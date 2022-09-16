Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
NBC Sports
Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints
If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
NBC Sports
A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win
After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT. The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ankle) questionable to return vs. Raiders
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the host Las Vegas Raiders after
NBC Sports
Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT
The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and they were down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they won’t be leaving Nevada with an 0-2 record. Kyler Murray played a terrific fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied 23-23 and they wound up winning the game with their defense. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers’ explanation for Bruce Arians being on the sidelines tells only part of the story
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current...
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter reacts to Jimmy G replacing injured Lance
Jimmy Garoppolo is under center once again for the 49ers. As expected, NFL Twitter reacted rationally. Starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of San Francisco’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Commanders suffer embarrassing loss in Detroit
DETROIT - The Commanders made it interesting in the second half but the damage from a completely inferior first half doomed Washington in its first loss of the season. Where Carson Wentz and the offense mounted somewhat of a second-half comeback, the defense refused to go along for the ride. Washington's defense has now given up 58 points through two games and does not at all seem ready to rebound from a bad 2021 season.
Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 2
Sam Ehlinger QB — Dallis Flowers CB — With Pittman Jr. and Pierce inactive, the Colts made WR Dezmon Patmon active for the game. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1. CB Kenny Moore II (hip) and DT DeForest Buckner (hip) were questionable but are both active for the game.
NBC Sports
Revenge game? Gunner Olszewski eager to 'show out' vs. Patriots
Gunner Olszewski had Sept. 18 circled on his calendar, it appears. The former Patriots wide receiver/return specialist signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency this offseason after three seasons in New England. He'll face his former team for the first time Sunday when the Steelers battle the Patriots at Acrisure Stadium.
NBC Sports
Shanahan forcefully defends play-call on Lance's injury
SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance's 2022 season officially has come to an end after five quarters of play. The 49ers' starting quarterback sustained a broken right ankle with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter Sunday at Levi's Stadium in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After minutes of laying...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Trick play was “a really cool play to call” but I should’ve called timeout to stop it
The Seahawks ran one of the weirdest plays of the year in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, a play on which running back DeeJay Dallas took the snap and promptly threw an interception. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s explanation of the play won’t do much to satisfy Seahawks fans.
numberfire.com
Brandon Bolden (hamstring) officially inactive for Raiders in Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden will not play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Bolden was originally listed doubtful to play, so this comes as no surprise. Look for more backfield work for Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White. In Week 1, Bolden had...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Never did you think we’d have that many balls thrown over our head
The Ravens entered the fourth quarter with a 35-14 after quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 79-yard touchdown run. At that point, it seemed unfathomable that the Dolphins would make the game competitive — let alone win it. But Miami scored three touchdowns to tie the game with 5:19 remaining in...
NBC Sports
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NBC Sports
Stephen A.: 'Plausible' 49ers regret Lance move by Thanksgiving
Stephen A. Smith believes that it is not out of the realm of possibility the 49ers, sooner rather than later, come to regret the decision to start Trey Lance. On Friday's episode of "First Take," Smith along with fellow ESPN analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears discussed the 49ers' quarterback situation with Lance as the starter and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo serving as the backup.
Yardbarker
Texans Worked Out Three Players
Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
NBC Sports
Full list of inactive players for Patriots vs. Steelers Week 2 matchup
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will field mostly healthy rosters when they meet at Acrisure Stadium for Sunday's pivotal Week 2 game. Steelers star running back Najee Harris suffered a foot injury in the team's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he practiced in full Thursday and Friday and is active for Week 2. The Steelers will be without star defensive end T.J. Watt, who suffered a pectoral muscle injury versus the Bengals and was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.
NBC Sports
Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi questionable to return
The Titans are losing players left and right. They lost running back Trenton Cannon on the opening kickoff. Tennessee lists him as questionable to return with a knee injury. The Titans saw left tackle Taylor Lewan leave after their first play from scrimmage. He also is questionable with a knee injury.
Comments / 0