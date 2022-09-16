Mariah Carey releases 25th anniversary reissue of her ‘most personal’ album

This butterfly’s getting a new set of wings.

Mariah Carey’s sixth studio album, “Butterfly,” is being reissued Sept. 16 in honor of its 25th anniversary, the singer announced Wednesday.

“#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25... minutes... since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album,” the Grammy winner, 53, wrote on Instagram.

The album, which originally dropped on Sept. 16, 1997, was nominated for three Grammy Awards.

The title track scored a nomination for best female pop vocal performance, while “Honey” was nominated for best female R&B vocal performance and best rhythm & blues song.

Carey noted Thursday on Instagram that there is an entirely new merchandise collection available to celebrate the milestone, including pillows, shirts, a $100 rug and more.

In addition to “Butterfly” and “Honey,” the album features songs like “My All,” “The Roof” and “Close My Eyes.”

