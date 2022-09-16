Read full article on original website
Vickie Bragg
3d ago
Please appoint someone to make sure vote are fair; so..if STACY wins in GA., I'LL KNOW FOR SURE IT WAS TAMPEREDWITH
valdostatoday.com
Georgia has highest job resignation rate in U.S.
ATLANTA – Georgia has the highest job resignation rate in the U.S. according to a new report by WalletHub. To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
Fulton DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top
I don’t think Georgia is prepared for what’s coming its way. I don’t know how it could be, not with the most important and controversial trial in American history looming in its not-too-distant future. Now, maybe that trial will never happen. After months of investigative work into an alleged criminal conspiracy to interfere with and […] The post Fulton DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
wuga.org
Abrams attacks Kemp on hospitals, abortion in Athens speech
Athenians packed College Square on Saturday to hear Stacey Abrams give a fiery speech where she talked about the state's technical college system and sought to tie incumbent Governor Brian Kemp to the recent closure of one of Atlanta's two level 1 trauma centers. “I'm here for those families that...
valdostatoday.com
Georgians want protection for Okefenokee
ATLANTA – A poll shows the majority of Georgians want action taken to protect the Okefenokee from mining proposals. Majority of Georgians Say Governor Should Immediately Protect the Okefenokee from Risky Mining. Clergy, scientists, local governments, and elected officials have spoken out for protecting the Okefenokee swamp from risky...
beckersspine.com
Georgia pain practice reports data breach affecting 39,000+
The Physicians’ Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia in Rome notified patients of a data breach affecting 39,765 people, law firm Console and Associates wrote on JD Supra on Sept. 16. The practice learned about the breach July 11 and notified patients Sept. 2, the report said. The breach...
Republican candidate Chris West makes campaign stop in Central Georgia
ROBERTA, Ga. — The Republican Candidate for Georgia’s Second Congressional District hit the campaign trail in Central Georgia, making a stop in Crawford County. Chris West, the man opposing long-time incumbent Sanford Bishop, made a stop last week in Roberta at the Crawford County Young Farmers meeting. Bishop...
CBS 46
Megabus partners with Southeastern Stages, add 16 routes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add 16 direct routes to their Atlanta offerings. The routes expand Atlanta’s direct offerings to cities in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The new routes will leave from the Southeastern Stages bus stop at 232 Forsyth St....
Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states
Georgians who are members of two large Medicare Advantage plans may face a tougher time getting cataract surgery – a routine eye procedure for older people. That’s because Aetna and Humana now require doctors in Georgia to get prior approval for cataract removal for Medicare Advantage enrollees. Georgia eye doctors say the requirements are burdensome […] The post Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Proposed titanium mine near Florida's Okefenokee wildlife refuge moving forward after Army Corps of Engineers drops protections
Environmental groups are calling on Georgia's Environmental Protection Division to reject permits to build a titanium mine near an intact freshwater wetland system known as the Okefenokee Swamp, which extends into Florida. The up-and-down battle to protect the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has perplexed many because of new murky U.S. wetland policies formed under the Trump administration. Ultimately, Twin Pines Minerals Company successfully sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which dropped its federal protections of the swamp in a settlement. ...
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Forsyth County as she urges community's support
CUMMING, Ga. — It was a rare stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday, as she campaigned in Forsyth County. The gubernatorial candidate's One Georgia Assembly joined Georgia's 6th Congressional District Democrats inside the FoCAL Center. Stacey Abrams energized the crowd and admitted she needs the votes...
Albany Herald
How to weigh in on Georgia Power's proposed rate increase
ATLANTA -- Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about Georgia Power’s plans to raise electricity rates by 12% during a series of hearings beginning later this month before a final vote in December. The Georgia Public Service Commission has adopted new procedures that allow each person to...
Georgia Attorney General race: Carr, Jordan differ on 'heartbeat' law, prosecutions
ATLANTA — Republican Attorney General Chris Carr told 11Alive News that it's "preposterous" to claim that pregnant women who induce abortions themselves could be prosecuted under the state's new restrictive abortion law. The abortion issue has played a big role in the race for Georgia attorney general between Carr...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
With clear skies, peanut harvest gets under way in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — When it comes to the southwest Georgia peanut harvest, the proof is in the pudding, or more accurately, in the rows of goobers being plowed up in fields across the region. The tasty legumes are big business in Georgia, with the top 10 counties for peanuts in...
MSNBC
Are Black Men the Key to Stacey Abrams Becoming Georgia's Next Governor?
"The gap between Black men and Black women was the difference of 370,000 votes in Georgia, and so we do have to close that gap." Terrance Woodbury, Roland Martin, Cliff Albright and Tiffany Cross discuss the impact Black men can have on the Georgia elections.Sept. 17, 2022.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Countries Georgia exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Georgia exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What is Georgia’s wealthiest school district?
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
weisradio.com
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Declares Emergency in Chattooga County Following Recent Flooding
After the Labor Day Weekend flooding – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared has declared an emergency in Chattooga County. That declaration opens the door for the state to provide assistance to Chattooga County Public Works for repair to roadways and bridges. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) – provided...
The Citizen Online
Flat Creek Baptist pastor Saefkow nominated to head Ga. Baptist Convention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville pastor Josh Saefkow, a champion of the Cooperative Program and current chairman of the Georgia Baptist Executive Committee, will be nominated to serve as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention at an annual meeting set for Nov. 13-15 in Augusta. Buford First Baptist Church Lead...
saportareport.com
Herschel Walker’s nonprofit ‘problem’ highlights real problems faced by Georgia nonprofits
By Guest Columnist DAVE PAULE senior consultant at Our Fundraising Search and Georgia State University instructor. It’s hard to avoid political messaging in Georgia during campaign season. This election is no exception, with some of the most extensive messaging surrounding Herschel Walker’s controversial involvement with Patriot Support. This story has legs beyond the campaign; it highlights many of the challenges nonprofits face when they associate their brand with another. Especially, when that brand is a celebrity’s.
