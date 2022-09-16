ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans announces community meetings schedule

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has announced new community meetings for the rest of the year. The community meetings allow residents to hear about work being done in their district and to talk with team members to learn more about energy efficiency, hurricane preparedness, electric vehicle infrastructure, bill information, and other topics.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Traffic
NOLA.com

Blakeview: New Orleans' tallest building opened 50 years ago this month

This month marks 50 years since the opening of the city and state’s tallest building, the Hancock Whitney Center, originally known as One Shell Square. The 51-story building at the corner of Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue stands 697 feet tall. Place St. Charles is 53 stories tall but at 645 feet stands as the city’s second-tallest building.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rta#Fares#Bus Routes#Bus Network#The New Links
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
iheart.com

Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America

Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

Recall petition for Mayor Cantrell continues

Under 160 days remain for the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell to gain the needed signatures by its February deadline, according to Nola.com. The petition, filed in August by former Democratic mayoral candidate, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and one of Cantrell’s ex-staffers, Eileen Carter, would force Cantrell to leave office. Batiste and Carter cited a “failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position,” according to the petition filing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Push for more services in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy