ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Port City United touts success of its initiatives

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Port City United, also known as PCU, updated New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners during their meeting on Monday, about initiatives the department has underway and the community’s response to resources it offers. The goal of “Port City United” is to...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Elections
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Volunteers makes way throughout Wilmington for day of service

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about giving over the weekend for UNCW faculty, staff, and students, as well as community volunteers. Wings Up for Wilmington’s Day of Service was to commemorate the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence. The initiative first started in 2019 the year after...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Musician Jack Johnson matches funds for Wilmington environmental non-profit

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington non-profit is on the radar of a well-known celebrity who has a dedication to the organization’s cause. In 2014, Jack Johnson, a well-known musician and former pro surfer, awarded Plastic Ocean Project with a three thousand dollar donation. Now, eight years later, his foundation is doubling donations up to $2500 from now until October 15th for Wilmington-based environmental non-profit.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Ywca#Independence Mall#Election Local#Empowering Women
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tickets on sale now for Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past is returning this year and tickets are on sale now. The award-winning ghost walk is a haunting tour around Burgaw’s historic cemetery. It will take place on October 21-22 starting at 6 pm each day. Tickets are...
BURGAW, NC
WECT

New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families

New Hanover County Commissioners approves $1.65 towards reopening “The Harbor”. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY hosts Home Expo

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Many came out for the WWAY Home and Outdoor Living Show this weekend at Independence Mall in Wilmington. Vendors at the expo on Saturday provided all you needed for your home including realtors, landscapers, roofers, HVAC, boat & RV, mortgage brokers, interior designers, and so much more.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WECT

Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington

NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local archaeologists break ground to unknown Downtown Wilmington history

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens have broken grounds into the unknown history of Downtown Wilmington. The Public Archelogy Corps group has been digging at a site in Downtown Wilmington located on front street between Henderson and Quince Alleys every...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pirates take over Belville Riverwalk Park over weekend

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – It’s a festival that has been happening on and off for nearly 100 years in the Cape Fear, and on Saturday, it was on. The Fest of the Pirates took over the Brunswick Riverwalk over this weekend in Belville. According to organizers, the event...
BELVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy