Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Teacher Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract and Request for Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
Related
Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures
MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
clevelandmagazine.com
Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos
The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Nighttown Nights’ coming to RED Pinecrest
As construction continues on Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, the owners will begin to offer “Nighttown Nights,” beginning Sept. 28. On select Wednesdays, Nighttown executive chef Rowan Murray and his culinary team will be previewing menu items from the new Nighttown menu at RED Pinecrest at 200 Park Ave., Suite 130 in the Orange mixed-use development. Different items will be featured each week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s nearly time for the Taste of Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio -- The 31st annual Taste of Medina County event is coming up in October, offering a variety of tasty treats and entertainment. The Northern Medina County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together local restaurants to show off their culinary skills and to treat residents to some of the best the restaurant community has to offer.
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the new season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
Dogs at Paw Fest catch Best Costume, Best Trick and more
The Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club will held it’s 15th Annual Paw Fest Fundraiser Sunday at the Bow Wow Beach Dog Park in Stow.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chocolate Bar permanently closes doors
Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed. Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge is scheduled
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s seventh annual food truck challenge is set to return Saturday, Oct. 1. The challenge – which has trucks competing in several ‘best of’ categories – is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trucks will line Main Street in the Westlake...
coolcleveland.com
After Three Years, Grape JAMboree Returns to Downtown Geneva
Yet another festival returns to the calendar after two dark years, and it’s one of the biggest in the Geneva/Ashtabula County area: the 57th annual Grape JAMboree, celebrating the area’s prominence in grape-growing and wine-making. For two days, tens of thousands of people gather in downtown Geneva for...
Loyal friends from Westshore communities stick together well into their 80s
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of women from Westshore communities (and beyond) have helped each other throughout their lives. They became friends during their high school days and still meet twice yearly -- for 67 years!. Joan Gill, the spokesperson for the group and their get-togethers, talked about the history...
Lake Erie Crushers manager will not return in 2023: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON, Ohio -- With the 2022 baseball season over, the Lake Erie Crushers are already looking ahead to 2023. Team officials recently announced that Cam Roth, director of baseball operations, will not return to the team in 2023. The search for a new director/field manager will begin immediately. “The Crushers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Condominium fire leaves multiple people homeless in Lakewood
Multiple fire and emergency crews assisting the apartment complex Saturday morning tell News Five the smoke came from the back of the building facing Victoria Avenue.
Cleveland City Planning Commission approves zoning language that could lead to continuous promenades on the Cuyahoga River
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Recovering from a technical misstep in 2018, the Cleveland City Planning Commission took an important first step on Friday toward creating continuous waterfront promenades along the Cuyahoga River. The commission voted to approve an amendment to language in the city’s zoning code that would require new...
Controversy over Chardon school board member’s dress code monitoring
Students and some parents stood in silent protest outside a Chardon school board member's home Monday afternoon in protest of how dress code policy was monitored.
Concord grapes are in season: Here are 3 Greater Cleveland farms to pick your own
GENEVA, Ohio -- Harvest season has started in the vineyards of Northeast Ohio. Just drive down Ohio route 307 or South River Road in Madison and Harpersfield townships with your car windows down and you can taste the heavy aroma of ripe Concord grapes. You will find the deep-purple berries for sale at roadside stands or pick-your-own farms throughout the Grand River Valley. If you don’t have time for the drive, you’ll also find Concord grapes at farmers’ markets such as North Union Market at Shaker Square as well as grocery stores in the Greater Cleveland area.
cityofmentor.com
Aerial Inspection of Power Lines
Residents are advised that Chesapeake Bay Helicopters will be mobilizing to the Illuminating Company region on or about September 23, 2022 to begin routine transmission line patrols for the Fall season on all Illuminating Company transmission lines. These patrols are anticipated to take three weeks to complete but completion could be impeded by inclement weather.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 19
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
ideastream.org
The future of St. Vincent Charity Hospital's psych ER is in doubt now that the medical ER is closing
The future of Cleveland’s only psychiatric ER is uncertain after St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced last week it would close its medical ER and inpatient services on Nov. 15. Key to the decision will be if the Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga...
Comments / 1