On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing with the Chicago Bulls. He is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing Svi Mykhailiuk. The four-year veteran has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors over four seasons in the NBA.
View the original article to see embedded media. With NBA training camps right around the corner from opening, there is going to be a lot of movement on rosters around the league. The regular season starts in 32 days, preseason begins on September 30 and training camps begin in less...
The Russell Westbrook trade drama appears to be far from over even though the Los Angeles Lakers start training camp in just a week. Over the last two weeks, reports suggested Westbrook was likely to start the 2022-23 season on the Lakers roster. At the same time, L.A. was believed to have stayed in touch with the Utah Jazz, discussing potential trade options.
The Heat could reportedly make a move for DeRozan
Riley gives his opinion on the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant championship years in Los Angeles
He was waived by the Raptors last month, shortly after exercising a $1.9 million player option. Mykhailiuk, 25, is 6-foot-7 appeared in 56 games last season, averaging 4.7 points. The No. 47 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, he often served as a capable fill-in as a shooter for the Raptors. He has also spent time with the Lakers, Thunder and Pistons.
Changes have been aggressive from the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gobert? Gone. Donovan Mitchell? Gone. Now, before the 2022-23 NBA season, there will be more. Mike Conley could be one, but given his age, his value has become a point of discussion. The fountain of youth is an enduring myth in...
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
The Chicago Bulls are bringing an Antetokounmpo to training camp. Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the more famous and accomplished GIannis, will compete for a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Malcolm Hill, who held a two-way contract with the Bulls last season, and Carlik Jones, who played for the Bulls at NBA Summer League, are among the players expected to compete for a two-way contract.
Although training camp is fast approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers seemingly haven’t given up on trading Russell Westbrook. They’re reportedly having ongoing talks with the Utah Jazz to make such a deal happen, and they seem to have their sights set on getting Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson.
Edwards, 23, is 6-foot-4 and went undrafted out of Houston in June, making him a rookie free agent. He 3.8 points and 5.9 rebounds during his final run with the Cougars last season, as relayed by Shaw. While Edwards is a long shot to make the final roster, he very...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was more effective connecting with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay when targeting Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings had the opportunity to make a statement on Monday Night Football on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team did defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, so a win over the Eagles was not off of the table on paper.
For Cleveland Guardians fans wondering what their magic number is to clinch a postseason berth, we have you covered. The Cleveland Guardians have not been to the postseason since the 2020 season, where they were swept in the first round by the New York Yankees. Now, they have the chance to make a return to fall baseball.
Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
