scitechdaily.com
High Fish Consumption Has Been Linked to a Greater Likelihood of Developing Cancer
A study finds that high fish consumption is associated with an increased risk of melanoma. According to a large study of US adults published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, eating more fish—including tuna and non-fried fish—seems to be linked to a higher risk of malignant melanoma.
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
Study shows risk for developing Alzheimer’s increases in older adults who had COVID-19
Older people who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk — as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year, according to a study of more than 6 million patients 65 and older. In a study published...
MedicalXpress
Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer
Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
The 4 Stages Of Uterine Cancer Explained
Uterine cancer is typically divided into four stages to determine the severity of the disease.
verywellhealth.com
Thyroid Cancer Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Thyroid cancer is the 12th most common cancer in the United States. Healthcare providers often find it early enough that it can be treated with a positive outcome. It has a survival rate of over 98%. Thyroid cancer is a type of growth that starts in the thyroid (located in...
KXLY
Incident Cardiovascular Disease Risk Up With Autoimmune Disease
FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals with autoimmune disease have an increased risk for developing incident cardiovascular disease, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in The Lancet to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain.
Medical News Today
Lung cancer in non-smokers: Scientists find how air pollution acts as a trigger
Researchers sought to understand the mechanism by which air pollution may induce non-small cell lung cancer in never-smokers. They found that fine particulate matter triggers inflammation in the lungs and causes lung cells with pre-existing mutations to start forming a tumor. The finding may pave the way for new potential...
The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative
Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
reviewofoptometry.com
Age, Primary Site Among Independent Risk Factors for Survival in Uveal Melanoma
Study identifies several risk factors in overall and cancer-specific survival. Photo: Amy Bade, OD. Click image to enlarge. A team of researchers recently initiated a study to identify the prognostic factors for patients with uveal melanoma without metastases. They found a number of independent risk factors, including age, primary site, histological type, T-stage and treatment.
MedicalXpress
Smoking, physical inactivity associated with early death of people with type 2 diabetes and certain cancers
Individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who develop cancer are more likely to die in the following seven years if they are smokers or physically inactive, according to a new study of more than half a million people being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept).
Futurity
Incarcerated people have higher risk of cancer death
A new study finds a higher risk of cancer mortality among people in prison as well as among those diagnosed with cancer in the first year after release from prison. “Cancer is the leading cause of death among people in prison, accounting for about 30% of all deaths, and yet the complex relationship between incarceration and cancer survival had not been thoroughly evaluated,” says Emily Wang, professor of medicine and of public health at Yale University and senior author of the study in PLOS ONE.
curetoday.com
What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?
Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
curetoday.com
Chemotherapy Combination May Significantly Prolong Survival for Certain Patients With Pancreatic Cancer
Compared with gemcitabine, a modified FOLFIRINOX regimen improved survival rates over five years of follow-up for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who underwent resection, although all patients may not be suitable for this treatment, an expert said. Patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer, who were...
MedicalXpress
Study shows genetic link to moving to the beat of music
The first large-scale genomic study of musicality—published on the cover of today's Nature Human Behaviour—identified 69 genetic variants associated with beat synchronization, meaning the ability to move in synchrony with the beat of music. An international team of scientists, including the Vanderbilt Genetics Institute and 23andMe, demonstrated that...
MedicalXpress
How can surveys inspire more women to report abortions?
Even before Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, many women taking surveys didn't report their abortion experiences, a phenomenon that has long compromised research on abortion and a range of related topics. A new study published in Culture, Health & Sexuality suggests several strategies that may reduce stigma, increase...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
MedicalXpress
Molecular delivery system developed at URI shows promise against bladder cancer
A research team from the University of Rhode Island and The Miriam Hospital in Providence has demonstrated a potential new weapon in the fight against bladder cancer. The researchers showed that a cancer-seeking molecule called pHLIP used in combination with an FDA-approved fluorescent dye called ICG can successfully target tumors in human bladders, lighting up cancerous lesions to make them easier for surgeons to see and remove. In a separate experiment reported in the same study, the researchers showed that pHLIP peptides combined with a powerful toxin called amanitin could penetrate and kill bladder cancer cells in a petri dish.
MedicalXpress
Exploring the brief use of rapamycin treatment in early adulthood to extend lifespan
Imagine you could take a medicine that prevents the decline that come with age and keeps you healthy. Scientists are trying to find a drug that has these effects. The current most promising anti-aging drug is rapamycin, known for its positive effects on life and health span in experimental studies with laboratory animals. To obtain the maximum beneficial effects of the drug, it is often given lifelong. However, even at the low doses used in prevention for age-related decline, negative side effects may occur, and it is always desirable to use the lowest effective dose.
