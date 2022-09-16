ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
msn.com

FedEx stock selloff would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports' price

The selloff in FedEx Corp.'s stock is enough, by itself, to push the Dow Jones Transportation Average down well more than the broader stock market. The package delivery company's stock plunged 20.0% in premarket trading following a 'staggering' profit and revenue warning, which puts it on track to suffer a record one-day selloff. The implied price decline would shave about 250 points off the Dow transports price, which by itself would represent a 1.9% decline from Thursday's closing price of 13,510.73. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slumped 242 points, or 0.8%, and futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.9%.
CNBC

Stocks close higher for fourth straight session ahead of key inflation report, Dow rises 200 points

Stocks rose on Monday as a weaker dollar and growing confidence that higher prices have peaked helped Wall Street's relief rally continue ahead of a key inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 229.63 points, or 0.71%, to end at 32,381.34. The S&P 500 rose 1.06% and closed at 4,110.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.27%, wrapping the session at 12,266.41.
TheStreet

JPMorgan Bullish on Stocks, Sees Soft Landing for Economy

Hawkish comments about interest rates by central banks around the world have some investors scared that economies and financial markets are headed for a downturn. But JPMorgan strategists, led by Marko Kolanovic, aren’t so pessimistic. “We maintain that economic data and investor positioning are more important factors for risky...
Benzinga

Global Recession Fears Rise As FedEx Reports Lower Global Shipping Volumes

(Friday Market Open) U.S. equity futures were pointing to another down day ahead of the market open, which has the S&P 500 futures retracing the entire rally that opened the month of September and testing the August lows. Potential Market Movers. It’s been a heavy week for economic reports with...
Benzinga

Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: US stocks skid to levels not seen since mid-July

Stocks ended sharply lower Friday, tumbling to two-month lows. FedEx drops 21.4% for largest percentage decrease on record and lowest close since July 14, 2020. 2-year Treasuries post largest seven week yield gain since the week ending April 22. University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment increases 1.3 points to...
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower on Recession Fear, FedEx Warning

Stocks finished lower Friday, while the dollar resumed its climb on foreign exchange markets and Treasury yields tested new highs, as investors navigate an increasingly narrow path between slowing global growth and hawkish central bank signaling. Solid data from China Friday, which reported better-than-expected gains for retail sales and industrial...
Benzinga

Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Benzinga

Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
CBS News

Stocks sink as investors brace for another big rate hike

Stocks opened lower on Wall Street as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 dropped 28 points, or 0.7%, to 3,862, as of 9:49 a.m. Eastern time, while the Dow Jones industrials fell 231 points, or 0.9%, to 30,691. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 85 points.
Benzinga

Why Cognex Stock Is Surging After Hours

Cognex Corp CGNX shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company raised third-quarter guidance ahead of its analyst day, which is scheduled for Tuesday. Cognex now expects third-quarter revenue to be between $195 million and $205 million as compared to the company's previous guidance of $160 million...
