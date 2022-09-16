Read full article on original website
New Elder Scrolls Game Details Revealed
Details about a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game have been revealed ahead of the launch of its crowdfunding campaign next year. Chip Theory Games has revealed new details about Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, a new 1-4 player cooperative game built using the game engine of Too Many Bones. The core game will feature content from Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, with expansion content from Valenwood also available. Chip Theory Games also announced plans to include Hammerfall and Summerset in future expansions. The story for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will center on the Order of the Black Worm, a group of necromancers that were a recurring presence in the first few Elder Scrolls games.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Coming This Month
Dragon Ball: The Breakers is set to release next month, but fans of the anime franchise will have an opportunity to dive into the game thanks to an open beta scheduled to take place this month. The game's official Twitter account has revealed that the beta will begin on September 21st at 6 p.m. PT, and will last through September 25th at 1 a.m. PT. The beta will be open to players on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. For those that missed out on the closed beta, this should be exciting news!
Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Massive Resurgence Following Edgerunners Anime Release
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a substantial resurgence of players over the past week, likely thanks to the release of the new Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Even though much of the story surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since its release has been associated with its dismal state at launch, developer CD Projekt Red has put in a lot of work on the project since that time to improve the game greatly. Now, with Edgerunners shining a light on the IP in a substantial new way, it looks like the game is finding great success once again.
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting 2021 Game of the Year Winner
A popular title that was the recipient of a number of Game of the Year awards in 2021 is finally poised to come to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. While a number of great games from 2021 have already been available on Switch (Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise, Death's Door), one of the most notable releases of the past year has only been tied to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Luckily, this won't be true for much longer as Switch owners will finally be able to play this game before 2022 wraps up.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
The Best Star Wars Games Go On Sale for $10
Some of the best Star Wars games and more are currently on sale via a bundle for just $10. Star Wars is one of the cornerstones of entertainment and has managed to stretch beyond George Lucas' films. It has expanded into books, comics, television, and of course, video games. Star Wars has some of the most beloved video games out there thanks to how well they fulfill the wishes of fans, enhance that universe, and deliver satisfying gameplay experiences, even for people who don't care about the sci-fi series. With that said, given how old the IP is at this point, there are decades of games that some fans may have missed or haven't the hardware for.
New Xbox Update for PC Adds Popular Game Tracking Feature
A new update for the Xbox app on PC has added an extremely popular game tracking feature that is tied to Game Pass. While many Xbox users might play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S consoles, Microsoft has slowly been looking to beef up its platform on PC in recent years. Now, it seems like the gaming mega-corp has been able to accomplish this goal in a notable manner thanks to some of the additions in this new update.
GameStop Reportedly Ending Sales of 2022's Biggest PS5 and PS4 Flop
GameStop is reportedly now refusing to sell any new copies of what is likely the biggest video game flop that has been released on PlayStation platforms in 2022. While GameStop is often known for being a storefront where customers can look to buy both new titles and older ones, sometimes, the retail chain looks to simply get rid of games that aren't actively being supported. Not only did this happen earlier in the year with BioWare's Anthem, but it now seems to be transpiring once again with another game that has barely been out for six months.
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
Resident Evil 9 Could See Return of Former Protagonist
It seems like the next mainline installment in the Resident Evil franchise, which many fans are simply referring to as Resident Evil 9 for the time being, will introduce a new protagonist or instead bring back a character from a past installment. In both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, Capcom put players in control of the faceless protagonist Ethan Winters. And while Ethan's story ended up coming to an end in Village, his daughter, Rose, will continue the tale of the Winters family in the game's upcoming DLC entitled Shadows of Rose. Following the launch of this expansion, though, Capcom has now made it clear that future Resident Evil games won't be focusing on the Winters family any longer.
WWE's Content Is On The Verge of Leaving Hulu
WWE's ongoing deal with Hulu is on the verge of ending, and all WWE content will reportedly be pulled from the streaming service on Sunday, Sept. 25, if a new deal is not reached. PWInsider reported on Sunday that the two sides are still negotiating, but noted the current deal is set to expire before the end of 2022. This would bring an end to a decade-long business deal between the two. The streaming service's library includes "Day Two" replay rights for Monday Night Raw and recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown as well as episodes of NXT, Main Event, NXT Level Up, Total Bellas, Total Divas and Miz & Mrs.
GTA 6 Release Date Could Be Impacted by Massive Leak
It seems likely that the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 will be impacted by the massive leak associated with the highly-anticipated open-world sandbox game. If you somehow didn't already hear, a substantial leak tied to GTA 6 began circling on the internet earlier today in the form of roughly 90 videos that showed off gameplay clips from an early version of the project. And while Rockstar itself hasn't commented publicly on this situation just yet, the leak coming about in the first place likely isn't a good thing for those hoping to play GTA 6 sooner rather than later.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Surprise Update
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim hasn't gotten an update with an accompanying set of patch notes in a while now, but that changed this week when the game got a surprise update including a number of different fixes and adjustments that'll be relevant to those who dabble in the game's Creation Club elements. That especially means that those who have the game's Anniversary Edition and all its Creation Club inclusions will benefit from this in particular.
My Dress-Up Darling Launches First Season 2 Teaser: Watch
My Dress-Up Darling is officially returning with a new anime in the near future, and the series has dropped the first teaser for the new project to tease what's to come! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its official anime adaptation earlier this Winter, and quickly took over the conversations among anime fans because of the strength of its central duo of Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. But when the first season of the series wrapped up its run with no sign of a potential follow up on the way, fans were anxious to see when we would get more of the popular anime.
Pokemon Fans are Loving Ash's Huge New Win
Ash Ketchum has come a long way since he first decided to make Pikachu the first Pokemon in his roster as he set out on his journey to becoming a great trainer. Having won the Alola Region tournament during Pokemon Sun And Moon, Pokemon Journeys has taken Ketchum to the top by having the young trainer participate in the Masters 8 Tournament. With his latest battle seeing the protagonist take on Cynthia, fans are celebrating Ketchum's latest victory and what it means for the anime adaptation's future.
Nintendo Clears Up Confusion Over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Title
Nintendo provided some clarification about the title to the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed the title of the next Zelda game as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, fans of the popular Nintendo franchise were confused whether "Tears" referred to crying or whether it referred to something being ripped apart. After all, both could fit in the context of the game. The kingdom appears to be visibly tearing apart, with pieces of Hyrule floating in the sky. However, the most recent trailer showed a carving of a being surrounded by seven tear-like objects, which could refer to physical teardrops.
Pokemon Goes Back on One Champion's Retirement
Pokemon Journeys has reached the climax of the Masters Tournament with the newest episodes of the series airing overseas, and it has gone so well for one champion that they have gone back on their attempt to retire from battling! The World Coronation Series has been one of the most expansive experiences in the franchise to date as fans have seen Ash Ketchum taking on all sorts of battles across the Pokemon world. With the Masters Tournament pitting him against the other regional champions, he's reached a whole new tier of battling. But it's been just as eye opening of an experience for the other champions as well.
New Transformers Series Reveals More Returning Classic Characters
Paramount+ has released a new promotional video introducing the robot characters featured in Transformers: EarthSpark, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming service in November. The new video -- which follows the first look at the series released during San Diego Comic-Con -- reveals several classic Transformers characters, and their alt modes, with new designs. They include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft in EarthSpark. You can watch the video below.
House of the Dragon Recap With Spoilers: "We Light the Way"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the fifth episode of House of the Dragon. Continue reading at your own risk... House of the Dragon's fifth episode, "We Light the Way," begins in the Vale, following a character that has only been talked about on the series to this point. Lady Rhea Royce, head of House Royce and the rule of Runestone, is the wife that Daemon has so openly despised over the first few episodes. The first scene in the episode follows Rhea going off on a hunt, only to be met by a hooded Daemon walking along the road. After she correctly guesses that Viserys finally had enough of Daemon, she realized what he's there to do. He intentionally spooks her horse, causing it to fall on top of her and break her back. Daemon kills his wife as the camera cuts away.
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With New Batch of Freebies
Over the last few months, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have been treated to a number of exclusive profile icons. Throughout September, the company has released designs based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, and wave 3 is now available. Subscribers can snag these new icons for just 10 Platinum Points each, and the latest wave features designs based on Donkey Kong, Punch-Out!!, and Super Mario Bros. 3. There are also icons based on the NES itself, the Japanese Famicom, and more. Each one costs just 10 Platinum Points, and the wave will be available through September 26th.
