Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Aurora wants to lead region out of homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Longtime business owner brings specialty meats to Katy-based Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market
These are a handful of the types of meats sold at Cherry Block. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Felix Florez brings his 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry to specialty Texas-raised meats with Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market in Katy. “I like to do things right. I...
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers services at new location in Cy-Fair
Swimming pool retailer Pinch A Penny opened a new location in CyFair Towne Center on Sept. 16. (Courtesy Pexels) Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa opened a new store Sept. 16 in CyFair Towne Center at 1773 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The store offers pool maintenance and repair services as well as pool renovations, leak detections, pressure washing, landscape lighting and other similar services. This new location is the 14th for the Houston area and the 25th for the state, according to a release for the company.
Crews clear land for new multifamily project coming to Richmond Avenue
Construction crews with Arch-Con Corporation have begun work on a new multifamily project by developer Shelter Companies slated for 701 Richmond Ave., Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction crews with Arch-Con Corporation have begun work on a new multifamily project by developer Shelter Companies slated for 701 Richmond Ave., Houston.
Killdeer's BBQ brings barbecue menu, homestyle sides to Tomball
Killdeer's BBQ opened Sept. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Killdeer's BBQ) Killdeer's BBQ opened Sept. 1 at 19227 FM 2920, Tomball. The restaurant features traditional barbecue items, such as brisket and ribs, as well as homestyle sides, including macaroni and cheese and potato salad. 281-547-8306. https://killdeersbbq.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community...
Houston lands first Texas location of Asian fusion stir-fry concept Flat Top Grill
Flat Top Grill will be located within the Lower Heights District, between Studemont and Sawyer Streets south of I-10. (Courtesy Lower Heights District) The first Texas location of the Chicago-based Flat Top Grill, an Asian fusion stir-fry restaurant, will open in December in the Lower Heights mixed-use development at Studemont Street south of I-10. The eatery combines full-service dining with an interactive, create-your-own bowl experience, according to a Sept. 7 press release. The brand serves as an "innovation lab" for parent company Mongolian Concepts Restaurant Group, which also operates Genghis Grill and BD's Mongolian Grill, according to the release.
Volkswagen Cypress to open new facility this fall
Volkswagen Cypress' sales operations will relocate to FM 1960 in the coming months. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is underway on a new facility for Volkswagen Cypress, 19550 Hwy. 290, Houston. The dealership’s sales operations will move into the new location at 11411 FM 1960 W., Houston, this fall, and the service side of the business will move to 10828 Steepletop Drive, Houston, in spring 2023, according to a statement on its website. 281-532-8824. www.vwcypress.com.
National coffee franchise opening new location in Jersey Village
Scooter's Coffee offers drive-thru and in-store purchases of coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) National coffee franchise Scooter’s Coffee is opening in Jersey Village later this fall. The new shop will be located at 8307 Jones Road, Jersey Village, and offer classics, such as Scooter’s signature Caramelicious drink. Scooter’s Coffee offers hot, cold and blended coffee beverages as well as smoothies, teas and food. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Bellaire's foodie status grows with the addition of Aya Sushi
Aya Sushi opened at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Aya Sushi) Aya Sushi joins the growing family of restaurants opening around the Bellaire Triangle. Two months following CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen's July 8 start, the new sushi dining option opened next door at 5407 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. A, Bellaire, on Sept. 1. The omakase, "leave it up to you," menu is led by Tokyo-trained chef Yoshi Katsuyama and features more than two dozen sashimi options as well as a specialty 401 roll, named after the Bellaire area's 77401 ZIP code. 713-485-4272.
New bubble tea and pastry shop targets December opening in the Heights
With locations in 10 states, the store specializes in tea drinks, including boba teas, milk teas and fruit teas. (Courtesy Facebook/Feng Cha) Construction started on a new location of Feng Cha Teahouse in early September at 625 W. 19th St., Houston, where store officials hope to open before Christmas. With locations in 10 states, the store specializes in tea drinks, including boba teas, milk teas and fruit teas. Other menu items include coffee drinks, a selection of blended drinks called Breezes and sponge cake desserts topped with creamy milk foam. Other Houston-area locations can be found in Bellaire, Sugar Land, Humble and Spring Branch. www.fengchausa.com.
yolotx.com
Prepare for Pearland
Welcome to Pearland, one of the fastest growing cities in the nation! Located south of Houston, this booming town is just as sweet as its namesake. From the town center to the diverse shopping experience, and wide range of culinary treats, there is a lot to bite into upon arrival. Let YOLO TX be your guide for the weekend.
Old Pearland Farmers Market to celebrate one-year anniversary
The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Old Pearland Farmers Market will celebrate its one-year anniversary Oct. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at its regular location at Independence Park at 3449 Pearland Parkway. The market offers fresh produce from local farmers as well as handcrafted items from a variety of vendors that change monthly. Plus, visitors can enjoy local face painters and a bounce house during the anniversary market. https://oldpearlandfarmers.wixsite.com/opfm.
TxDOT launches new travel app for Houston
The Texas Department of Transportation on Sept. 16 launched its new mobility app Houston ConnectSmart, which offers users a variety of different travel options to optimize commutes in the Greater Houston area. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Department of Transportation on Sept. 16 launched its new mobility app Houston ConnectSmart, which...
11,000-square-foot rooftop lounge to open at new Georgia James spot in Regent Square
A new rooftop lounge is slated to debut Sept. 16 at the Georgia James steakhouse at 3505 W. Dallas St., Houston, featuring fire pits and a view of the downtown Houston skyline. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) A new rooftop lounge is slated to debut Sept. 16 at the Georgia James steakhouse...
New Burlington Location Opening in The Woodlands, TX!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Burlington Stores, Inc.,?a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening?a new?store located at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.?This is?a relocation of the?store?that was?previously located at 16590 Interstate 45 South Conroe, TX 77384. Burlington offers their shoppers amazing value on the items they need. With brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.?With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need. ??
Hap's Cajun Meats & Market offers authentic Cajun delicacies in League City
Hap's Cajun Meats & Market had a ribbon cutting for its opening on Sept. 6. (Courtesy Pexels) Hap's Cajun Meats & Market had a ribbon cutting for its opening on Sept. 6. The business at 902 E. Main St., League City, sells authentic Cajun meats, including boudain, andouille sausage and gumbo along with Cajun spices and Louisiana-based art and decor.
Benjy Levit's second addition to Rice Village in 2022 features a bistro, cocktail experience
This rendering shows Benjy Levit's latest restaurant, Eau Tour, opening in November (Courtesy Eau Tour) Eau Tour, the latest project from Houston restaurateur Benjy Levit, is set to open above Local Foods in Rice Village in November. The French cuisine bistro and cocktail lounge, located at 5117 Kelvin Drive, Houston, will share the same building as Lees Den, a bar and lounge opened by Levit in April.
Brace Yourself for Houston’s First Cannabis-Infused Dining Experience
The founders of Houston’s CBD coffee shop and dispensary Grinder’s Coffee Bar are opening another location, and it’s safe to say, this one is getting a little wild. On Monday, September 19, the hemp connoisseurs will open the second location of its coffee shop, dispensary, and cocktail bar, Wild, at 1609 Westheimer Road in Montrose — and this time, they’re venturing into what might be Houston’s first legal cannabis-infused fine dining experience.
Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates second Sugar Land location with free washes
The chain has over 155 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas and Utah. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Quick Quack Car Wash opened its second Sugar Land location at 7510 Hwy. 90, holding a soft opening Aug. 4 and a grand opening Sept. 13. The car wash chain provides fast, guided service and brushless technology. It is offering 12 days of free car washes from Sept. 14-25 to celebrate the opening.
Lotus Seafood holds grand opening, brings brand's first-ever full bar to Stafford
Lotus Seafood holds its grand opening Sept. 16-18 at its new Stafford location, bringing the brand's first-ever full bar. (Courtesy Lotus Seafood) Lotus Seafood, the Houston-area seafood restaurant brand, officially opened its new Stafford location. From Sept. 16-18, Lotus Seafood holds its grand opening at 2903 S. Main St., Ste....
