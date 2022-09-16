ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

MedicalXpress

Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response

The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
MedicalXpress

Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer

Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
verywellhealth.com

Thyroid Cancer Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know

Thyroid cancer is the 12th most common cancer in the United States. Healthcare providers often find it early enough that it can be treated with a positive outcome. It has a survival rate of over 98%. Thyroid cancer is a type of growth that starts in the thyroid (located in...
KXLY

Incident Cardiovascular Disease Risk Up With Autoimmune Disease

FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals with autoimmune disease have an increased risk for developing incident cardiovascular disease, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in The Lancet to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
Medical News Today

Lung cancer in non-smokers: Scientists find how air pollution acts as a trigger

Researchers sought to understand the mechanism by which air pollution may induce non-small cell lung cancer in never-smokers. They found that fine particulate matter triggers inflammation in the lungs and causes lung cells with pre-existing mutations to start forming a tumor. The finding may pave the way for new potential...
American Council on Science and Health

The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative

Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
reviewofoptometry.com

Age, Primary Site Among Independent Risk Factors for Survival in Uveal Melanoma

Study identifies several risk factors in overall and cancer-specific survival. Photo: Amy Bade, OD. Click image to enlarge. A team of researchers recently initiated a study to identify the prognostic factors for patients with uveal melanoma without metastases. They found a number of independent risk factors, including age, primary site, histological type, T-stage and treatment.
Futurity

Incarcerated people have higher risk of cancer death

A new study finds a higher risk of cancer mortality among people in prison as well as among those diagnosed with cancer in the first year after release from prison. “Cancer is the leading cause of death among people in prison, accounting for about 30% of all deaths, and yet the complex relationship between incarceration and cancer survival had not been thoroughly evaluated,” says Emily Wang, professor of medicine and of public health at Yale University and senior author of the study in PLOS ONE.
curetoday.com

What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?

Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
curetoday.com

Chemotherapy Combination May Significantly Prolong Survival for Certain Patients With Pancreatic Cancer

Compared with gemcitabine, a modified FOLFIRINOX regimen improved survival rates over five years of follow-up for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who underwent resection, although all patients may not be suitable for this treatment, an expert said. Patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer, who were...
MedicalXpress

Study shows genetic link to moving to the beat of music

The first large-scale genomic study of musicality—published on the cover of today's Nature Human Behaviour—identified 69 genetic variants associated with beat synchronization, meaning the ability to move in synchrony with the beat of music. An international team of scientists, including the Vanderbilt Genetics Institute and 23andMe, demonstrated that...
MedicalXpress

How can surveys inspire more women to report abortions?

Even before Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, many women taking surveys didn't report their abortion experiences, a phenomenon that has long compromised research on abortion and a range of related topics. A new study published in Culture, Health & Sexuality suggests several strategies that may reduce stigma, increase...
MedicalXpress

Aspirin could increase survival in cancer

Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
MedicalXpress

Molecular delivery system developed at URI shows promise against bladder cancer

A research team from the University of Rhode Island and The Miriam Hospital in Providence has demonstrated a potential new weapon in the fight against bladder cancer. The researchers showed that a cancer-seeking molecule called pHLIP used in combination with an FDA-approved fluorescent dye called ICG can successfully target tumors in human bladders, lighting up cancerous lesions to make them easier for surgeons to see and remove. In a separate experiment reported in the same study, the researchers showed that pHLIP peptides combined with a powerful toxin called amanitin could penetrate and kill bladder cancer cells in a petri dish.
MedicalXpress

Exploring the brief use of rapamycin treatment in early adulthood to extend lifespan

Imagine you could take a medicine that prevents the decline that come with age and keeps you healthy. Scientists are trying to find a drug that has these effects. The current most promising anti-aging drug is rapamycin, known for its positive effects on life and health span in experimental studies with laboratory animals. To obtain the maximum beneficial effects of the drug, it is often given lifelong. However, even at the low doses used in prevention for age-related decline, negative side effects may occur, and it is always desirable to use the lowest effective dose.
