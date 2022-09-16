ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

newsdaytonabeach.com

Two Killed in DeLand Sunday Night

UPDATE Monday 11:50 am: According to Chief Deputy Brian Henderson, suspect Michael Williams is in custody and is the suspected shooter. The victims are his ex-wife Marsha Ebanks-Williams and her son Robert Adams. Adams' two children, aged five and six, were reportedly present at the time of the shooting. There...
DELAND, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Updating Breaking News: Apopka police arrest 16-year-old shooting suspect

According to the website gunviolencearchive.org, there has been 28,507 injuries related to gun violence in the United States in 2022. On Friday, Apopka experienced gun violence of its own,. The Apopka Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male and charged him with attempted homicide during commission of a felony, robbery with...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Orlando police looking for man suspected of burglary, battery

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for information about a man whom police said is suspected of burglary and battery. On Sept. 5 at about 2 a.m., the man followed a female home to her apartment in downtown Orlando, at which point he went into her apartment without permission and engaged in a suspected battery, police said.
ORLANDO, FL
Apopka, FL
Apopka, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 hurt in downtown Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near the heart of downtown Orlando. Officers responded to the area of North Court Avenue and East Pine Street around midnight Sunday. Orlando police told Eyewitness News that a fight led to the shooting, which left two people hurt. Officers said...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man, woman shot in downtown Orlando near nightclub, suspect arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man and a woman were shot in downtown Orlando following a fight late Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the area of East Pine Street and South Court Avenue. Police responded to the area after hearing...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Teen arrested after woman shot during robbery in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting during a robbery early Friday afternoon. Apopka police responded to a shooting around 1 p.m. near Plymouth Rock Place and W. Summit Street where one victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries. Apopka High School, being a few blocks away from the shooting, was placed on secure, bringing everybody inside until being given an all clear.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Orange County deputies ID man shot, killed near Lake Mann

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died after being shot early Sunday in an area not far from Lake Mann, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Ramsky Predelus. Deputies gathered in the area of Ferguson...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview

ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Missing Flagler County teenager found safe, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager reported missing has been found safe. The 15-year-old boy had been last seen when he left for school from his Palm Coast home on Friday. According to deputies, the boy did not come back from school, leading...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

