I don’t think Georgia is prepared for what’s coming its way. I don’t know how it could be, not with the most important and controversial trial in American history looming in its not-too-distant future. Now, maybe that trial will never happen. After months of investigative work into an alleged criminal conspiracy to interfere with and […] The post Fulton DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO