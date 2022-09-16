ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, MA

nbcboston.com

Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination

A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Federal Judge Sends North Andover Man to Prison for Stealing Social Security Number

A 38-year-old North Andover man was sentenced last Wednesday to a year and a half in prison for fraudulently using someone else’s Social Security number. Angel Manuel German Familia was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. German Familia is subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. German Familia pleaded guilty On May 31 to two counts of false representation of Social Security number.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Leader of local neo-Nazi group appears in court for charges related to July Jamaica Plain rally

BOSTON (WHDH) - The leader of a local neo-Nazi group was back in court to face charges related to a protest during an LGBTQ event in Jamaica Plain. Christopher Hood of Pepperell was originally arrested in July, after his group, NSC 131, took part in a rally outside the Loring Greenough House, shouting chants and carrying signs during what was supposed to be a drag queen story time event for local kids and families.
PEPPERELL, MA
WCVB

Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say

BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident

A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
WINTHROP, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Council Votes 5-4 to Reject Plan to Forego Public Hearings on Some Protected Land Conversions

The Haverhill City Council gave thumbs down to a proposal last Tuesday that would have made public hearings optional in certain property transactions. The proposal was based on an earlier one, crafted by City Solicitor William D. Cox Jr. and the Council’s Planning and Development Committee. It outlines procedures to be followed when the city receives notice from a property owner planning to end previously agreed preservation restrictions with tax benefits and instead develop the land. In those instances, the city has first right of refusal to purchase the property and a public hearing must be held.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station

BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two teens arrested in connection with Jamaica Plain armed robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teen boys, a 13- and a 14-year-old, were arrested after an armed robbery during which a scared shop owner locked them inside the store. As 7NEWS previously reported, the owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of teen shoplifters.
BOSTON, MA

Community Policy