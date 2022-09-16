Read full article on original website
dbusiness.com
Divergent Capital in Southfield Closes on $18.8M in Multifamily Properties, Plans $100M Overall
Divergent Capital Partners, a real estate investment fund in Southfield, has closed on the acquisition of eight multi-tenant real estate properties in metro Detroit, valued at approximately $18.8 million. “This is an incredibly important first step in the development of Divergent Capital’s portfolio of real estate holdings,” says Travis Bronik,...
Opinion: Demolition of I-375 can never erase the sins of the past
On Thursday, there was quite a celebratory mood expressed by many who honestly believe ― or at least are trying hard to convince the rest of us to believe ― that the $104.6 million federal grant awarded to the City of Detroit to dismantle the I-375 freeway will somehow manage to retroactively heal the simmering racial division that was stretched and torn wide open more than 60 years ago when, for the sake of a freeway, an entire Black neighborhood was paved over and erased with barely a second thought.
Exploring the Abandoned Northland Mall Near Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For decades, we were taking malls for granted. Yeah, we knew prices were jacked up in all the shops, but we didn't care. We liked hangin' out at the food courts, window shopping for stuff we couldn't afford, spending our hard-earned dough in the arcade, and scopin' out the opposite sex in the center court.
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Foodie Fair is back on at Eastern Market this coming weekend with the annual edible bonanza kicking off in Shed 5. The big day invites both experienced and novice chefs to the table for a "one-of-a-kind shopping and selling experience." There's a new segment of the food show with the event running alongside a vegan food fair as well.
The evolution of a food desert: How a Detroit neighborhood lost its stores
(CBS DETROIT) - Mack Avenue on Detroit's eastside was once a lively road in the city.Along the avenue, from East Grand Boulevard down to St. Jean Street, homes that used to shelter families are now gone or abandoned.Sidewalks that used to be walkable paths are now overgrown."This neighborhood, one of the oldest, have gone through all of these waves," said Detroit's official Historian Jamon Jordan."They've gone through white flight, they've gone through black middle-class flight. They've gone through the period of time when houses were being burned up on Devils Night. Many times because homeowners themselves are burning their own houses...
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard
A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
Michigan lands $105M federal grant to remove Detroit’s I-375; project resembles Syracuse’s I-81
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and a litany of other elected officials Thursday to announce a $105 million federal grant to undo the I-375 freeway. It was a unique situation for a Governor that staked her first election on “fix the...
Michiganders with disabilities are living in poverty, struggling to afford basics
Jamie Junior is in the market for a wheelchair accessible van but the cost is steep — up to $50,000 for a used one. In the meantime, Junior relies on the city of Detroit’s paratransit services to get to and from work. But the system is not efficient, she said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit restaurant makes New York Times ‘best’ list
DETROIT – A Detroit restaurant is gaining some much-deserved national attention. Freya, in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood along East Grand Boulevard, was named among 50 other restaurants in the U.S. on the latest update of the New York Times restaurant list, “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now,” which was posted this week.
PLANetizen
$1.5 Billion Awarded for Transportation Projects, Including $100 Million to Remove a Detroit Freeway
The Biden administration on September 15 announced $1.5 billion in competitive grant funding for $1.5 billion for 26 highway, multimodal freight, and rail projects. Several big ticket items headlining the list, including more than $127 million for the Western Hills Viaduct replacement in Cincinnati and $105 million for the state of Michigan to convert Interstate 375 to a boulevard.
HometownLife.com
Wayne County's COVID cases up 26.5%; Oakland County cases surge 27.69%
New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 15.9% as 18,375 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,854 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit gospel singer pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit gospel singer Marvin Winans pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II. Mourners from across the world, including Detroit, continue to wait in a five-mile long...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
MetroTimes
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit
Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close
Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
wdet.org
The disproportionate impact of auto accidents on Black and Hispanic people
Many accidents that occur each day are not random — they are predictable and preventable. We navigate environments that large organizations construct and regulate, and therefore are tasked with keeping everyone safe. But everyone is not safe — and certainly not safe at the same rates. Of the...
