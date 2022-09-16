Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
NOLA.com
Polar Express train ride will not operate in New Orleans for Christmas 2022, company says
The popular Polar Express train ride will not operate in New Orleans this year, company officials said, citing a shortage of equipment and personnel. "There are simply not enough resources available to run our trains at Union Passenger Terminal this season," officials posted last week on the company's Facebook page.
NOLA.com
NOPD recruits won’t be disqualified for past marijuana use as city seeks to boost hiring
The New Orleans Police Department's ban on recent marijuana use for police recruits went up in smoke under a rule change unanimously approved by the Civil Service Commission on Monday. The department requested the new policy as it struggles to attract new cops. And while it’s unlikely to reverse steep...
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans announces community meetings schedule
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has announced new community meetings for the rest of the year. The community meetings allow residents to hear about work being done in their district and to talk with team members to learn more about energy efficiency, hurricane preparedness, electric vehicle infrastructure, bill information, and other topics.
NOLA.com
More people are dying in car crashes in New Orleans. Here's the breakdown by parish.
New Orleans drivers had their deadliest year in more than a decade last year, officials said, putting the city "in the midst of a public health and safety crisis." In 2021, 69 people died in car crashes in New Orleans, which is the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2004.
Algiers bike lanes to be removed after unanimous council vote
NEW ORLEANS — With a 7-0 vote, the New Orleans City Council approved Councilmember Freddie King's ordinance to remove 2.2 miles of bike lanes from Algiers. The vote came after nearly two hours of debate from people on both sides of the debate. Some Algiers residents and biking advocates...
NOLA.com
New Orleans tourism officials doing damage control after negative national headlines
One day after Starbucks confirmed it is closing its flagship location downtown because of “security concerns,” The Wall Street Journal ran a front-page story about how New Orleans is now the murder capital of the nation, a dubious distinction the article suggested is driving some businesses from the city.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans' tallest building opened 50 years ago this month
This month marks 50 years since the opening of the city and state’s tallest building, the Hancock Whitney Center, originally known as One Shell Square. The 51-story building at the corner of Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue stands 697 feet tall. Place St. Charles is 53 stories tall but at 645 feet stands as the city’s second-tallest building.
FOXBusiness
Starbucks makes good on promise to close more stores as crime rages in New Orleans
A popular Starbucks location in New Orleans will close next month due to safety concerns, just weeks after Starbucks' top executive said crime will force stores across the country to close. "Challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by COVID are challenges...
NOLA.com
'Monumental moment': Louisiana takes big step toward unprecedented land-building project
Louisiana’s proposed $2 billion project to divert water and sediment from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin as part of an unprecedented plan to fight coastal land loss moved a major step forward on Monday with the release by the Army Corps of Engineers of a final environmental impact statement.
NOLA.com
Letters: Why waste money on recalling Cantrell; she's already given up the job?
After reading recent Times Picayune/Advocate news articles, I'm unclear as to the reason that we need to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell:. She is turning the task of fixing the New Orleans Police Department over to "experts" from New York City. The state police are coming in because we can't hire...
Local leaders seek solutions to growing homelessness problem
The head of Unity of Greater New Orleans says city and regional leaders have a number of ways to help the homeless in the long term and the short term, including providing affordable housing.
NOLA.com
Boat owners cry foul after Fire Marshal closes slips at South Shore Marina
More than two dozen boat owners were ordered to immediately vacate covered slips at the South Shore Harbor Marina over the weekend because of long-neglected fire hazards, the latest flashpoint for the Lakefront Management Authority that controls the harbor and has been beset by a series of recent controversies. The...
WDSU
700 Canal St. Starbucks closing soon; CBD business battle crime and homelessness
NEW ORLEANS — The popular Starbucks on 700 Canal announced its closing its doors after a bout with crime in the area. Oct. 3 is the last day for operations for the Canal location. Starbucks media relations team released this statement:. “Our stores are windows into America and every...
Starbucks Location in New Orleans Closing Due to Security Concerns
Another business in New Orleans is closing and they say that they are locking the doors due to an increase in crime.
NOLA.com
Shooting on Interstate 10 kills man near Chef Menteur Highway on-ramp, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting late Monday on Interstate 10 West near the Chef Menteur on-ramp, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 9:09 p.m. The 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. His name has not been released.
NOLA.com
To help spark a revival of New Orleans East, advocates - but of course - throw a festival
For decades, residents of New Orleans East have pined to raise families and build businesses in the "city within a city" that they say the area used to be. It's been in decline since the mid-1980s, they say, and was left, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, without much government or private investment.
iheart.com
Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America
Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
Loyola Maroon
Recall petition for Mayor Cantrell continues
Under 160 days remain for the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell to gain the needed signatures by its February deadline, according to Nola.com. The petition, filed in August by former Democratic mayoral candidate, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and one of Cantrell’s ex-staffers, Eileen Carter, would force Cantrell to leave office. Batiste and Carter cited a “failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position,” according to the petition filing.
NOLA.com
$45M and counting: What Jefferson Parish government has received from FEMA for Hurricane Ida
Jefferson Parish is leading the pack in collecting reimbursements from the federal government for some Hurricane Ida expenses, records show. So far, the parish government has been awarded $65.3 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover costs ranging from debris removal to sewer line repairs. To date, Jefferson...
Push for more services in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
