Related
Selena Gomez poses up against a vintage Porsche while rocking a busty corset top as she teases music video for remix of Nigerian singer Rema's song Calm Down
Selena Gomez appeared on social media on Tuesday to tease her forthcoming collaboration with Nigerian singer Rema. The multihyphenate, 30, posted an Instagram reel in which she and the music artist, 22, made a dynamic duo as they shot a scene with an old-school Porsche. She alerted fans in the...
What to Know About the Unreleased Sam Smith Song Trending on TikTok
If you've been on TikTok lately, you've likely encountered a track by Sam Smith labeled only "original sound." With a harrowing yet sultry chorus that features the lyrics "Mommy don't know daddy's getting hot at the body shop / Doing something unholy," the song has become the perfect choice for videos that show off everything from thirst traps to breakups (and everything in between).
John Legend Drops a New Music Video to Celebrate His 9th Anniversary With Chrissy Teigen
Following John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's sweet Emmys date night on Sept. 12, Legend added yet another romantic music video to Teigen's filmography! On Sept. 14 — the couple's ninth wedding anniversary — Legend dropped the music video for his song "Wonder Woman" off his new album, "Legend." The song serves as an ode to Teigen. "I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today," Legend captioned a snippet of the music video on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me."
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Parents to 3 Girls! Meet the Sisters
On Sept. 15, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds revealed they're expecting baby number four! While the couple are a pretty private celebrity family, we have gotten a glimpse of their gorgeous girls; and every so often, Lively or Reynolds will speak about their parenting experiences. Back in December 2019, Reynolds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot
She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice
Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
NME
Dua Lipa says she feels more in “control” on her forthcoming third album
Dua Lipa has admitted that she feels more in “control” on her forthcoming new album than ever before. The singer’s follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’ was first teased back in January, when Lipa said she had “done a big chunk of writing” for the new record.
Worst Dressed Stars at MTV VMAs 2022, According to Twitter
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards certainly launched a new array of bold red carpet looks this year, live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Though some went viral for an array of positive reasons — with Taylor Swift’s crystal-trimmed Oscar de la Renta minidress arguably the night’s top fashion moment — others weren’t as positive, whether due to an outfit’s color, shape or overall effect. Below, we take a look at the worst fashion moments from the VMA’s, according to Twitter. Lizzo Lizzo took a dramatic approach to dressing for the Video Music Awards, arriving in a voluminous black and navy-toned Spring...
Jada Pinkett-Smith Celebrates ‘Bald Is Beautiful’ Day With Selfie 6 Mos. After Chris Rock’s Oscars Joke
In honor of Bald is Beautiful Day, which took place on September 13, Jada Pinkett-Smith, celebrated by sharing a gorgeous selfie on her Instagram. The 50-year-old posted a photo of herself in full glam with a deep red lip while wearing an ivory silk blouse. Jada posted the photo with...
Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show
This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
NYLON
Maggie Lindemann On Going Full Pop-Punk With 'SUCKERPUNCH'
Maggie Lindemann has lived many lives — from an idolized Tumblr model to a bubblegum-pop prodigy — but the 24-year-old’s latest evolution is the most authentic. Lindemann’s debut album, SUCKERPUNCH, out today, picks up where her unexpected EP, Paranoia, left off, but in a bigger and bolder capacity. SUCKERPUNCH is like a musical memoir, with 15 songs that reveal Lindemann's complex inner dialogue. The album’s most self-aware track, “self sabotage,” speaks to her habit of pushing people away. “break me!,” meanwhile, uses heavy metal and screamo to cope with heartbreak, while the lovelorn anthem “she knows it,” reveals Lindemann’s crush on a girl who already has a boyfriend. “I’m experimental,” Lindeman says of her new music. “I like to experiment with a lot of different things, different genres. I hope people can realize that.”
Britney Spears's Yellow Cutout Crop Top Is Perfect For Fall
Britney Spears took to Instagram to show off her dance moves from her home studio on Thursday, Sept. 15, incorporating her signature hair flips and body spins. The 40-year-old singer wore a bright yellow crop top and black Nike shorts for the occasion. Though her blouse might have been selected for a sweaty workout session, it's actually an ideal transitional item for the coming fall weather. With long sleeves, it offers a bit more coverage, while also allowing for a skin-baring neckline. The belly shirt moment is also a clear nod to Y2K trends, and Spears has pulled off plenty of those throughout her career.
In Style
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Has a Mother-Daughter Date With Charlotte at the "Do Revenge" Premiere
Sarah Michelle Gellar and her 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Grace Prinze, had a girls' night out at a special screening of the actor's new Netflix movie, "Do Revenge." On Sept. 14, Gellar and Prinze were photographed at a reception for the dark comedy. Prinze wore a hot-pink blazer complete with matching pants and eyeshadow to the Los Angeles event, while her mom rocked a shiny, long-sleeved bronze dress.
‘The Voice’: Camila Cabello Isn’t Afraid to Use Her Block in Sneak Peek at 4-Chair Turn
A sneak peek at 'The Voice' Season 22 premiere showcases a competitive four-chair turn where Camila Cabello uses her block on Gwen Stefani.
Billboard
Miley Cyrus Sued For Posting Paparazzi Photo of Herself to Instagram
Miley Cyrus is facing a copyright lawsuit over allegations that she posted an image of herself to social media, filed by the same paparazzo who sued Dua Lipa for the same thing last month. In a complaint filed Friday in Los Angeles federal court, photographer Robert Barbera claimed that Cyrus...
