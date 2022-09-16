Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Eater
The Hottest New Cocktail and Wine Bars in the East Bay
The East Bay bar scene is heating up and with it comes a bevy of bars that are serving good times alongside a selection of strong cocktails, wine, and beers. There are new natural wine spots, beer gardens, and rooftop spaces to kick back at and have a drink — there’s even a mezcal-focused spot if that’s your thing — with many places featuring a just-as-enticing food menu to boot. Here are 10 of the newest bars in the East Bay to visit.
Bay Area pizza joint Blondie's to open SF restaurant at Stonestown Galleria
The slice shop is now opening a second San Francisco location at Stonestown Galleria.
Eater
Acclaimed Pitmaster Matt Horn to Launch Free Barbecue Classes for Bay Area Kids
Apparently, running a James Beard award-nominated barbecue restaurant and a destination fried chicken shack, preparing for the debut of a much-anticipated burger joint, and promoting a new cookbook isn’t enough to keep Oakland’s Matt Horn busy. On top of all that, Horn now plans to launch the Academy of Smoke, a youth program to teach Bay Area kids about the history and art of barbecue in spring 2023.
everythingsouthcity.com
Southline 28-acre Business Park Moves Ahead at 30 Tanforan Avenue in South San Francisco
As we reported in 2019, a huge development planned for the southern end of South San Francisco, bordering on San Bruno, has won approval from both Cities, and now will be moving forward. Big money is coming in from Lane Partners and Goldman Sachs to fund this development which will consist of more tech and life science campuses to be built in phases, with phase one projected to be completed in 2024. The 2.8 million square feet of office space would be housed in seven buildings, four to six stories high.
Person rescued from under train at BART's North Berkeley Station
BERKELEY -- A person entered the trackway at BART's North Berkeley station early Monday, becoming trapped under a train and requiring a rescue operation by medical and transit crews.BART officials sent out an incident alert at around 5:45 a.m."The station is open, trains are not stopping due to a person who entered the trackway while a train was approaching," the alert read. "The person is alive and being rescued from under the train."Medical crews worked for about 25 minutes to rescue the unidentified person, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The person condition was not...
KTVU FOX 2
MACRO: Oakland now has alternative to calling police for low-level calls
OAKLAND, Calif. - The man was unconscious, lying partially in the street along Hegenberger Road in East Oakland. Drivers whizzed passed as they went about their days. No one stopped to check if he was alive. But on this day there would be help. Two crisis intervention specialists and an...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Reasons to Move to Oakland, California
Oakland, California, has a high population and a growing number of businesses. There are over 230,000 people working in the area, and there are many different types of work spaces to rent or buy. If you’re moving to or from a new office building or want to relocate your office entirely, Oakland movers can help. They’ll move your office furniture and other belongings without disrupting your workday.
Here's how much rain fell in the SF Bay Area, more to come Monday
A cold front swept the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering refreshing soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended.
SFist
Famed Owner of Semi-Secret Berkeley Backyard Hot Tub Dies While In Hot Tub
The longtime proprietor of a free-to-the-public, extra-hot hot tub behind a home on Essex Street in Berkeley was found dead by a hot tub patron over the weekend, and it appears he died doing what he loved, soaking in the tub. The old-fashioned, four-foot deep wooden hot tub was an...
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
At least 2 slain late Sunday, early Monday in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– At least two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said. The latest killing was reported at 2:51 a.m. Monday at Laguna Street and Golden Gate Avenue in the Fillmore District. The earlier killing was reported at 11:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Geary Street […]
Berkeley man who welcomed the public at his backyard hot tub dies
A Berkeley man known for welcoming the public to his hot tub died doing what he loved best, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Tech grad Ahmed Muhammad brings together thousands in the community in the name of science
OAKLAND, Calif. - With the sun beating down on the Oakland Technical High School campus on Saturday, it was a warm and inviting atmosphere to learn, to be inspired, and to open young minds to the wonders of science. Stanford University's Ahmed Muhammad brought together thousands of members of his community to his alma mater for his non-profit's second annual STEM Fair.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan
SAN JOSE, Calif. - After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons.
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
Miette Patisserie and Confiserie to Open New Location in Oakland
San Francisco's "Most Charming Pastry Shop," Miette Patisserie and Confiserie plans a new location in Oakland.
Full Oakland-San Francisco BART service restored after equipment issues disable trains
SAN FRANCISCO -- Full BART train service between San Francisco and Oakland has been restored Sunday after equipment problems and disabled cars shut down the Transbay Tube.Trouble began around 10:20 a.m. when BART officials tweeted alerting passengers of a 20-minute delay on trains because of an equipment issue.Conditions deteriorated from that point."BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube due to multiple due to multiple disabled trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt," officials tweeted just after 11 a.m. "Seek alternate forms of transportation until further notice."Bus bridges were also set up. "A/C Transit is offering mutual aid for Transbay service on...
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse
CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
