3 possible landing spots for Jimmie Johnson in 2023
Jimmie Johnson recently said his that primary sponsor Carvana will support “whatever path” for him in 2023. Where will he end up?. After wrapping up his second year in IndyCar, Jimmie Johnson remains without a contract to compete in 2023. The 47-year-old recently told Associated Press reporter Jenna Fryer that he continues to have financial backing from sponsor Carvana for next year and added that they will be behind him in whatever he chooses to do.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson deal leaves one Hendrick seat open
There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contact beyond the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following Kyle Larson’s new deal. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions that run through the 2026 season. The...
NASCAR results: Today’s results and much more
Get the latest NASCAR results, updated after every race, including laps led and many more stats. Bookmark and stay up to date with Sportsnaut.
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary NASCAR Star
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been retired for several years now, though he maintains a close relationship to the sport. The legendary NASCAR driver still races every once in a while, as it's a family affair for the Earnhardts. Dale Jr. has been married to his wife, Amy, for several years...
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
Martin Truex Jr. had obscene gesture for his car
Martin Truex Jr. had an obscene gesture for his No. 19 Toyota after a bad finish in Saturday night’s Cup Series race at Bristol. Truex finished last of 36 cars in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race after his power steering went out. “Blew the seal out and pushed...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Chase Elliott Doesn’t Believe NASCAR’s Schedule Should Compete with NFL Season
When it comes to NASCAR’s race schedule, Chase Elliott would like to see things a… The post Chase Elliott Doesn’t Believe NASCAR’s Schedule Should Compete with NFL Season appeared first on Outsider.
Autistic NASCAR driver speeding to success
NASCAR’s first driver to discuss his Autism diagnosis publicly is revving up awareness and acceptance on and off the track.
Fox News
Chris Buescher wins at Bristol, four drivers eliminated from NASCAR playoffs
Chris Buescher held off a surging Chase Elliott at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night as the NASCAR playoffs’ Round of 16 wrapped up. Buescher’s victory marked the first time in this format of the NASCAR postseason that a playoff driver failed to win a race during any round of the postseason. Erik Jones won the first race of the Round of 16 and Bubba Wallace picked up a victory last week.
Kyle Busch receiving interest from a team for the Indianapolis 500
Kyle Busch is interested in running the Indianapolis 500 and this team is already showing interest in allowing him to pilot one of its entries.
NBC Sports
What drivers said at Bristol cutoff race
What drivers said after Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series first-round cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Chris Buescher became the third consecutive non-playoff driver to win in the first three races of the 2022 playoffs:. Chris Buescher — Finished first: “This is so special, this team did such a...
Should NASCAR reward non-playoff qualifiers who beat its 'best of the best'?
With non-playoff qualifiers now having won each of NASCAR's first three playoff races, perhaps a new system -- or added incentive -- should be considered
NASCAR’s Best Schedule News Doesn’t Kick in Until 2024 at the Earliest
Auto Club Speedway is going ahead with the conversion of its oval into a short track, which is good news for racing fans. The post NASCAR’s Best Schedule News Doesn’t Kick in Until 2024 at the Earliest appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Chris Buescher Takes Checkered Flag at Bristol Motor Speedway
It’s been quite some time, but Chris Buescher is finally back in NASCAR’s victory lane.… The post NASCAR: Chris Buescher Takes Checkered Flag at Bristol Motor Speedway appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR: 3 eventual replacements for the Bristol dirt race
NASCAR’s attempt to relive its grassroots start has led to mixed reviews. With an uncertain future beyond next year, here are three eventual replacement possibilities for the Bristol dirt race. Reliving its grassroots start for was an uncertain task NASCAR faced when they announced they would take the four-turn,...
NASCAR: Chase Elliott Bounces Back at Bristol Motor Speedway, Leads Playoff Standings
Four NASCAR drivers ended up being eliminated at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Chase… The post NASCAR: Chase Elliott Bounces Back at Bristol Motor Speedway, Leads Playoff Standings appeared first on Outsider.
