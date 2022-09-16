its justified. if he had ran from the police he wouldnt be dead. its simply dont attack, run from, or resist the police.
look I agree with the fact that this person was absolutely wrong and ppl break the law every single day but being trigger happy isn't justified...I have police in my family and this is not a justified reason to shoot and kill someone. If he had tried to directly run him over, that would be different or if he pulled a gun then yes but trigger happy cops need to go back to the academy
okay Rock Hill this is a very delicate situatio okay Rock Hill this is a very delicate situation nothing to laugh about I have watched this in slow motion unfortunately the gentleman behind the wheel may have had something to alter his judgment he patiently waited for the York county sheriff to exit the vehicle in the door could have sliced his lower extremities in half it is a touchy situation if the victim of the shooting could have somehow been shot in the lower extremities it could have been a situation where this young man live to see another day but in the heat of adrenaline and fear he is no longer with us let's say a prayer for him but please let's not write it for him May that young man rest in peace someone is with a son may God bless his love ones
