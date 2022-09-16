ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

ClutchPoints

Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals

The biggest story for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 offseason was their revamped offensive line. Despite making it all the way to the Super Bowl, their protection for quarterback Joe Burrow was extremely suspect. The expectation was that with a brand-new line with new players, Burrow would be sacked less. Well, two games in, […] The post Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans

A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the most improbable fourth-quarter comebacks in recent memory on Sunday, stunning the Baltimore Ravens in the process, and Tua Tagovailoa could not be prouder of his team. Having entered the fourth quarter trailing 35-14, the three-headed monster of Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill inspired an unreal comeback […] The post Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo gushing over Cooper Rush during Bengals game will fire up Cowboys fans amid Dak Prescott’s injury

Tony Romo used to be the man for the Dallas Cowboys, but now that he’s no longer playing the role of a star quarterback for America’s Team, he still tries to check on his old team. While he knows that the Cowboys are not at their best without Dak Prescott, Romo clearly believes that backup Cooper Rush is capable of carrying the load while Prescott takes his time to heal from a finger injury. The Cowboys certainly shared that trust in Rush, who led Dallas to a 20-17 home win Sunday over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Manti Te’o shockingly compares Marcus Freeman to coach who led Notre Dame football to CFP title game

Manti Te’o made an appearance at Notre Dame on Saturday. The former Fighting Irish star linebacker was there to help motivate the team and take in some Notre Dame football. Te’o also stated that head coach Marcus Freeman reminds him of Bob Diaco, per Pete Sampson. Diaco was an assistant coach for Notre Dame during […] The post Manti Te’o shockingly compares Marcus Freeman to coach who led Notre Dame football to CFP title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp

You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Nebraska football fans anoint Urban Meyer as Scott Frost replacement with wild chant

Nebraska football is looking to turn around their poor start to the season when they face Oklahoma on Saturday in a classic rivalry. After firing Scott Frost recently, the team is also still looking for a new head coach. It appears their fans want a certain somebody taking over the Cornhuskers program: Urban Meyer. Just […] The post Nebraska football fans anoint Urban Meyer as Scott Frost replacement with wild chant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
