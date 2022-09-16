ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

Jimmie Johnson recently said his that primary sponsor Carvana will support “whatever path” for him in 2023. Where will he end up?. After wrapping up his second year in IndyCar, Jimmie Johnson remains without a contract to compete in 2023. The 47-year-old recently told Associated Press reporter Jenna Fryer that he continues to have financial backing from sponsor Carvana for next year and added that they will be behind him in whatever he chooses to do.
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contact beyond the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following Kyle Larson’s new deal. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions that run through the 2026 season. The...
Chris Buescher wins at Bristol, four drivers eliminated from NASCAR playoffs

Chris Buescher held off a surging Chase Elliott at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night as the NASCAR playoffs’ Round of 16 wrapped up. Buescher’s victory marked the first time in this format of the NASCAR postseason that a playoff driver failed to win a race during any round of the postseason. Erik Jones won the first race of the Round of 16 and Bubba Wallace picked up a victory last week.
What drivers said at Bristol cutoff race

What drivers said after Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series first-round cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Chris Buescher became the third consecutive non-playoff driver to win in the first three races of the 2022 playoffs:. Chris Buescher — Finished first: “This is so special, this team did such a...
