Read full article on original website
Related
Pitch Black Manor Resurrected October 22
Pitch Black Manor, the Quad Cities first and only Goth band, is back from the dead after 27 years since their last live appearance! On October 22nd 2022, a monstrous resurrection will occur at Rozz-Tox in Rock Island!. THIS IS A COSTUME PARTY~ COME DRESSED TO SHOCK, STALK, AND GET...
Chicago-Style Pizzeria Opens In Downtown Moline’s Former Barrel House
What used to be the Barrel House location in downtown Moline is now home to an already known pizzeria. Tony's Chicago Style Pizzeria opened its doors last week at 1321 5th Avenue in Moline. The restaurant has been in the QC for several years and moved from its previous Moline location, which was at 1610 7th Street. Tony's did have a spot in Davenport but that location closed.
9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest
The area’s biggest and best celebration of Belgian heritage is back in the Quad Cities! Take a trip to the heart of Moline Illinois, for some Olde Towne Flemish fun this weekend at the Fall Belgian Fest!. The 9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest returns to Stephens Park (7th Street...
Quad Cities Fall Pride September 23 and 24 in Downtown Davenport
One of the coolest festivals in the Quad Cities is back and better than ever! Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival is happening September 23 and September 24 in LeClaire Park in Downtown Davenport!. Come enjoy fun, food, music, friends, art and LGBTQ pride at this family-friendly event!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Davenport bar and breakfast spot beats the odds of closing down twice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Chuck's Tap reopened its doors Monday morning after rebuilding from a fire that struck in February. According to the Small Business Administration, more than seven thousand small businesses in Iowa closed during the height of the pandemic, but the restaurant survived these odds and stayed open throughout 2020.
Rock Island’s Rozz Tox Hosting Algiers And Mountain Swallower TONIGHT!
ALGIERS (Matador Records):. “… Algiers’ gothic gospel funk finds the right balance of doomy melodrama, metallic Motown and floor-pounding post-punk.” – The Guardian. “their live show has been described as “recalling at various points PIL’s dub-style expansions, Afrobeat, industrial, no wave, free jazz, Suicide, the XTC of “Travels in Nihilon,” Nick Cave’s fire and brimstone, and musique concrète” – The Internet.
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With Your FUN10!
Fall is falling in as summer is stepping aside, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Illinois and Iowa throughout the Quad-Cities during pumpkin spice season!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!
Great Food And Fun At Muscatine’s Food Truck Fight This Weekend!
Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
RELATED PEOPLE
ourquadcities.com
Find treasures at Kiwanis charity flea market
Hidden treasures are just waiting to be found at the East Moline/Silvis Kiwanis Club Flea Market!. Browse, banter and buy September 25 at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds. Admission is a $3 donation at the gate. Proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, Quad-City food pantries, local scholarships, United Township High School sports programs, the East Moline and Silvis Public Libraries and more.
Iowa’s Adler Theatre Hosting Million Dollar Quartet In November
Million Dollar Quartet is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Sunday, November 27 at 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10:00 AM. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous. Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as we journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. It’s a jam packed evening of holidays hits and classic characters you won’t want to miss!
Bettendorf Public Library to host an interesting look at the Quad Cities during 2020
The Quad Cities’ 2020 was filled with the pandemic, protests, the derecho, and much more. On Monday, September 26 at 7:00 PM, the Bettendorf Public Library and Midwest Writing Center will take a look back with a panel event of three local authors who are included in the anthology “These Interesting Times: Surviving 2020 in the Quad Cities.” The live event will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend for in person attendance. The event is also open to virtual remote attendance. Registration for virtual attendance is required in order to receive the login information. To register for remote participation, please visit http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7220649 or call the Library at 563-344-4179.
rcreader.com
2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, September 23 and 24
LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA. A celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, entertainment, and inclusion will be enjoyed in LeClaire Park over the September 23 and 24 weekend, with the Davenport LeClaire the site for the 2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, an eagerly anticipated, all-ages happening boasting live music, drag shows, burlesque, DJs, dance parties, food and merchant vendors, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
discovermuscatine.com
Former Muscatine resident writes novel inspired by hometown
MUSCATINE, Iowa–For most of her childhood, Jane Hensge grew up in Muscatine. The daughter of Arlene and Lester “Bud” Foster, Hensge spent many hours in her family’s grocery store, Foster’s Market on Lucas Street. “That’s where I got my confidence from,” she recalls. A graduate of Muscatine High School, Hensge moved away at 21, but still makes trips back from time to time.
“Riding the Rails to Hero Street” Screening September 21!
Join the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and the Davenport Public Library for a screening of the film “Riding the Rails to Hero Street” on Wednesday, September 21 at 6:30pm at the Davenport Public Library Branch on Fairmount Street. The film details the lives of Mexican American families that lived in Cook’s Point, Holy City, and on Hero Street.
wanderwisdom.com
Off Shore Resort Review: A Mississippi Riverfront Hotel With a View
Kristina is a parent of two, writer, remote worker, and volunteer. In her spare time, she enjoys nature, trying new things, and lots of DIY. My family and I visited the Off Shore Resort in Bellevue, Iowa, in August 2022. I was about to turn 40; plus my son and I share a birthday. We hadn't traveled for a couple years, so it was a great opportunity to take a short trip! I'm from Iowa, and love searching out Midwest vacation spots that are located on the water, within a few hour's drive, and have a "sandy beach" vibe. Surprise—there are more than you might think in the Heartland! Thanks to a local radio station, I discovered the Off Shore Resort - a property that was recently renovated (and has beautiful views of the Mississippi River). I was sold, and we booked a two-night stay before the kids went back to school.
“Sylvia” Comes to Playcrafters September 30
Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney September 30-October 9!. After 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs, Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan. His career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as an English teacher is opening up to new opportunities. One day, Greg brings home a stray dog he found in the park – or, more accurately, one that found him – bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her tag. It is love between man and dog at first sight, but Kate is not on board. She and Sylvia, a street-smart mix of Lab and poodle, the battle for Greg’s affection in this comedic and touching show about the relationship we humans have with our pets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet Jasmine, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Month!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are looking for a Forever Foster for Jasmine! This sweet older gal is an 11 year old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. She weighs 84 pounds and is mostly blind and deaf. She is on two pain medications for arthritis. She needs a home with adults who will be very patient with her because sometimes she just needs a little help getting up. She likes being with people and we believe she would be okay with other dogs and cats. The clinic and shelter team love this dog so much and are hoping that there is a family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. Please contact Patti McRae at: patti@qcawc.org for more information.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg names Blue-Ribbon Award home
Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have announced that 560 Liberty Street is the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for the month of September. The 4th Ward residence is owned and occupied by Mark and Mary (Maria) Johnson. The property was nominated for the monthly award by Anthony Padilla.
KWQC
Rock Island police investigating Sunday night homicide
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night. According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue around 7:58 p.m. Officers say they found the 17-year-old...
Opening Event For Mona Ritemon Art Exhibit Happening In Davenport This Weekend
West Davenport artist Mona Ritemon will be exhibiting her latest paintings an art reception and sale at the West Davenport Arts Council gallery wall of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities in Davenport on Sunday, September 18th from 2 to 5 pm. Mona is both a visual and...
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 1