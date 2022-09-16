Statesville's Ulysses Long to perform at Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts

Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Theatre Statesville earns 15 Metrolina Theatre Association nominations
Theatre Statesville has been nominated for 15 Metrolina Theatre Association awards that include two of the five nominated musicals, "Next to Normal" and "The Secret Garden." "First of all, it really validates all the hard work we’ve been putting into these shows to create good theater. And secondly, it puts us in the position of attracting more actors to want to do shows for us which means we will produce an even better product," Sharon Sigler of Theatre Statesville said. "We have two actors driving down from Boone for rehearsals, let alone Hickory and Newton!"
Union County host first Pride festival at Monroe park
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — This weekend, Union County celebrated its first Pride festival at Monroe Belk Tonawanda Park. Organizers said they started working on this event in March and hope it would bring together the LGBTQ community and its allies. The event had 50 vendors, drag performers, and food...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fort Dobbs DAR Chapter provides supplies for Constitution Week
Fort Dobbs Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) assembled bags with flags, pencils, stickers, leis, pledge of allegiance cards and American’s Creed cards for 213 fourth graders, along with bells and handouts, for their 11 teachers to use in the classroom during Constitution Week. They also decorated the window at the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville.
wccbcharlotte.com
58th Annual Festival In The Park Underway in Charlotte’s Freedom Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 58th annual Festival in the Park kicked off Friday in Charlotte’s Freedom Park in Dilworth. The festival features music, art and a variety of local vendors. Admission is free. Weekend Schedule:. Friday, September 16, 2022 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Saturday, September 17,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
24th annual National balloon rally. “The Moon Glow was the first event in the three-day weekend at the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman. Tethered balloons were illuminated with a special fuel to make them glow in the dark.” (9/19) Mooresville 49 South Rowan 14. “Senior tailback Corey Alexander...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements: Sept. 5
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Fall Art Crawl in Downtown Statesville
The 2022 Fall Art Crawl attracted a large crowd to Downtown Statesville on Friday evening. The event showcased more than 70 artists in 39 different galleries, shops and businesses throughout the downtown area.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: A chance at freedom: Service dog helped Alexander County solider rejoin the world
After serving tours in Iraq and two different branches of the military, James Hamby came home with a traumatic brain injury and a case of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He said he spent nearly a year barely able to leave his house. That all changed when he was paired with...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Gordon Hospice House gala raises $180,000 for patient care
Saturday evening was about reconnecting, remembrance and dedication as more than 200 people gathered at the Statesville Country Club to support the Gordon Hospice House. Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) hosted the 10th Bi-annual Hospice House Gala and raised $180,000 for patient care at the Gordon Hospice House on Saturday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Business owners, residents happy for the return of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway
WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Carolina NASCAR fans are celebrating the return of the North Wilkesboro Speedway, and residents and business owners in Wilkesboro say they have been hoping for this for a while. What You Need To Know. On Sept. 8, Governor Roy Cooper and NASCAR Speedway Motorsports announced...
iredellfreenews.com
Scotts High School Class of 1962 celebrates 60th reunion
The Class of 1962 of Scotts High School recently celebrated its 60th class reunion at Boxcar Grille in Statesville. Teachers (seated in the from left in the front row) are George Conger and Kenneth Wilson. Attending class members (from left) are Delores Setser Swicegood; Holmer Dishman, Elizabeth Pritchard Deal, Danny...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (9) updates to this series since Updated 28 min ago.
Parents concerned after threat triggers evacuation of high school in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Students at Northwest Cabarrus High School are back in their classrooms after an evacuation Monday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., Chopper 9 flew over the school as students sat in stadium bleachers waiting to get the all-clear to return to class. Channel 9 reporter Hannah Goetz...
High School In Concord Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
Northwest Cabarrus High School in Concord was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
WLTX.com
Unruly children force early closure at Carowinds; no active threat, park says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carowinds theme park closed early Saturday night, but park officials said unruly guest behavior led to panic inside. The amusement park kicked off the spooky season with Scarowinds this weekend. However, a night of thrills turned into a frightening night for families. “We were walking...
WBTV
Gastonia school receives country-wide recognition
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups. In this case, they were titled...
iredellfreenews.com
Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County
Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
WBTV
‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
A review of Mecklenburg County restaurant health inspections in August
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below-received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of August, according to data pulled Sept. 15 from the N.C.
