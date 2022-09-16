ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints

If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win

After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT

The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and they were down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they won’t be leaving Nevada with an 0-2 record. Kyler Murray played a terrific fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied 23-23 and they wound up winning the game with their defense. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

NFL Twitter reacts to Jimmy G replacing injured Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo is under center once again for the 49ers. As expected, NFL Twitter reacted rationally. Starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of San Francisco’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Commanders suffer embarrassing loss in Detroit

DETROIT - The Commanders made it interesting in the second half but the damage from a completely inferior first half doomed Washington in its first loss of the season. Where Carson Wentz and the offense mounted somewhat of a second-half comeback, the defense refused to go along for the ride. Washington's defense has now given up 58 points through two games and does not at all seem ready to rebound from a bad 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Revenge game? Gunner Olszewski eager to 'show out' vs. Patriots

Gunner Olszewski had Sept. 18 circled on his calendar, it appears. The former Patriots wide receiver/return specialist signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency this offseason after three seasons in New England. He'll face his former team for the first time Sunday when the Steelers battle the Patriots at Acrisure Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Shanahan forcefully defends play-call on Lance's injury

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance's 2022 season officially has come to an end after five quarters of play. The 49ers' starting quarterback sustained a broken right ankle with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter Sunday at Levi's Stadium in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After minutes of laying...
NFL
numberfire.com

Brandon Bolden (hamstring) officially inactive for Raiders in Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden will not play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Bolden was originally listed doubtful to play, so this comes as no surprise. Look for more backfield work for Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White. In Week 1, Bolden had...
NFL
NBC Sports

Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm

The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NFL
NBC Sports

Stephen A.: 'Plausible' 49ers regret Lance move by Thanksgiving

Stephen A. Smith believes that it is not out of the realm of possibility the 49ers, sooner rather than later, come to regret the decision to start Trey Lance. On Friday's episode of "First Take," Smith along with fellow ESPN analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears discussed the 49ers' quarterback situation with Lance as the starter and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo serving as the backup.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans Worked Out Three Players

Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Full list of inactive players for Patriots vs. Steelers Week 2 matchup

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will field mostly healthy rosters when they meet at Acrisure Stadium for Sunday's pivotal Week 2 game. Steelers star running back Najee Harris suffered a foot injury in the team's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he practiced in full Thursday and Friday and is active for Week 2. The Steelers will be without star defensive end T.J. Watt, who suffered a pectoral muscle injury versus the Bengals and was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi questionable to return

The Titans are losing players left and right. They lost running back Trenton Cannon on the opening kickoff. Tennessee lists him as questionable to return with a knee injury. The Titans saw left tackle Taylor Lewan leave after their first play from scrimmage. He also is questionable with a knee injury.
NASHVILLE, TN

