The Haverhill City Council gave thumbs down to a proposal last Tuesday that would have made public hearings optional in certain property transactions. The proposal was based on an earlier one, crafted by City Solicitor William D. Cox Jr. and the Council’s Planning and Development Committee. It outlines procedures to be followed when the city receives notice from a property owner planning to end previously agreed preservation restrictions with tax benefits and instead develop the land. In those instances, the city has first right of refusal to purchase the property and a public hearing must be held.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO