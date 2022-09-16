A new study finds a higher risk of cancer mortality among people in prison as well as among those diagnosed with cancer in the first year after release from prison. “Cancer is the leading cause of death among people in prison, accounting for about 30% of all deaths, and yet the complex relationship between incarceration and cancer survival had not been thoroughly evaluated,” says Emily Wang, professor of medicine and of public health at Yale University and senior author of the study in PLOS ONE.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO