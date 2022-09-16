Read full article on original website
Two Killed in DeLand Sunday Night
UPDATE Monday 11:50 am: According to Chief Deputy Brian Henderson, suspect Michael Williams is in custody and is the suspected shooter. The victims are his ex-wife Marsha Ebanks-Williams and her son Robert Adams. Adams' two children, aged five and six, were reportedly present at the time of the shooting. There...
Updating Breaking News: Apopka police arrest 16-year-old shooting suspect
According to the website gunviolencearchive.org, there has been 28,507 injuries related to gun violence in the United States in 2022. On Friday, Apopka experienced gun violence of its own,. The Apopka Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male and charged him with attempted homicide during commission of a felony, robbery with...
Orlando police looking for man suspected of burglary, battery
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for information about a man whom police said is suspected of burglary and battery. On Sept. 5 at about 2 a.m., the man followed a female home to her apartment in downtown Orlando, at which point he went into her apartment without permission and engaged in a suspected battery, police said.
16-year-old arrested in shooting that hurt 1, led to lockdown at Apopka High School, police say
APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka Police Department said its officers on Friday arrested a 16-year-old boy, accused of prompting a lockdown at Apopka High School after robbing and shooting a woman nearby. Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 1 p.m. in the area of West Summit Street and...
2 hurt in downtown Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near the heart of downtown Orlando. Officers responded to the area of North Court Avenue and East Pine Street around midnight Sunday. Orlando police told Eyewitness News that a fight led to the shooting, which left two people hurt. Officers said...
2 found dead in DeLand domestic shooting, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. — Two adults have died after a domestic shooting Sunday, Volusia County Sheriff’s said. Police said they responded to a shooting call in DeLand just before 8 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victims were dead. VCSO said the shooter surrendered and...
Child accidentally drowns during backyard party, Titusville police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police are investigating after a child was found at the bottom of a pool during a backyard party. The drowning death happened Saturday afternoon on Christine Drive near the intersection of Fox Lake Road and Interstate 95 in Titusville. Investigators said the child accidentally drowned...
16-year-old arrested after shooting woman during robbery, Apopka police say
APOPKA, Fla. — A 16-year-old male is under arrest after he shot a woman during a robbery, according to Apopka police. Apopka police were called to the area of West Summit Street and Plymouth Rock Place for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. on Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Lake County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam of deadly deputy shooting of suicidal man with gun
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera video Monday of a deputy’s deadly shooting of a suicidal man who had a rifle. The video can be seen in the media player above. A word of warning, the video is graphic and may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.
Man, woman shot in downtown Orlando near nightclub, suspect arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man and a woman were shot in downtown Orlando following a fight late Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the area of East Pine Street and South Court Avenue. Police responded to the area after hearing...
1 seriously injured in Polk County school bus crash
A Polk County school bus was involved in an accident early Monday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Teen arrested after woman shot during robbery in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting during a robbery early Friday afternoon. Apopka police responded to a shooting around 1 p.m. near Plymouth Rock Place and W. Summit Street where one victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries. Apopka High School, being a few blocks away from the shooting, was placed on secure, bringing everybody inside until being given an all clear.
One person injured in shooting near Apopka High School campus
APOPKA, Fla. — A local high school was placed on secure status while police investigated a shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon. Apopka police were called to the area of West Summit Street and North Maine Avenue for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. Investigators said one...
Deputies identify man found with fatal gunshot in early morning Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified the man killed during an early morning shooting. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police have identified the...
Orange County deputies ID man shot, killed near Lake Mann
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died after being shot early Sunday in an area not far from Lake Mann, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Ramsky Predelus. Deputies gathered in the area of Ferguson...
Child Drowns at Backyard Pool Party in Titusville, Police Open Investigation
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Police are investigating the drowning death of a female child at a residence located on the 2500 block of Christine Drive on Saturday, September 17. The preliminary investigation revealed the child accidentally drowned in the backyard pool, which was occupied by...
Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview
ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
Missing Flagler County teenager found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager reported missing has been found safe. The 15-year-old boy had been last seen when he left for school from his Palm Coast home on Friday. According to deputies, the boy did not come back from school, leading...
Troopers investigate deadly early morning motorcycle crash in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash involving a single rider in Seminole County. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of East Lake Mary Boulevard and Celery Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers...
Volusia County boat burglary suspect coaxed out of water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A boat burglary suspect made it safely to shore, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The man was in the Halifax River when deputies arrived at the dock. In the released body cam video, a deputy can be heard asking the suspect to...
