Cowboys Ex Danny McCray Wins Reality TV Competition

By Jeremy Brener
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

Danny McCray played for five seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. Now, he's a reality TV champion.

Former Dallas Cowboys special-teamer Danny McCray is celebrating after his big win on the CBS show "The Challenge: USA."

Before his reality TV appearances, McCray was a special-teams ace and defensive helper for the Cowboys from 2010-13 and 2015.

McCray was named the winner of the competition after finishing first in a race up a snowy mountain in Patagonia in the show's final episode Wednesday.

During the show, McCray had to compete in various challenges that tested his strength and endurance on mental and physical levels. He also needed to navigate social politics amongst the other players in the game in order to avoid elimination.

McCray appeared on "The Challenge: USA" as one of 28 "CBS reality titans," a qualification needed to compete on the program. McCray competed on "Survivor 41" in 2021, placing sixth in the competition. But now, McCray can call himself a champion.

"This is very redeeming! I felt like I was one move or one conversation away from making it to the Final 3 on Survivor," McCray told PopCrave . "S o this did make me feel good about my social game and my ability to play these types of games!"

As a result of winning the show alongside fellow 'Survivor' Sarah Lacina, the former Cowboys linebacker won $245,500 and qualified for The Challenge: Global Championship, which is set to take place in 2023 on Paramount+.

