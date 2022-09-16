ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Judge agrees Kentucky cop who cuffed teen during traffic stop violated his rights

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwC6s_0hyUOY5600

A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop when the teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons.

The teen, Tae-Ahn Lea, was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn. Lea, who was 18 at the time, filed a federal lawsuit over the traffic stop.

U.S. District Court Judge Greg Stivers wrote in a summary judgment ruling Thursday that Crawford violated Lea’s right against unreasonable search and seizure.

Crawford, who is white, had believed Lea looked nervous and lied about a weapon in the car, according to Stivers’ ruling. The “weapon” was a miniature souvenir Louisville Slugger bat that was tucked between the front car seat and the console.

“Crawford’s consideration of the miniature bat was not sufficient to establish reasonable suspicion that Lea was armed and dangerous and nervousness is not a reliable indicator of criminal activity,” Stivers wrote.

Crawford patted Lea down and handcuffed the teen before a K9 dog was called in to search the vehicle. Lea was eventually released and given a citation.

Stivers ruled in favor of Lea in a summary judgment, meaning a jury will decide how much in damages will be awarded to Lea. Crawford is no longer on the Louisville police department.

Stivers also dismissed Lea’s claims against Louisville’s former police chief and three other officers.

Comments / 10

Mary Cox
3d ago

They under arrest it’s standard procedure to cuff them. People need to get over themselves and anyone that thinks his rights were messed with needs to put the uniform on and do the dang job!!!

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Death of Lexington boy in foster care ruled homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A seven-year-old’s death while in state care is now the target of a lawsuit. A coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. At the time, he was under the care of a state-contracted facility. Now, the couple raising the boy after his biological mother lost custody has filed suit.
LEXINGTON, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Jail Repeatedly Violated Kentucky Jail Standards, Death Reviews Found

Preliminary reviews of Louisville jail deaths by Kentucky’s Department of Corrections found repeated violations of the state’s jail standards, the minimum standards that local correctional facilities in the Commonwealth must maintain. Through Kentucky’s open records law, LEO Weekly obtained findings related to eight of the ten in-custody deaths...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Jury Recommends 15 Year Sentence For Killing Of Radcliff Man

A jury has fixed a 15-year sentence for a 21-year-old Indiana man who shot and killed a Radcliff man. Jurors returned a verdict of guilty of first-degree manslaughter late Wednesday afternoon against Demonte Tee Whitfield and heard sentencing testimony Thursday morning. Whitfield killed 30 year-old Jermaine Huffman in November 2021...
RADCLIFF, KY
WKRC

Kentucky man sentenced for breaking 9-day-old's arms, legs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky man will serve five years in prison after he admitted to beating and breaking the arms and legs of his 9-day-old son. Brent Bishop, also known as Michael Bishop, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child abuse. Reports say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
PADUCAH, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Thousands...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search And Seizure#Souvenir#District Court
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs man and woman shot, killed in Shively

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the people killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Shively as Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block...
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot on I-264 in Shively

SHIVELY, Ky. — A man died after being shot on the interstate in Shively. Shively Police Department said that on Saturday, a man arrived at UofL Hospital by private means around 10:54 p.m. On Monday, that man was identified as Rickey Jones Jr., 42. Police said he was suffering...
SHIVELY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in incidents across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is injured and two people are dead in several incidents that happened Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. of a crash at 35th Street and Bank Street. When police arrived, they said they found that 17-year-old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Carrollton Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

September 13, 2022, Madison Police arrested Della J. Freeman 49, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Freeman was stopped by Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. K-9 Meko and his handler Ben Flint responded to the stop. Meko conducted an open air sniff around Freeman's vehicle and gave his handler a positive indication for the possession of narcotics. During the subsequent search, Captain Season Jackson located a white crystal type substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
CARROLLTON, KY
wdrb.com

5 people charged, 4 arrested in murder, robbery of New Albany man

Doc accused of injecting drugs into IV bags, causing death. Federal agents have arrested a Dallas anesthesiologist on charges alleging that he injected nerve-blocking agents and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluids at the surgical center where he works, causing the death of a co-worker and cardiac emergencies for several patients. The U.S. attorney’s office for the northern district of Texas said Thursday that Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. was arrested Wednesday for allegedly tampering with a consumer product causing death and intentionally adulterating drugs. He could face life in prison if convicted. Prosecutors say a 55-year-old female co-worker died after treating herself with an IV bag of what she thought was saline. An autopsy found that she died from a lethal dose of a nerve-blocking drug.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-264 eastbound are blocked to a reported shooting. According to MetroSafe, dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264 near milemarker 10 area of Southern Parkway and Taylor Boulevard. Louisville Metro Police, Fire and EMS are on scene. One patient...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State scam tries to steal your hard-earned money

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you ever gotten a suspicious text message with a shady link? If you have, it’s always better to be careful and not click it. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be cautious as a recent scam is targeting people in the Tri-State. The text, seen […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy