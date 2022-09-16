Woman accused in multiple burglaries pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kellie Shugart, the woman police believe removed window panes to break into more than a dozen businesses pleaded not guilty Friday.
Shugart is charged with burglarizing 17 businesses in Albuquerque. She pleaded not guilty to a number of counts Friday, ranging form larceny to criminal damage to property and tampering with evidence. She will be held until trial.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
