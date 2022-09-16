Read full article on original website
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Longtime business owner brings specialty meats to Katy-based Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market
These are a handful of the types of meats sold at Cherry Block. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Felix Florez brings his 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry to specialty Texas-raised meats with Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market in Katy. “I like to do things right. I...
Creativity, comfort, community shine at Texas Huddle Grille and Sports Bar
Texas Tornados ($8.99-$14.99) is mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage and shredded parmesan rolled in fresh pizza dough and served with homemade marinara, Alfredo sauce or ranch for dipping. (Photos by Sarah Parker/Community Impact Newspaper) Two best friends decided it was time to bring a family sports bar to Webster...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Volkswagen Cypress to open new facility this fall
Volkswagen Cypress' sales operations will relocate to FM 1960 in the coming months. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is underway on a new facility for Volkswagen Cypress, 19550 Hwy. 290, Houston. The dealership’s sales operations will move into the new location at 11411 FM 1960 W., Houston, this fall, and the service side of the business will move to 10828 Steepletop Drive, Houston, in spring 2023, according to a statement on its website. 281-532-8824. www.vwcypress.com.
Houston's future 'River Walk' development will host job fair on September 19 in Fifth Ward
Developers of this 150-acre retail and housing development are hoping this could be the Bayou City's own River Walk, but it is still in the beginning stages.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
Need a weekend getaway? You can escape to this castle on the beach in Galveston
The obvious reason this 5,200-square-foot castle-like home is great for a large group is the fact that it sleeps 12 people and has five full bathrooms and one half-bath.
territorysupply.com
10 Awesomely Romantic Getaways Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Any Houstonians in desperate need of a romantic getaway with their special someone?. There’s always a lot happening in Houston between its ever-full calendar of cultural...
TxDOT launches new travel app for Houston
The Texas Department of Transportation on Sept. 16 launched its new mobility app Houston ConnectSmart, which offers users a variety of different travel options to optimize commutes in the Greater Houston area. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Department of Transportation on Sept. 16 launched its new mobility app Houston ConnectSmart, which...
fox26houston.com
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
12-foot alligator spotted on road in Atascocita subdivision captured by Pct. 4 deputies, video show
What's with all these gators in and around the Houston area?! 🐊 Just a week ago a gator was captured in Cinco Ranch. This week, an even bigger one was captured in Atascocita.
Old Pearland Farmers Market to celebrate one-year anniversary
The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Old Pearland Farmers Market will celebrate its one-year anniversary Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at its regular location at Independence Park at 3449 Pearland Parkway. The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. Plus, visitors can enjoy local face painters and a bounce house during the anniversary market. https://oldpearlandfarmers.wixsite.com/opfm.
The Enchilada Queen dishes on her Tex-Mex empire!
She's the whole enchilada! Sylvia Casares is known as Houston's 'Enchilada Queen' for her award-winning Tex-Mex, cocinado con amor!
Right at Home Northwest Houston provides support and safety for loved ones
Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. As a Certified Senior Advisor and long-time caregiver, Sandi Heintz has dedicated her life to helping others. Her business, Right at Home Northwest Houston, has provided numerous home care services to families in the Cypress and Houston areas for the past 9 years. The Right at Home philosophy allows those they serve to remain in their homes for as long as possible.
Houston to provide updates on Stella Link Road affordable housing project at Sept. 19 meeting
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As planning work continues on a project to bring new affordable housing to Stella Link Road, the city of Houston will host virtual meeting Sept. 19 to provide a recap of efforts so far. As previously...
New juice bar coming to east Pearland
The storefront of the new Clean Juice East Pearland. (Courtesy of Megan Wilson) Clean Juice Pearland East plans to open its doors in late October at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 140, Pearland. The juice bar franchise has locations across the U.S. and will offer cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, sandwiches and more, according to its website. www.cleanjuice.com/location/clean-juice-pearland-east.
Bellaire's foodie status grows with the addition of Aya Sushi
Aya Sushi opened at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Aya Sushi) Aya Sushi joins the growing family of restaurants opening around the Bellaire Triangle. Two months following CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen's July 8 start, the new sushi dining option opened next door at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. The omakase, "leave it up to you," menu is led by Tokyo-trained chef Yoshi Katsuyama and features more than two dozen sashimi options as well as a specialty 401 roll, named after the Bellaire area's 77401 ZIP code. 713-485-4272.
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Burlington Location Opening in The Woodlands, TX!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Burlington Stores, Inc.,?a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening?a new?store located at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.?This is?a relocation of the?store?that was?previously located at 16590 Interstate 45 South Conroe, TX 77384. Burlington offers their shoppers amazing value on the items they need. With brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.?With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need. ??
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Feges BBQ Lets Veterans Eat Free Every Friday and Its Purple Heart Pitmaster is Planning Something Even Bigger
Veteran, pitmaster and owner of Feges BBQ, Patrick Feges has worn a lot of hats. Now he wants to give back to his fellow veterans. Every Friday the team at Feges BBQ pays homage to those who have served our country by serving them a meal for free. Barbecue pitmaster and Feges owner Patrick Feges is a veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart (for injuries he sustained during a tour in Iraq) who with the community’s generous support wants every veteran to dine well at the end of a long work week.
