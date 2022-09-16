ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Motorcycles, European Sports Cars Auctioning Right Now

By Steven Symes
 3 days ago
Get on this before it’s too late…

They say you can’t take it with you and that’s true, which is why we’re glad James Hultman thoroughly enjoyed his toys before passing on. Seriously, the man parked his motorcycle collection inside his house, prominently displaying his 1957 Ariel Four Square next to the TV. Now all those vintage British bikes and European sports cars he collected are being auctioned off by his buddy and partner in crime, Bob Thomas.

There are about 55 motorcycles in the collection, almost all British but with a few Americans in the mix. According to VanDerBrink Auctions, they include the 1957 Ariel Square Four, 1958/9 Ariel Model FH Hunts Master Motorcycle, 1944 BSA M20 Army Motorcycle, 1969 BSA Victor 441 Special Motorcycle, 1971 Moto Guzzi Ambassador 750 Motorcycle, several 1960s Ducati Scramblers and other Ducati Models, 1970 Triumph Bonneville Motorcycle and other Triumphs, 1968 BSA Shooting Star 441 Motorcycle, 1957 Sunbeam Motorcycle, 1959 Norton Manxman Motorcycle, 1972 Ducati Desmo 450 Motorcycle, 1962 Velocette Venom 500 Motorcycle, 1959 Panther Model 120 Motorcycle, 1954 Harley Davidson FL Motorcycle, and a Harley Davidson Sprint Motorcycle.

While the list of European sports cars in Hultman’s collection is shorter, it’s no less impressive. The vehicles on the auction block are a 1993 Ford Mustang Convertible 5.0 HO, 2001 Porsche Carrera 911 Coupe, 1971 Jaguar Type E Roadster, 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello, 1990 Ferrari 348TS, and 1990 Lotus E Spirit SE Coupe. From the photos they all look to be in at least pretty good condition, definitely worthy of being preserved, loved, and cherished by new owners.

If you want a crack at any of these rides, the online auction is going right now and ends on September 20. Click here to check it out.

