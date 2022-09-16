Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
IFLScience
Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease
People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
earth.com
First Covid infection affects future immune responses
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when all the world’s population was susceptible to the virus, vaccines brought spectacular protection against the Wuhan strain, saving millions of lives and stopping to a considerable degree infection and transmission. However, the next chapter in the fight against this virus – and the choice of a proper booster in this autumn and beyond – will be complicated by the layers of immunity most of people now have through previous infections and vaccinations.
msn.com
Habits Increasing Your Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Say Medical Experts
Slide 1 of 8: There's more than 100 different types of cancers and pancreatic cancer is considered one of the deadliest because there's oftentimes no early warning signs. It's not diagnosed until a later stage, which makes treatment challenging. Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies tells us, "Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most common types of cancer, with over 60, 000 new cases diagnosed each year in the United States alone. While many risk factors for pancreatic cancer, some lifestyle choices can increase the likelihood of developing the disease. Here are five lifestyle choices that have been linked to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
Study shows this is the first symptom you’ll experience if you catch COVID-19
Researchers found the most common first symptom of COVID-19 cases. Conducted by the University of Southern California, the study determined the order in which the most common symptoms show up. “The order of the symptoms matter. Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone...
MedicalXpress
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says
Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Common back condition could be the sign of a deadly heart issue
A COMMON back condition could be an early sign of a deadly heart condition, Columbia scientists have discovered. It could mean that those with the condition could be monitored and given treatment earlier. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is now thought to be a more common but underdiagnosed cause of fatal...
Urgent warning as cases of cancer surge in under 50s – the 11 signs you must never ignore
YOUNG people are now more at risk of developing cancer than ever before. The likelihood of being diagnosed with cancer before the age of 50 significantly increases the younger you are, a major analysis suggests. For example, people born in 1960 have a higher cancer risk before they turn 50...
Is It Bad To Smoke Weed Every Day? Study Looks At What Happens With Decision-Making And Concentration Beyond Intoxication
What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
Urgent warning to diabetics who take painkillers over new risk of deadly killer
MILLIONS of Brits have been warned they could be at risk of a silent killer if they take a common form of pain relief. Experts claim that people living with type 2 diabetes increase their chances of ending up in hospital with heart failure if they take the anti inflammatory drug, ibuprofen.
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
Drinks That Could Be Aging Your Brain Faster
Aging is unavoidable, however, there are things we can do to slow its inevitable forward march. Here's why these three drinks could be aging your brain faster.
Phys.org
A new study has concluded that there is no clear evidence that COVID-19 was transmitted from bats
A new Tel Aviv University study rejects assertions that the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak lies in bats. According to the study, bats have a highly effective immune system that enables them to deal relatively easily with viruses considered lethal for other mammals. The study was led by Dr. Maya...
