pensacola. The office is part of The Advanced Brain & Spine Institute at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Pensacola, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Pensacola. The West Florida High School - Tech volleyball team will have a game with East Hill Christian School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
