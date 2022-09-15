Read full article on original website
New York Mets Activate Max Scherzer In Flurry Of Roster Moves
The New York Mets made a handful of roster moves Monday, most notably activating Max Scherzer from the injured list.
Bears regroup after getting picked apart by Rodgers, Packers
The Chicago Bears were feeling good about themselves following a surprising, rain-soaked victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field to start coach Matt Eberflus’ first season. Leave it to Aaron Rodgers and the rival Green Bay Packers to bring them down a peg, this time 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. The Bears will try to bounce back next Sunday when they host Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans (0-1-1). Rodgers gave them headaches, as usual, throwing for 234 yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers improved to 24-5 in games he has started against Chicago. The Bears couldn’t stop Aaron Jones, who went off for 132 yards and a rushing touchdown. He also caught a scoring pass. Chicago at least got its ground game going. But when it came to passing, well, it was a different story. Quarterback Justin Fields had another difficult time, and receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet were nonfactors.
‘Sunday Night Football’ Viewership Slips In Week 2, But NFL Game Steady With 2021 As Packers Beat Bears
Coming off a bruising season-opener loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers had something to prove on Sunday Night Football last night up against the Chicago Bears. With Elgton Jenkins back on the line, Wisconsin’s finest put it all out on Lambeau Field and took down the Windy City crew 27-10 at home. The primetime matchup saw Aaron Rodgers firing off passes and the likes of Randall Cobb taking it where it needed to be. NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More It was a performance that in some ways helped take NBC and the NFL...
Notre Dame statistical leaders through three games
Finally, Notre Dame has a win to its name in 2022. It’s pretty sad that we have to say that three games into the season, but here we are. Let’s see if the second win can come against North Carolina. Here are the players most likely to make that happen (minus the quarterback):
