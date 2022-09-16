ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey releases 25th anniversary reissue of her ‘most personal’ album

By Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
 3 days ago

This butterfly’s getting a new set of wings.

Mariah Carey’s sixth studio album, “Butterfly,” is being reissued Sept. 16 in honor of its 25th anniversary, the singer announced Wednesday.

“#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25... minutes... since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album,” the Grammy winner, 53, wrote on Instagram.

The album, which originally dropped on Sept. 16, 1997, was nominated for three Grammy Awards.

The title track scored a nomination for best female pop vocal performance, while “Honey” was nominated for best female R&amp;B vocal performance and best rhythm &amp; blues song.

Carey noted Thursday on Instagram that there is an entirely new merchandise collection available to celebrate the milestone, including pillows, shirts, a $100 rug and more.

In addition to “Butterfly” and “Honey,” the album features songs like “My All,” “The Roof” and “Close My Eyes.”

The “We Belong Together” singer’s announcement came the same day ex-husband Nick Cannon announced via Instagram that he was officially a father of nine, after welcoming baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, his first child with model LaNisha Cole.

The 41-year-old “Wild ‘N Out” creator and host — who through his marriage to Carey is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan — said back in July that he “will never have a love like I had with Mariah.”

