Woman accused in multiple burglaries pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kellie Shugart, the woman police believe removed window panes to break into more than a dozen businesses pleaded not guilty Friday.

Shugart is charged with burglarizing 17 businesses in Albuquerque. She pleaded not guilty to a number of counts Friday, ranging form larceny to criminal damage to property and tampering with evidence. She will be held until trial.

