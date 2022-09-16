ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers services at new location in Cy-Fair

Swimming pool retailer Pinch A Penny opened a new location in CyFair Towne Center on Sept. 16. (Courtesy Pexels) Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa opened a new store Sept. 16 in CyFair Towne Center at 1773 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The store offers pool maintenance and repair services as well as pool renovations, leak detections, pressure washing, landscape lighting and other similar services. This new location is the 14th for the Houston area and the 25th for the state, according to a release for the company.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Killdeer's BBQ brings barbecue menu, homestyle sides to Tomball

Killdeer's BBQ opened Sept. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Killdeer's BBQ) Killdeer's BBQ opened Sept. 1 at 19227 FM 2920, Tomball. The restaurant features traditional barbecue items, such as brisket and ribs, as well as homestyle sides, including macaroni and cheese and potato salad. 281-547-8306. https://killdeersbbq.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston lands first Texas location of Asian fusion stir-fry concept Flat Top Grill

Flat Top Grill will be located within the Lower Heights District, between Studemont and Sawyer Streets south of I-10. (Courtesy Lower Heights District) The first Texas location of the Chicago-based Flat Top Grill, an Asian fusion stir-fry restaurant, will open in December in the Lower Heights mixed-use development at Studemont Street south of I-10. The eatery combines full-service dining with an interactive, create-your-own bowl experience, according to a Sept. 7 press release. The brand serves as an "innovation lab" for parent company Mongolian Concepts Restaurant Group, which also operates Genghis Grill and BD's Mongolian Grill, according to the release.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Volkswagen Cypress to open new facility this fall

Volkswagen Cypress' sales operations will relocate to FM 1960 in the coming months. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is underway on a new facility for Volkswagen Cypress, 19550 Hwy. 290, Houston. The dealership’s sales operations will move into the new location at 11411 FM 1960 W., Houston, this fall, and the service side of the business will move to 10828 Steepletop Drive, Houston, in spring 2023, according to a statement on its website. 281-532-8824. www.vwcypress.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

National coffee franchise opening new location in Jersey Village

Scooter's Coffee offers drive-thru and in-store purchases of coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) National coffee franchise Scooter’s Coffee is opening in Jersey Village later this fall. The new shop will be located at 8307 Jones Road, Jersey Village, and offer classics, such as Scooter’s signature Caramelicious drink. Scooter’s Coffee offers hot, cold and blended coffee beverages as well as smoothies, teas and food. www.scooterscoffee.com.
JERSEY VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bellaire's foodie status grows with the addition of Aya Sushi

Aya Sushi opened at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Aya Sushi) Aya Sushi joins the growing family of restaurants opening around the Bellaire Triangle. Two months following CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen's July 8 start, the new sushi dining option opened next door at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. The omakase, "leave it up to you," menu is led by Tokyo-trained chef Yoshi Katsuyama and features more than two dozen sashimi options as well as a specialty 401 roll, named after the Bellaire area's 77401 ZIP code. 713-485-4272.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

New bubble tea and pastry shop targets December opening in the Heights

With locations in 10 states, the store specializes in tea drinks, including boba teas, milk teas and fruit teas. (Courtesy Facebook/Feng Cha) Construction started on a new location of Feng Cha Teahouse in early September at 625 W. 19th St., Houston, where store officials hope to open before Christmas. With locations in 10 states, the store specializes in tea drinks, including boba teas, milk teas and fruit teas. Other menu items include coffee drinks, a selection of blended drinks called Breezes and sponge cake desserts topped with creamy milk foam. Other Houston-area locations can be found in Bellaire, Sugar Land, Humble and Spring Branch. www.fengchausa.com.
HOUSTON, TX
yolotx.com

Prepare for Pearland

Welcome to Pearland, one of the fastest growing cities in the nation! Located south of Houston, this booming town is just as sweet as its namesake. From the town center to the diverse shopping experience, and wide range of culinary treats, there is a lot to bite into upon arrival. Let YOLO TX be your guide for the weekend.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Old Pearland Farmers Market to celebrate one-year anniversary

The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Old Pearland Farmers Market will celebrate its one-year anniversary Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at its regular location at Independence Park at 3449 Pearland Parkway. The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. Plus, visitors can enjoy local face painters and a bounce house during the anniversary market. https://oldpearlandfarmers.wixsite.com/opfm.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

TxDOT launches new travel app for Houston

The Texas Department of Transportation on Sept. 16 launched its new mobility app Houston ConnectSmart, which offers users a variety of different travel options to optimize commutes in the Greater Houston area. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Department of Transportation on Sept. 16 launched its new mobility app Houston ConnectSmart, which...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

New Burlington Location Opening in The Woodlands, TX!

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Burlington Stores, Inc.,?a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening?a new?store located at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.?This is?a relocation of the?store?that was?previously located at 16590 Interstate 45 South Conroe, TX 77384. Burlington offers their shoppers amazing value on the items they need. With brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.?With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need. ??
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Benjy Levit's second addition to Rice Village in 2022 features a bistro, cocktail experience

This rendering shows Benjy Levit's latest restaurant, Eau Tour, opening in November (Courtesy Eau Tour) Eau Tour, the latest project from Houston restaurateur Benjy Levit, is set to open above Local Foods in Rice Village in November. The French cuisine bistro and cocktail lounge, located at 5117 Kelvin Drive, Houston, will share the same building as Lees Den, a bar and lounge opened by Levit in April.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Brace Yourself for Houston’s First Cannabis-Infused Dining Experience

The founders of Houston’s CBD coffee shop and dispensary Grinder’s Coffee Bar are opening another location, and it’s safe to say, this one is getting a little wild. On Monday, September 19, the hemp connoisseurs will open the second location of its coffee shop, dispensary, and cocktail bar, Wild, at 1609 Westheimer Road in Montrose — and this time, they’re venturing into what might be Houston’s first legal cannabis-infused fine dining experience.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates second Sugar Land location with free washes

The chain has over 155 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas and Utah. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Quick Quack Car Wash opened its second Sugar Land location at 7510 Hwy. 90, holding a soft opening Aug. 4 and a grand opening Sept. 13. The car wash chain provides fast, guided service and brushless technology. It is offering 12 days of free car washes from Sept. 14-25 to celebrate the opening.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

