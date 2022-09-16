Read full article on original website
bethanyclipper.com
Hodge family chosen as Missouri Farm Family at Missouri State Fair
Harrison County, MO: Wyatt and Kelly Hodge and family were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney Jesse James Festival parade celebrates local, western ties
The annual Jesse James Festival brought hundreds to downtown Kearney for western-style fun to celebrate history and all things local. This year's parade marshal was veteran and commander of the local VFW, Jim Holmes. Holmes served decades in the military in a multitude of wars and conflicts and in a slew of countries.
kttn.com
Trenton man charged with leaving the scene of an accident
A Trenton man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in which police said property damage exceeded $1,000. Twenty-six-year-old Bradley Eugene Simpson was arrested by police on Saturday. Bond is $2,000 cash with Simpson scheduled on September 27th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
Fall festivals in the Kansas City area you won’t want to miss
Here are 11 upcoming fall events you won't want to miss.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
The World’s Largest Goose Is Here in Missouri!
The world's largest goose is here in Missouri, in the self-proclaimed "Wild Goose Capital of the World," and its name is Maxie. Maxie isn't real thank goodness, otherwise, that could be kind of messy. Maxie, the largest goose in the world, is 40 feet tall with a 65 foot wingspan and is the creation of Kansas City artist, David C. Jackson, who graduated from the Kansas City Art Istitute with a degree in sculpture in 1973. This is according to the Maxie - World's Largest Goose Facebook page.
kttn.com
Lawson woman injured in crash on Route D
The Highway Patrol reports a Lawson woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck a pickup truck in northwest Ray County on Friday night, September 16th. Fifty-seven-year-old Melanie VanHooser refused treatment at the scene. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old...
KSDK
Train derails Monday morning in Clinton County
No one was injured, but power in the area was knocked out for about an hour. Cleanup is likely to take several days.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Seriously Injured In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Chillicothe man was left with serious injuries in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Carroll County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 72-year-old Chillicothe resident Danny E. Baxter was driving a 2000 Kenworth Tractor-trailer on Carroll County Route U at U.S. 65 Highway at 9:20 A.M. Wednesday when his truck went off the roadway and overturned.
northwestmoinfo.com
Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble
A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
kchi.com
Five Arrests Saturday In The Area Counties
Five arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for the weekend. At about 1:25 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 38-year-old Rebecca S Graham of Milan for alleged possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana, and on a Randolph County warrant for alleged dangerous drugs. She was held pending the posting of Bond.
KCTV 5
KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge After Saturday Arrest
A traffic stop Saturday night in Caldwell County turned into a felony drug arrest for a Chillicothe woman. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Chillicothe resident Madison D. Lowrey at 9:38 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was also cited for speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man
CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
Northern Missouri counties under tornado watch until midnight
Counties in northern Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch that is set to expire at midnight. Affected areas include Harrison, Mercer and Worth counties.
KMZU
Chillicothe man seriously injured in Carroll County accident
CARROLL COUNTY – Air ambulance was needed to take a Chillicothe man to a hospital following an accident in Carroll County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Danny E. Baxter was eastbound on Route U at 65 Highway when the 2000 Kenworth traveled off the roadway and overturned.
KCTV 5
Police: Narcan saves Liberty woman
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Missouri Police Department said officers administered Narcan to a woman Tuesday evening who was possibly overdosing. Police said officers were called to a residence after a man found a woman on the ground not breathing. According to a release from the LMPD, the woman...
kchi.com
Three Injured In Ray County Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Ray County left three with minor injuries, including a Braymer man. State Troopers report the crash happened about 7:45 am on East 228th at Highway A, when 25-year-old Johnna L Dunwoodie of Braymer was northbound and crossed the centerline, striking a southbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Robert E Gabrielson. The Dunwoodie vehicle then ran off the road and overturned. Both drivers and a passenger in the Gabrielson vehicle, 58-year-old Sandra D Gabrielson, had minor injuries. All three were taken to Liberty Hospital.
kchi.com
Marles Sentence On Linn County Rape Charge
The sentencing of Timothy D Marles occurred last week in Linn County on a charge of Rape in the First. Marles had been found guilty in July in Linn County Court. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with sentences to run consecutively with previous sentences in Livingston County.
kchi.com
Drug Arrest, Aggressive Animal & Accidents In Chillicothe Police Report
Drug arrests and other investigations are in the report from the Chillicothe Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday, officers responded to 87 calls for service. 8:15 AM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Washington which resulted in the arrest of one adult male for felony...
