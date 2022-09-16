Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah doctor dies at age 52
PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor has died at the age of 52. Dr. Patrick Finney was a native of Memphis, Tennessee, who graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1995. He completed his internal medicine residency in North Carolina. Finney then moved to Paducah, where he...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local leaders meet with arts advocacy group during D.C. Fly-In
PADUCAH — Improving your quality of life, in part because of support at the federal level roughly 800 miles away in Washington, D.C. — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's annual D.C. Fly-In is happening right now. During the fly-in, a delegation of 65 business leaders, elected officials...
wkyufm.org
Highly contagious avian flu detected in northwest Tennessee
Kentucky Department of Agriculture officials are asking western Kentucky bird and poultry owners to be on the lookout for a highly contagious avian flu that’s deadly to poultry after the virus was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee. A release from Kentucky and Tennessee agriculture officials Thursday...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local leaders discuss west Kentucky's inland waterways in D.C.
WASHINGTON — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that creates thousands of jobs. During its annual D.C. Fly-In, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is discussing the economic success of our waterways at the federal level. The chamber's annual visit involves a host...
kentuckytoday.com
Holly Hills Baptist growing legacy with CP giving
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KT) — After preaching at Holly Hills Baptist Church for three Sundays 12 years ago, Duane Holland was asked if he would accept the call as its pastor. He said he would, but had one request — that the church join the Southern Baptist Convention, Kentucky Baptist Convention and the Blood River Baptist Association.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Sept. 19, 2022
Geneva Lee Cooper, 81 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Continue Care Hospital of Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky. . Born March 16, 1941, in Murray, she was the daughter of Hayden and Geneva Louise Cleaver Jackson. She was a professor of nursing at Murray State University for...
wpsdlocal6.com
9/19 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
WTVQ
Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beth, Marshall County take home 1st Region girls championships
PADUCAH, KY -- It was a Marshall County Lady Marshal sweep at the 1st Region Girls Golf Championship on Monday afternoon at the Country Club of Paducah. Lady Marshal freshman Trinity Beth won her second region championship with the round of the day, finishing with a 1-under 71. Beth won her other region championship back in 2020.
wdrb.com
Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County School Board hires attorney to lead investigation into school district
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY - The Marshall County School Board announced the hiring of an attorney to lead an investigation into the school district. The chairman made the announcement after the first of two executive sessions during Monday's special called school board meeting. What else do we know about the investigation?...
KFVS12
2-day parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom. Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19. The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members...
westkentuckystar.com
Rollover crash sends Princeton woman to hospital
A crash in Caldwell County Monday sent a Princeton woman to the hospital. Caldwell County deputies said 27-year-old Kandis Ford of Princeton was driving on Dawson Road when her vehicle left the road and rolled over, pinning her in the car. Caldwell Fire and Rescue removed her from the vehicle...
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH LIVE: Hear victim testimony during day one of parole hearing for Heath High School shooter
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — "For the past 25 years I've lived very differently than what I pictured my future would've been," says Missy Jenkins Smith, a victim of the 1997 Heath High School shooting. This week, her future could change again, all based on what a group of people...
westkentuckystar.com
Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges
Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway man charged with drug trafficking, other offenses
PADUCAH – A Calloway County man was charged in McCracken County over the weekend for offenses, including allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. According to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on Yarbro Lane at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler of Calloway County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Trigg County off to best start since 2007
CADIZ, Ky. - Fans are partying like it's 2007 in Cadiz this weekend. With their win Friday over LaRue County, Trigg County is off to a 5-0 start to its football season. That 5-0 start is their best start to the season since 2007. The Wildcats have gotten to this...
wkdzradio.com
Gas Prices Keep Tumbling In West Kentucky
Gas prices are continuing to take their precipitous tumble, opening this week in west central Kentucky nine cents lower than last. According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, petroleum in west Kentucky is now at an average $3.20 per gallon. Prices dipping below $3.00/gallon by the winter holidays is becoming a real possibility.
wpsdlocal6.com
I-24 crash site cleared, traffic returns to normal flow
UPDATE (8:10 a.m.) — Eastbound traffic on I-24 has returned to normal flow near the 46-mile marker in Lyon County, where a semi crashed into the median early this morning. UPDATE (6:35 a.m.) — KYTC says the eastbound traffic on I-24 will continue to be restricted to one lane until around 10:30 a.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Victims give statements at parole hearing
'I have been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.' Heath High School shooting victims share their stories during Carneal parole hearing. Heath High School shooting victims and their families gave powerful testimony on Monday to the Kentucky Parole Board.
