Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Shot Numbers, State Metrics
Illinois health officials released new number showing just how many people have received the new COVID booster shots in the state during its initial rollout so far. The numbers come as the state reports another decline in its weekly metrics, though 20 counties remain at a "high community level" for the virus.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois grappling with nurse shortage which officials say will get worse
(The Center Square) – A shortage of nurses has been developing in Illinois for many years and officials say things could get worse. The COVID-19 pandemic caused nurses to retire or leave the profession, but there were regional shortages before then, especially in downstate rural Illinois. According to the...
KFVS12
Illinois, Kentucky join Midwest Hydrogen Coalition
(KFVS) - In the Heartland, Illinois and Kentucky have joined the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition. The coalition “provides a regional framework for a strong hydrogen market that will spur new industries and good-paying jobs, promote energy resilience and improve public health by reducing pollution.”. Other states include Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota,...
KFVS12
Illinois State Fair attendance hits record high
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois State Fair had an estimated attendance of over 636,700 visitors this year. This year makes it the highest attended fair since industry attendance calculations were put into effect, beating previous records also set under the Pritzker administration. Weekend attendance during the fair saw an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021.
Illinois Governor Pritzker picks up another endorsement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker picked up another endorsement Monday. The Laborer’s International Union of North America joined Pritzker at a news conference to endorse his reelection bid. The group said that they endorsed the governor because of his support for labor unions. Senate Republican candidate Kathy Salvi also received an endorsement […]
1470 WMBD
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?
With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
Will You Need a Polio Vaccine Booster as Concerns Rise in U.S.? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Said
Local officials are monitoring the spread of polio amid growing national concerns, leaving some wondering what measures will be used to curb the spread of the virus, including the possibility of polio vaccine boosters. New York declared a state of emergency Sept. 9 to boost vaccination efforts after polio was...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Change in State COVID Guidelines Take Effect
Changes to Illinois' COVID guidelines take effect Friday, one day after the governor announced them. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s...
wmay.com
Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off
(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
KFVS12
Poll finds majority of Missourians favor marijuana legalization
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
KFVS12
SoutheastHEALTH raising awareness for malnutrition in Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau is raising awareness for malnutrition in Missouri. Missouri Governor Mike Parson recently proclaimed the week of September 19-23 as Malnutrition Awareness Week with the help of SoutheastHEALTH Lead Clinical Dietitian Laurie Carlton, MS, RD, LD. “This was something that I felt...
KFVS12
Mo. Democrats stance on Amendment 3 raises concerns of hurting minorities, low-income earning Missourians
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A push to legalize recreational marijuana has seen a major supporter take a step back. Missouri Democrats released their positions and opinions ahead of the November election on Monday. Democrats say they support the legalization of recreational marijuana but are not taking a stance on Amendment 3.
959theriver.com
Thousands Of Illinois Residents Receive New COVID Booster Shot
A number of Illinois residents are receiving the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot. As of Friday, health officials say nearly 189-thousand Illinoisans have received a dose of the updated vaccines since they were authorized for use at the beginning of the month. Data indicates that daily vaccination numbers have jumped to the highest level seen since early February, during a major surge of the Omicron variant.
1470 WMBD
New lawsuit filed by Democrat to stop SAFE-T Act
JOLIET, Ill. – There’s now a second State’s Attorney in Illinois who is filling lawsuit against the State of Illinois over the “cashless bail” provision of the “SAFE-T Act.”. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow filed suit on Friday — joining his counterpart in...
Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
CNET
Illinois Tax Rebate 2022: When Is My Check Coming?
Some 6 million Illinois residents are receiving an income tax rebate, property tax rebate or both, thanks to the state's $1.8 billion Family Relief Plan. Physical checks started going out Sept. 12, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue, and will continue to be mailed for the next several months.
wmay.com
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term
Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
Here’s how long it could take before you get Illinois income, property tax rebates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois property and income tax rebates began rolling out out last week, but Illinois Comptroller Susan Mendoza says it could still take a little while before residents start receiving their checks. Rebates on income and property taxes are part of a $1.83 billion inflation-relief package built into this year’s budget. The […]
KFVS12
Be prepared for increased deer activity ahead of the peak of mating season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2021, nearly 4,000 car-deer crashes were investigated across Missouri, with a quarter of those incidents reported in November. With the peak of the mating season approaching, officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri State Highway Patrol are warning motorists of increased deer activity over the next few months.
