The world's largest goose is here in Missouri, in the self-proclaimed "Wild Goose Capital of the World," and its name is Maxie. Maxie isn't real thank goodness, otherwise, that could be kind of messy. Maxie, the largest goose in the world, is 40 feet tall with a 65 foot wingspan and is the creation of Kansas City artist, David C. Jackson, who graduated from the Kansas City Art Istitute with a degree in sculpture in 1973. This is according to the Maxie - World's Largest Goose Facebook page.

SUMNER, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO