East Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

Police: Milford woman assaults several after cutting restaurant line

MILFORD — Local police say a woman assaulted multiple security guards and police officers after attempting to skip the line at a restaurant. Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault after her Sunday arrest.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man found dead in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK — Police say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a local cemetery Monday afternoon. Naugatuck police said they responded to the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery on New Haven Road for an "unresponsive person" around 4 p.m. Monday, Naugatuck police said in a statement.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
GUILFORD, CT
East Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
East Hartford, CT
Register Citizen

New London police: Dirt bike rider wanted for hitting officer

NEW LONDON — Police say an officer was injured in a collision with a dirt bike on Friday. New London police said they were investigating multiple reports of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles “driving erratically” in several areas of the city, including on the 400 block of Colman Street when the male operator of a dirt bike drove toward and struck an officer.
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

Police investigate gunshot at Shelton firehouse, firefighter suspended

SHELTON — One Pine Rock Park firefighter has been suspended pending results of a police investigation into a gun being fired inside the fire house earlier this month, according to fire officials. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said no one was injured in the Sept. 8 incident, and the...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown police looking for young siblings missing since Monday

MIDDLETOWN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for two young siblings who haven't been seen since Monday. Police released little information on the disappearance other than the children's names, Sofia Serkosky, 3, and Lukas Serkosky, 10 months, and their descriptions. Lukas will turn 1 in November. He has brown eyes and blonde hair and weighs 20 pounds. Sofia has brown eyes and brown hair and weighs 40 pounds.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say

MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Department Of Correction#East Hartford Police
Register Citizen

Norwalk police investigating death of infant

NORWALK — City police said Sunday they are investigating the death of an infant. Lt. Joseph Dinho, a spokesperson for the Norwalk Police Department, described the probe in an email Sunday evening as an “untimely death” investigation. Dinho said the investigation is ongoing, but offered no further...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Wolcott police: Man thrown 20 feet from motorcycle hospitalized

WOLCOTT — A man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening, according to local police. Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens reported the operator, a man in his 50s, lost control of his motorcycle for “some unknown reason” at the intersection of Andrews Road and James Place around 6 p.m. Sunday and was thrown 20 feet from the bike. No one else was involved in the crash, Stephens said.
WOLCOTT, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police: Man robbed near Main Street early Sunday

BRIDGEPORT — A man was reportedly robbed early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. A man called the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center soon after 3 a.m., "indicating he was just robbed and struck in the face (with) what he believed to be a firearm" near Main Street and Capital Avenue, according to Scott Appleby, emergency management director for the city.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Enfield woman killed in Rocky Hill crash on I-91

ROCKY HILL — An Enfield woman was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. A Massachusetts man was also seriously injured in the crash, state police said in a news release Monday morning. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield,...
ROCKY HILL, CT
Register Citizen

New London police ID man who died after found near parking garage

NEW LONDON — Police have identified the man who died Sunday after being found near a local parking garage. Police identified the victim as Michael Naphen, 62, of New London. Emergency personnel located Naphen outside a parking garage at 160 Water St. around 12:50 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a person may have jumped from the multi-story structure, police said. He was reported to be unconscious and unresponsive when he was found, police said.
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

Plainfield police: Teen crashes dirt bike into woman, both hospitalized

PLAINFIELD — A 15-year-old crashed a dirt bike into a 60-year-old woman who was crossing Front Street Friday night, sending both of them to the hospital, police say. Plainfield police said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Front Street near South Walnut Street. According to police, the teenager,...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Plymouth police: Armed man robbed 2 gas stations minutes apart

PLYMOUTH — Within just a few minutes, police say a man armed with a knife robbed two neighboring convenience stores on Main Street Saturday evening. The first robbery occurred at a Gulf gas station around 6:32 p.m. A Citgo gas station next door was then robbed around 6:34 p.m., Plymouth police said in a Facebook post. The suspect made off with several thousand dollars from the two stores, police said.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Register Citizen

Windsor man killed in Route 72 motorcycle crash in Plainville

PLAINVILLE — A Windsor man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 72 Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. At around 2:50 p.m., the man was driving his motorcycle east on Route 72 in the left lane when he struck a guardrail barrier off the left side near Exit 3, state police said in a news release Monday morning. State police said it was not known why the motorcyclist crashed.
WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

State police: Dog rescued on Cheshire highway adopted by family

CHESHIRE — A dog rescued from Interstate 84 by a state trooper earlier this month has found a new home, according to state police. The dog was found on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 26 and Exit 27 on the morning of Sept. 2, police said previously.
CHESHIRE, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden felon caught with semi-automatic guns and drugs, prosecutors say

HAMDEN — A town resident was indicted Thursday after authorities said he was caught with guns and drugs earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Latrell Rountree, 27, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, possession of firearms in...
HAMDEN, CT

