Springfield, MO

Springfield Business Journal

Missouri’s newest state park opening near Ava

Bryant Creek State Park, Missouri's newest state park, is scheduled to open near the city of Ava this week. On 2,917 acres in Douglas County, the park has forest features, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and creek frontage. The budget for the first phase of the park is $142,000.
