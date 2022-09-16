ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dbusiness.com

Divergent Capital in Southfield Closes on $18.8M in Multifamily Properties, Plans $100M Overall

Divergent Capital Partners, a real estate investment fund in Southfield, has closed on the acquisition of eight multi-tenant real estate properties in metro Detroit, valued at approximately $18.8 million. “This is an incredibly important first step in the development of Divergent Capital’s portfolio of real estate holdings,” says Travis Bronik,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Demolition of I-375 can never erase the sins of the past

On Thursday, there was quite a celebratory mood expressed by many who honestly believe ― or at least are trying hard to convince the rest of us to believe ― that the $104.6 million federal grant awarded to the City of Detroit to dismantle the I-375 freeway will somehow manage to retroactively heal the simmering racial division that was stretched and torn wide open more than 60 years ago when, for the sake of a freeway, an entire Black neighborhood was paved over and erased with barely a second thought.
DETROIT, MI
94.3 Lite FM

Exploring the Abandoned Northland Mall Near Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For decades, we were taking malls for granted. Yeah, we knew prices were jacked up in all the shops, but we didn't care. We liked hangin' out at the food courts, window shopping for stuff we couldn't afford, spending our hard-earned dough in the arcade, and scopin' out the opposite sex in the center court.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
City
Rose Township, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market this weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Foodie Fair is back on at Eastern Market this coming weekend with the annual edible bonanza kicking off in Shed 5. The big day invites both experienced and novice chefs to the table for a "one-of-a-kind shopping and selling experience." There's a new segment of the food show with the event running alongside a vegan food fair as well.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

The evolution of a food desert: How a Detroit neighborhood lost its stores

(CBS DETROIT) - Mack Avenue on Detroit's eastside was once a lively road in the city.Along the avenue, from East Grand Boulevard down to St. Jean Street, homes that used to shelter families are now gone or abandoned.Sidewalks that used to be walkable paths are now overgrown."This neighborhood, one of the oldest, have gone through all of these waves," said Detroit's official Historian Jamon Jordan."They've gone through white flight, they've gone through black middle-class flight. They've gone through the period of time when houses were being burned up on Devils Night. Many times because homeowners themselves are burning their own houses...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Black Enterprise

Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard

A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Business Industry#Linus Business#T3
The Detroit Free Press

Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s

From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit restaurant makes New York Times ‘best’ list

DETROIT – A Detroit restaurant is gaining some much-deserved national attention. Freya, in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood along East Grand Boulevard, was named among 50 other restaurants in the U.S. on the latest update of the New York Times restaurant list, “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now,” which was posted this week.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
PLANetizen

$1.5 Billion Awarded for Transportation Projects, Including $100 Million to Remove a Detroit Freeway

The Biden administration on September 15 announced $1.5 billion in competitive grant funding for $1.5 billion for 26 highway, multimodal freight, and rail projects. Several big ticket items headlining the list, including more than $127 million for the Western Hills Viaduct replacement in Cincinnati and $105 million for the state of Michigan to convert Interstate 375 to a boulevard.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Wayne County's COVID cases up 26.5%; Oakland County cases surge 27.69%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 15.9% as 18,375 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,854 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MetroTimes

All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit

Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s

It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close

Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press. ...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy