Read full article on original website
Related
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
msn.com
FedEx stock selloff would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports' price
The selloff in FedEx Corp.'s stock is enough, by itself, to push the Dow Jones Transportation Average down well more than the broader stock market. The package delivery company's stock plunged 20.0% in premarket trading following a 'staggering' profit and revenue warning, which puts it on track to suffer a record one-day selloff. The implied price decline would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports price, which by itself would represent a 1.9% decline from Thursday's closing price of 13,510.73. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slumped 242 points, or 0.8%, and futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.9%.
US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision This Week, Crude Oil Drops Over 1%
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording losses on Friday. All the three major indices recorded losses last week, with the Dow Jones dropping 4.1% and the S&P 500 down 4.8%. The US Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision on Wednesday, with markets...
CNBC
Stocks close higher for fourth straight session ahead of key inflation report, Dow rises 200 points
Stocks rose on Monday as a weaker dollar and growing confidence that higher prices have peaked helped Wall Street's relief rally continue ahead of a key inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 229.63 points, or 0.71%, to end at 32,381.34. The S&P 500 rose 1.06% and closed at 4,110.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.27%, wrapping the session at 12,266.41.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JPMorgan Bullish on Stocks, Sees Soft Landing for Economy
Hawkish comments about interest rates by central banks around the world have some investors scared that economies and financial markets are headed for a downturn. But JPMorgan strategists, led by Marko Kolanovic, aren’t so pessimistic. “We maintain that economic data and investor positioning are more important factors for risky...
msn.com
U.S. stocks end lower as FedEx warning rattles investors, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book biggest weekly drops since June
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, trimming losses into the close but still booking big weekly losses, after a warning from FedEx Corp. rattled investors amid ongoing worries that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week heightens recession risks. How did stock indexes trade?. For the week, the...
Benzinga
Global Recession Fears Rise As FedEx Reports Lower Global Shipping Volumes
(Friday Market Open) U.S. equity futures were pointing to another down day ahead of the market open, which has the S&P 500 futures retracing the entire rally that opened the month of September and testing the August lows. Potential Market Movers. It’s been a heavy week for economic reports with...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: US stocks skid to levels not seen since mid-July
Stocks ended sharply lower Friday, tumbling to two-month lows. FedEx drops 21.4% for largest percentage decrease on record and lowest close since July 14, 2020. 2-year Treasuries post largest seven week yield gain since the week ending April 22. University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment increases 1.3 points to...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower on Recession Fear, FedEx Warning
Stocks finished lower Friday, while the dollar resumed its climb on foreign exchange markets and Treasury yields tested new highs, as investors navigate an increasingly narrow path between slowing global growth and hawkish central bank signaling. Solid data from China Friday, which reported better-than-expected gains for retail sales and industrial...
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September
After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
CNBC
Dow tumbles 1,200 points for worst day since June 2020 after hot inflation report
Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after a key August inflation report came in hotter than expected, hurting investor optimism for cooling prices and a less aggressive Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1,276.37 points, or 3.94%, to close at 31,104.97. The S&P 500 dropped 4.32% to 3,932.69, and...
AAPL Beats The Market Again: Why Shares Jumped On Monday
Apple stock has been on a tear relative to the S&P 500 in the past 3 months. Here is why shares topped the benchmark again on September 19, and what investors could expect next.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
Stocks sink as investors brace for another big rate hike
Stocks opened lower on Wall Street as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 dropped 28 points, or 0.7%, to 3,862, as of 9:49 a.m. Eastern time, while the Dow Jones industrials fell 231 points, or 0.9%, to 30,691. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 85 points.
US Dollar Soars As Inflation Fears, Abysmal Data Continue To Weigh on Financial Markets
The US dollar rallied again toward the end of the trading week, with investors still pouring into the conventional safe-haven asset amid tightening monetary policy and abysmal economic data. The greenback has been one of the top-performing currencies in the global forex market, but can it sustain its meteoric ascent?
Stocks Slide, Consumer Sentiment Data, FedEx, GE and Uber In Focus - 5 Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, September 15:. U.S. equity futures moved lower Friday, while the dollar resumed its climb on foreign exchange markets and Treasury yields tested new highs, as investors navigate an increasingly narrow path between slowing global growth and hawkish central bank signaling. Solid...
Why Cognex Stock Is Surging After Hours
Cognex Corp CGNX shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company raised third-quarter guidance ahead of its analyst day, which is scheduled for Tuesday. Cognex now expects third-quarter revenue to be between $195 million and $205 million as compared to the company's previous guidance of $160 million...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
84K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 1