Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to ChicagoBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Related
NFL analyst burns Packers with hilarious analogy
Colin Cowherd made a comical analogy to the Packers after their Sunday Night Football game against the Bears, which resulted in a 27-10 win. For the Packers, this week was a cookie-cutter chapter in the NFL's book, according to Cowherd. "They play a good team [Minnesota Vikings]. They get whacked....
ESB explains why Fields didn't hit him for wide-open TD vs. Packers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields threw the ball only 11 times Sunday night in the Bears’ deflating 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Bears trailed by 17 at halftime and needed Fields to generate big plays in the second half to get them back into the game. An opportunity presented itself on the Bears’ first third down of the second half, but Fields failed to pull the trigger.
What is the Bears' all-time record against the Packers?
Another trip to Lambeau Field and another loss for the Chicago Bears. That was the Green Bay Packers 104th win over the Bears, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers noted after the game. "Now, we've won 104 times against them," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "I think everybody in...
Bears post wild, disheartening stat line from Sunday
The Chicago Bears' offense was disastrous on Sunday night. Even though the team ended with 180 yards on the ground between David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields, its statistics through the air were mesmerizingly awful. Of the 41 total plays the team ran, they only attempted to move the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Rodgers sports eccentric haircut for Bears game
Aaron Rodgers is an eccentric guy. He has an astrology-inspired tattoo, Nicholas Cage impersonations, participation with hallucinogens and a plethora of oddball stories from his time in the spotlight. The four-time NFL MVP quarterback added another to his resume with a new haircut. He left all the hair from his...
Montgomery's chance to rebound headlines things to watch vs. Packers
Sunday night at Lambeau Field will be the perfect opportunity for the Bears to author the perfect start to the Matt Eberflus era. Justin Fields and Co. sprung an upset on the San Francisco 49ers during a deluge in Week 1. Now, they travel to Green Bay to face a Packers team searching for offensive answers in a post-Davante Adams world.
Luke Getsy had a plan for the Bears' rushing attack
If there's one thing the Bears did successfully during Sunday night's 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it was rushing the ball. The Bears ran for 180 yards on Sunday night. David Montgomery (122 rushing yards) handled most of the workload, while Khalil Herbert (38 rushing yards) and Justin Fields (20) cleaned up the rest.
Do Bears 'trust' Fields to throw more after loss vs. Packers?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The 2022 Bears' season is all about the growth and development of quarterback Justin Fields. General manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Eberflus would like to exit the 2022 campaign knowing for sure if Fields is their franchise signal-caller or not. The lack of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers players nod to Rodgers' Ayahuasca use in TD celebration
Although Bears fans may have hoped some of the Packers touchdowns were a hallucination Sunday, it appears this unusual end zone celebration was in fact real - and may have been a nod to quarterback Aaron Rodgers' unconventional offseason that sparked headlines. The odd scene unfolded after Rodgers threw a...
5 most important plays in Bears loss to Packers
When a team loses by 17 points it usually means a lot went wrong. That was certainly the case when the Bears fell to the Packers 27-10 on Sunday Night Football. The defense struggled to tackle Aaron Jones or A.J. Dillon in the run game. Aaron Rodgers picked apart the zone defense when he needed to in the pass game. On offense, almost nothing worked in the passing game after the team’s opening touchdown drive. Still, some moments loomed larger than others when it was all said and done. These were the most impactful plays in the Bears loss.
Bulls camp questions: When will Lonzo Ball be healthy?
Throughout this week, NBC Sports Chicago will look at four of the biggest questions facing the Chicago Bulls as they begin training camp. When a dejected but determined Lonzo Ball faced reporters in April following his end-of-season exit meeting with management and the coaching staff, he vowed to “do whatever I gotta do to come back and be ready to play the full 82 (games) next year.”
Montgomery puts talk of RB competition to bed vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wisc. – After a week of people wondering if he would lose his job to Khalil Herbert, David Montgomery ran like a man possessed Sunday night. The Bears’ fourth-year running back was the lone offensive bright spot for Chicago, rushing for 122 yards on 15 carries in the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trevis Gipson records two early sacks on Aaron Rodgers
Trevis Gipson is making an impression on Aaron Rodgers. Gipson recorded two early sacks on Rodgers, muscling past Pro-Bowl left tackle Elgton Jenkins for each of his two sacks. Gipson recorded the second one with a controversial no-call on Jenkins for holding. Robert Quinn added a sack of his own in the first half.
Eberflus: Bears need 'passion and emotion' in game
A lot went wrong in the Bears’ loss to the Packers on Sunday Night Football, so the coaches and players will be busy correcting many things this week, before hosting the Texans in Week 3. But after going over the tape, Matt Eberflus believes the Bears will have to correct something that has nothing to do with Xs and Os, or technique.
What's the NFL record for passing touchdowns in a game?
The Baltimore Ravens looked well on their way to a victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. With by far the best game of his young NFL career, Tua Tagovailoa powered the Dolphins to an improbable 42-38 comeback victory at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. After falling behind 35-14...
Report: Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to camp deal
The Chicago Bulls are bringing an Antetokounmpo to training camp. Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the more famous and accomplished GIannis, will compete for a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Malcolm Hill, who held a two-way contract with the Bulls last season, and Carlik Jones, who played for the Bulls at NBA Summer League, are among the players expected to compete for a two-way contract.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 10 single-game fantasy football performances in NFL history
Every once in a while, an NFL player puts up a statline so preposterous that it doesn’t seem real – even for fantasy football. Between dominant running backs and star wide receivers, a marquee fantasy football player can single-handedly win a matchup. When it comes to the best of the best, it’s possible that the one player outscored the opposing team by himself.
NFL・
Bears not ready to name Jenkins or Patrick starting RG
After two games, the Bears are still not ready to name a starting right guard. On Sunday Night Football, the Bears continued their rotation of Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick. On Monday, Eberflus hinted that may continue. “It depends on where we have Lucas,” Eberflus said. “If we have Lucas...
Bears must find way to get ball to Mooney, Kmet
Where in the world are Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet? Coming into this season, it was widely expected that these two would be Justin Fields’ No. 1 and No. 2 pass-catching options in the Bears passing attack, but so far they’ve been invisible. On Sunday night, Kmet was targeted once, but dropped the ball. Fields only threw the ball Mooney’s way once, too, but Mooney caught his lone target. Only problem was Mooney was stopped well behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of four.
Grading Bears' offense, defense in loss vs. Rodgers, Packers
GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- The Bears came into Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field riding high after their Week 1 upset of the San Francisco 49ers. They had plans to make an early statement against a Green Bay Packers team that appeared wobbly after a season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 1