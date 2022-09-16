ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Pistons Reportedly Waive Player They Just Signed

View the original article to see embedded media. With NBA training camps right around the corner from opening, there is going to be a lot of movement on rosters around the league. The regular season starts in 32 days, preseason begins on September 30 and training camps begin in less...
Yardbarker

L.A. Targeting Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson & Malik Beasley In Recent Russell Westbrook Trade Talks With Jazz

The Russell Westbrook trade drama appears to be far from over even though the Los Angeles Lakers start training camp in just a week. Over the last two weeks, reports suggested Westbrook was likely to start the 2022-23 season on the Lakers roster. At the same time, L.A. was believed to have stayed in touch with the Utah Jazz, discussing potential trade options.
Yardbarker

Knicks Signing Svi Mykhailiuk To One-Year Contract

He was waived by the Raptors last month, shortly after exercising a $1.9 million player option. Mykhailiuk, 25, is 6-foot-7 appeared in 56 games last season, averaging 4.7 points. The No. 47 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, he often served as a capable fill-in as a shooter for the Raptors. He has also spent time with the Lakers, Thunder and Pistons.
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario

Changes have been aggressive from the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gobert? Gone. Donovan Mitchell? Gone. Now, before the 2022-23 NBA season, there will be more. Mike Conley could be one, but given his age, his value has become a point of discussion. The fountain of youth is an enduring myth in...
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to camp deal

The Chicago Bulls are bringing an Antetokounmpo to training camp. Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the more famous and accomplished GIannis, will compete for a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Malcolm Hill, who held a two-way contract with the Bulls last season, and Carlik Jones, who played for the Bulls at NBA Summer League, are among the players expected to compete for a two-way contract.
Yardbarker

Pistons Signing Kyler Edwards To Camp Contract

Edwards, 23, is 6-foot-4 and went undrafted out of Houston in June, making him a rookie free agent. He 3.8 points and 5.9 rebounds during his final run with the Cougars last season, as relayed by Shaw. While Edwards is a long shot to make the final roster, he very...
FanSided

Darius Slay was Kirk Cousins’ worst nightmare in Eagles dominant MNF win

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was more effective connecting with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay when targeting Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings had the opportunity to make a statement on Monday Night Football on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team did defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, so a win over the Eagles was not off of the table on paper.
FanSided

Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles

Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
