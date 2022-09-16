Read full article on original website
Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, obituary
CUSHING — Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, 81, died peacefully, Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Born in Damariscotta, June 7, 1941 she was the daughter of Ernest, Sr. and Mildred. Collamore Eaton. At the age of 9, Irene moved with her family to St. George...
Norma J. Rackliff, obituary
SPRUCE HEAD — Norma J. Rackliff, 91, died peacefully in her sleep, Monday, September 12, 2022. Born in Warren, May 31, 1931, she was the daughter of George and Doris Wincapaw Ranquist. Educated locally, Norma attended Warren Schools. On March 5, 1947, she married Alvin B. Rackliff in Rockland....
Linda P. Crockett, notice
NORTH HAVEN — Linda P. Crockett, 75, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 12, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A graveside celebration of life will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 12 (noon) p.m., at Sea View Cemetery, North Haven, Maine. A full obituary will be published. To...
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds July 25 - Aug. 5. CCSC Real Estate LLC to Katherine Loblein and John Gibbs. Aleta McKeage to Albert W. Scovern III and Diane R. Follingstad. Leah Bannister to Jennifer M. McKinley. Henry L. and Barbara...
Why I'm Supporting Jason Trundy for Sheriff
Back in 2014, I made a documentary about Waldo County Government and toured the Sheriff's Office and Reentry Center. I was struck by how well managed both facilities were. As a member of the Lincolnville Select Board for the last five years and a member of the Waldo County Budget Committee for the last four, I have worked with the Sheriff's Office on several issues. I continue to be impressed with their professionalism and service to Waldo County.
Thomaston police expect to ‘set the standard’ for future small-town Maine law enforcement
THOMASTON — Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe is proposing a solution to his department’s staff shortage that’s a first of its kind in the realm of Maine law enforcement. “I really think that we are going to have the most applications we’ve ever seen in this department,” said Hoppe.
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Kimberly L. Drew-Parsons, of Unity, and Daniel L. Parsons, of Unity Township, were married Oct. 23, in Unity Township and divorced July 25. Jodie L. Stout, of Frankfort, and Jeffrey B. Stout, of Stockton Springs, were married...
Paul LePage unveils Maine education plan with a parents bills of rights
Maine’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, seeking a return to the office he held for eight years, has unveiled his plan to improve public school education, and it begins with what he calls a Parents Bill of Rights. At a news conference in Augusta on Monday, LePage said school...
‘Motherload’ to screen Sept. 25
An inspiring bike-centric community film event is happening at the Waldo Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 25. The award-winning film, “Motherload,” is a crowdsourced documentary in which the cargo bicycle becomes a vehicle for exploring motherhood in this digital age of climate change, will be the mainstay of an afternoon of bikes and.
Maine man critically injured in Auburn motorcycle crash
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A man from Carthage was critically injured Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Auburn. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Center Street near Bowdoin Street. Witnesses told police that a Toyota Rav 4 was headed south on Center Street and turned left to...
On the issues: House District 44 candidate William Pluecker
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Sept. 6-13. Ashley Rae Benner, 39, of Cushing, criminal forfeiture of property in Thomaston April 11, 2022. Michael R. Demers, 64, of Lincolnville, operating under the influence (alcohol), no test, failure to give correct name, address...
Maine News You May Have Missed
A piece of metal weighing six or seven pounds fell from the sky and landed near a Capitol security officer. The Federal Aviation Administration suspected it came off a plane on an international route but, as of press time, had not found the source. Bar Harbor. The Abbe Museum, Maine’s...
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18
The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
Leavitt golf swings past Oceanside
ROCKLAND — The Oceanside high school golf program hosted Leavitt on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Rockland Golf Club. Leavitt extended its winning streak to an unblemished 9-0 while Oceanside slipped to 6-4 on the year. Leavitt 171, Oceanside 184 (LEA wins 6-3) Noah McLellan (O) 44 even Billy...
Join me in voting for Anne ‘Pinny’ Beebe-Center for Maine Senate District 12
Voters in coastal Knox County are fortunate that Anne “Pinny” Beebe-Center, a highly experienced public servant, will be on the ballot in November to represent us in Maine Senate District 12. I have known Pinny for many years. She is motivated by a deep belief in the inherent worth and dignity of every person. This principle inspires Pinny’s longstanding work to strengthen our communities and improve government programs and systems.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
