WWAY NewsChannel 3
Port City United touts success of its initiatives
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Port City United, also known as PCU, updated New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners during their meeting on Monday, about initiatives the department has underway and the community’s response to resources it offers. The goal of “Port City United” is to...
WECT
Community members concerned about over-development in rural Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is often mentioned as the fastest growing county in North Carolina, but some worry the county’s infrastructure won’t keep up with the rising population. Lana Humphrey voiced her concerns about a recent planned development at the county’s planning board meeting on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sokoto House Cape Fear Community Racial and Health Equity Summit wrap-up 2nd day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Sokoto House wrapped up the second day of their Cape Fear Community Racial and Health Equity Summit Saturday. The event is a way for the community to learn from each other. The three-day event kicked off Friday with a dedication ceremony, an art and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Commissioners hear update on substance use, finalize $280K economic incentive
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Substance use disorder was a topic of discussion at the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday night. According to the Brunswick County Substance Use and Addiction Commission, four people have died this year from overdoses in Brunswick County. There have been 45 overdose reversals.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rental assistance program offering $450 reimbursement to eligible New Hanover County applicants
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — To help lower income families in the community meet rental housing needs, New Hanover County will continue to offer the Workforce Housing Gap Rental Assistance Pilot Program for a second year, with several updates. Applications are open now through September 30, and an...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers makes way throughout Wilmington for day of service
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about giving over the weekend for UNCW faculty, staff, and students, as well as community volunteers. Wings Up for Wilmington’s Day of Service was to commemorate the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence. The initiative first started in 2019 the year after...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Musician Jack Johnson matches funds for Wilmington environmental non-profit
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington non-profit is on the radar of a well-known celebrity who has a dedication to the organization’s cause. In 2014, Jack Johnson, a well-known musician and former pro surfer, awarded Plastic Ocean Project with a three thousand dollar donation. Now, eight years later, his foundation is doubling donations up to $2500 from now until October 15th for Wilmington-based environmental non-profit.
borderbelt.org
It’s fall festival season. Check out these events in North Carolina’s Border Belt
Fall is quickly approaching, and we all know what that means in North Carolina: festival season. Several festivals in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties in the coming weeks will celebrate the region, from agriculture and food to music and family fun. The Border Belt Independent compiled a list of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tickets on sale now for Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past in Burgaw
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past is returning this year and tickets are on sale now. The award-winning ghost walk is a haunting tour around Burgaw’s historic cemetery. It will take place on October 21-22 starting at 6 pm each day. Tickets are...
WECT
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
New Hanover County Commissioners approves $1.65 towards reopening “The Harbor”. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. New Hanover County man reflects on meeting Queen Elizabeth II, receiving honorary title. Volunteer with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office killed in Horry Co. plane crash.
WWAY hosts Home Expo
WWAY hosts Home Expo
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Many came out for the WWAY Home and Outdoor Living Show this weekend at Independence Mall in Wilmington. Vendors at the expo on Saturday provided all you needed for your home including realtors, landscapers, roofers, HVAC, boat & RV, mortgage brokers, interior designers, and so much more.
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local archaeologists break ground to unknown Downtown Wilmington history
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens have broken grounds into the unknown history of Downtown Wilmington. The Public Archelogy Corps group has been digging at a site in Downtown Wilmington located on front street between Henderson and Quince Alleys every...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Habitat ReStore locations asking for assembly volunteers this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re handy with a hammer or screwdriver, the Cape Fear Habitat ReStore is asking for your help. All locations around the Cape Fear are looking for volunteers to assemble furniture at one of their stores. You can sign up for any shift on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Commissioners approve property purchase for medical detox facility
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County commissioners have approved buying a property for a new medical detox facility. The site is located at 1605 Robin Hood Road, where a senior rest home used to be. It’s listed for $1.65 million and would potentially include 16 beds for detox...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Chemours’ scheduled public information sessions on facility expansion
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Chemours wants to expand its manufacturing facility in Bladen County. The company is scheduled to hold two public information meetings to give people an opportunity to learn more about the planned expansion, but some local environment protection organizations are not pleased with the company’s plans.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pirates take over Belville Riverwalk Park over weekend
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – It’s a festival that has been happening on and off for nearly 100 years in the Cape Fear, and on Saturday, it was on. The Fest of the Pirates took over the Brunswick Riverwalk over this weekend in Belville. According to organizers, the event...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Parking lot party held to let business owners “test” space
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Uniting businesses in the Cargo District, that’s the goal of an event held over the weekend in Wilmington. Every month the public is invited for a free co-working day, a way to test the space and see what it has to offer. Vendors get...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington to pay over $304,000 to couple who sued over short-term rental ordinance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a couple who sued them over the city’s short-term rental ordinance. In January of 2019, Wilmington enacted a zoning ordinance regulating short-term rentals through a registration process. Peg and David Schroeder...
