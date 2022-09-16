Read full article on original website
Westminster woman, former Stow town treasurer, charged with embezzling public funds
STOW — A Westminster woman has been charged with embezzling taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while serving as Stow treasurer. Pamela Landry, 57, was arraigned in Concord District Court Friday on larceny and embezzlement charges. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, a routine audit of the town’s books...
Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination
A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
Federal Judge Sends North Andover Man to Prison for Stealing Social Security Number
A 38-year-old North Andover man was sentenced last Wednesday to a year and a half in prison for fraudulently using someone else’s Social Security number. Angel Manuel German Familia was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. German Familia is subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. German Familia pleaded guilty On May 31 to two counts of false representation of Social Security number.
Former Massachusetts town treasurer accused of embezzling up to $133,000 from town accounts
A former town employee in Stow is accused of stealing as much as $133,000 from the town accounts, investigators said Friday as they charged the woman with taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Authorities said Pamela Landry, who retired as the town of Stow treasurer in 2019, diverted money from...
DA: Winthrop woman arraigned after putting stop strips under neighbor’s tires, shouting racial slurs
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman from Winthrop was arraigned Monday after allegedly vandalizing a neighbor’s car and yelling racial slurs, leading to her arrest over the weekend according to law officials. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Angela Foley, 53, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on...
Leader of local neo-Nazi group appears in court for charges related to July Jamaica Plain rally
BOSTON (WHDH) - The leader of a local neo-Nazi group was back in court to face charges related to a protest during an LGBTQ event in Jamaica Plain. Christopher Hood of Pepperell was originally arrested in July, after his group, NSC 131, took part in a rally outside the Loring Greenough House, shouting chants and carrying signs during what was supposed to be a drag queen story time event for local kids and families.
Woman, Daughter Trying to Get Into Boston School Assaulted Officers, DA Says
A mother and daughter trying to get into a Boston school to confront a student last week were arrested on assault charges, officials said Monday. The incident prompted a lockdown at the school. The pair, 31 and 14 years old, assaulted police officers when they tried to get into South...
Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say
BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
Merrimac man sentenced to 22 years in prison for allegedly kidnapping and raping 74-year-old woman
A Merrimac man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to breaking into the home of a 74-year-old woman and raping her, according to a release from the Essex District Attorney’s office. William Raia, 51, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated Kidnapping, armed assault in a...
Mother and daughter arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer at South Boston high school
A mother and daughter were arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting a police officer while trying to enter a South Boston high school, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. According to the DA’s office, the 31-year-old mother and 14-year-old daughter were trying to confront a student at...
Neo-Nazi Leader Arrested in Boston Hate Incident to Represent Himself in Court
The leader of a New England-based neo-Nazi group charged in a fight that sprang up around a drag queen story hour in Boston in July appeared in court on Monday and asked to represent himself, authorities said. Christopher Hood, a 23-year-old from Pepperell, Massachusetts, was charged with affray -- fighting...
Essex Police: 6 homes evacuated after ‘unspecified ordinance’ found in home, later determined to be inert training shell
ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - Approximately six homes in the Town of Essex were evacuated after a cleaning crew found an “unknown piece of ordinance” inside a house, later determined to be an inert mortar shell according to local police. Both Essex Police and Fire were originally called to...
Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident
A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
Mother and daughter arrested after trying to enter Boston school, prompting lockdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston mother and daughter were arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting police while trying to enter a Boston high school, prompting a lockdown, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The mother, 31, and daughter, 14, tried to enter Excel High School in South Boston, claiming...
Woman accused of yelling slurs, smashing neighbor’s windows is latest in string of hate-based crimes near Boston, DA says
A Winthrop woman is set to be arraigned Monday on charges in relation with a weekend incident in which she’s accused of destroying her neighbor’s property — smashing their windows — and yelling racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, of Winthrop, is charged with violating a person’s...
3 men charged with defrauding car dealerships
Prosecutors say they used stolen identities to obtain financing to purchase vehicles.
Drug Control Unit Executes Search Warrant Charges Male with Drug Trafficking
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:30 P.M., Officers assigned to the District B-3 Drug Control unit, along with the C-11 Drug Control Unit, executed a search warrant and arrested Michael Johnson, 65, of Boston, in the area of South Bay Mall. After an investigation, Officers applied for and were...
Haverhill Council Votes 5-4 to Reject Plan to Forego Public Hearings on Some Protected Land Conversions
The Haverhill City Council gave thumbs down to a proposal last Tuesday that would have made public hearings optional in certain property transactions. The proposal was based on an earlier one, crafted by City Solicitor William D. Cox Jr. and the Council’s Planning and Development Committee. It outlines procedures to be followed when the city receives notice from a property owner planning to end previously agreed preservation restrictions with tax benefits and instead develop the land. In those instances, the city has first right of refusal to purchase the property and a public hearing must be held.
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
Two teens arrested in connection with Jamaica Plain armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teen boys, a 13- and a 14-year-old, were arrested after an armed robbery during which a scared shop owner locked them inside the store. As 7NEWS previously reported, the owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of teen shoplifters.
