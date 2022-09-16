ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Volkswagen Cypress to open new facility this fall

Volkswagen Cypress' sales operations will relocate to FM 1960 in the coming months. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is underway on a new facility for Volkswagen Cypress, 19550 Hwy. 290, Houston. The dealership’s sales operations will move into the new location at 11411 FM 1960 W., Houston, this fall, and the service side of the business will move to 10828 Steepletop Drive, Houston, in spring 2023, according to a statement on its website. 281-532-8824. www.vwcypress.com.
HOUSTON, TX
territorysupply.com

10 Awesomely Romantic Getaways Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Any Houstonians in desperate need of a romantic getaway with their special someone?. There’s always a lot happening in Houston between its ever-full calendar of cultural...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

TxDOT launches new travel app for Houston

The Texas Department of Transportation on Sept. 16 launched its new mobility app Houston ConnectSmart, which offers users a variety of different travel options to optimize commutes in the Greater Houston area. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Department of Transportation on Sept. 16 launched its new mobility app Houston ConnectSmart, which...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction

HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Old Pearland Farmers Market to celebrate one-year anniversary

The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Old Pearland Farmers Market will celebrate its one-year anniversary Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at its regular location at Independence Park at 3449 Pearland Parkway. The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. Plus, visitors can enjoy local face painters and a bounce house during the anniversary market. https://oldpearlandfarmers.wixsite.com/opfm.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Right at Home Northwest Houston provides support and safety for loved ones

Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. As a Certified Senior Advisor and long-time caregiver, Sandi Heintz has dedicated her life to helping others. Her business, Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. The Right at Home philosophy allows those they serve to remain in their homes for as long as possible.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New juice bar coming to east Pearland

The storefront of the new Clean Juice East Pearland. (Courtesy of Megan Wilson) Clean Juice Pearland East plans to open its doors in late October at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 140, Pearland. The juice bar franchise has locations across the U.S. and will offer cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, sandwiches and more, according to its website. www.cleanjuice.com/location/clean-juice-pearland-east.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bellaire's foodie status grows with the addition of Aya Sushi

Aya Sushi opened at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Aya Sushi) Aya Sushi joins the growing family of restaurants opening around the Bellaire Triangle. Two months following CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen's July 8 start, the new sushi dining option opened next door at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. The omakase, "leave it up to you," menu is led by Tokyo-trained chef Yoshi Katsuyama and features more than two dozen sashimi options as well as a specialty 401 roll, named after the Bellaire area's 77401 ZIP code. 713-485-4272.
BELLAIRE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

New Burlington Location Opening in The Woodlands, TX!

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Burlington Stores, Inc.,?a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening?a new?store located at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.?This is?a relocation of the?store?that was?previously located at 16590 Interstate 45 South Conroe, TX 77384. Burlington offers their shoppers amazing value on the items they need. With brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.?With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need. ??
THE WOODLANDS, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Feges BBQ Lets Veterans Eat Free Every Friday and Its Purple Heart Pitmaster is Planning Something Even Bigger

Veteran, pitmaster and owner of Feges BBQ, Patrick Feges has worn a lot of hats. Now he wants to give back to his fellow veterans. Every Friday the team at Feges BBQ pays homage to those who have served our country by serving them a meal for free. Barbecue pitmaster and Feges owner Patrick Feges is a veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart (for injuries he sustained during a tour in Iraq) who with the community’s generous support wants every veteran to dine well at the end of a long work week.
HOUSTON, TX
