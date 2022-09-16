ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Vickie Bragg
3d ago

Please appoint someone to make sure vote are fair; so..if STACY wins in GA., I'LL KNOW FOR SURE IT WAS TAMPEREDWITH

Minnesota Reformer

Fulton DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top

I don’t think Georgia is prepared for what’s coming its way. I don’t know how it could be, not with the most important and controversial trial in American history looming in its not-too-distant future. Now, maybe that trial will never happen. After months of investigative work into an alleged criminal conspiracy to interfere with and […] The post Fulton DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Abrams attacks Kemp on hospitals, abortion in Athens speech

Athenians packed College Square on Saturday to hear Stacey Abrams give a fiery speech where she talked about the state's technical college system and sought to tie incumbent Governor Brian Kemp to the recent closure of one of Atlanta's two level 1 trauma centers. “I'm here for those families that...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgians want protection for Okefenokee

ATLANTA – A poll shows the majority of Georgians want action taken to protect the Okefenokee from mining proposals. Majority of Georgians Say Governor Should Immediately Protect the Okefenokee from Risky Mining. Clergy, scientists, local governments, and elected officials have spoken out for protecting the Okefenokee swamp from risky...
GEORGIA STATE
beckersspine.com

Georgia pain practice reports data breach affecting 39,000+

The Physicians’ Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia in Rome notified patients of a data breach affecting 39,765 people, law firm Console and Associates wrote on JD Supra on Sept. 16. The practice learned about the breach July 11 and notified patients Sept. 2, the report said. The breach...
ROME, GA
CBS 46

Megabus partners with Southeastern Stages, add 16 routes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add 16 direct routes to their Atlanta offerings. The routes expand Atlanta’s direct offerings to cities in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The new routes will leave from the Southeastern Stages bus stop at 232 Forsyth St....
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states

Georgians who are members of two large Medicare Advantage plans may face a tougher time getting cataract surgery – a routine eye procedure for older people. That’s because Aetna and Humana now require doctors in Georgia to get prior approval for cataract removal for Medicare Advantage enrollees.  Georgia eye doctors say the requirements are burdensome […] The post Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Proposed titanium mine near Florida's Okefenokee wildlife refuge moving forward after Army Corps of Engineers drops protections

Environmental groups are calling on Georgia's Environmental Protection Division to reject permits to build a titanium mine near an intact freshwater wetland system known as the Okefenokee Swamp, which extends into Florida. The up-and-down battle to protect the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has perplexed many because of new murky U.S. wetland policies formed under the Trump administration. Ultimately, Twin Pines Minerals Company successfully sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which dropped its federal protections of the swamp in a settlement. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Albany Herald

How to weigh in on Georgia Power's proposed rate increase

ATLANTA -- Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about Georgia Power’s plans to raise electricity rates by 12% during a series of hearings beginning later this month before a final vote in December. The Georgia Public Service Commission has adopted new procedures that allow each person to...
GEORGIA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
VALDOSTA, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Countries Georgia exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Georgia exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

What is Georgia’s wealthiest school district?

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Flat Creek Baptist pastor Saefkow nominated to head Ga. Baptist Convention

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville pastor Josh Saefkow, a champion of the Cooperative Program and current chairman of the Georgia Baptist Executive Committee, will be nominated to serve as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention at an annual meeting set for Nov. 13-15 in Augusta. Buford First Baptist Church Lead...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
saportareport.com

Herschel Walker’s nonprofit ‘problem’ highlights real problems faced by Georgia nonprofits

By Guest Columnist DAVE PAULE senior consultant at Our Fundraising Search and Georgia State University instructor. It’s hard to avoid political messaging in Georgia during campaign season. This election is no exception, with some of the most extensive messaging surrounding Herschel Walker’s controversial involvement with Patriot Support. This story has legs beyond the campaign; it highlights many of the challenges nonprofits face when they associate their brand with another. Especially, when that brand is a celebrity’s.
GEORGIA STATE

