Joel McHale and Monkey Shoulder Teamed Up for a Cologne That Smells Like Whisky

By Jonah Flicker
 3 days ago
If anyone has ever told you that you smell like whisky , it probably was not meant as a compliment. More likely, it was after a night of excess debauchery at a moment in which you weren’t feeling your absolute best. But scotch brand Monkey Shoulder is about to change that perception, with a little help from actor Joel McHale.

Monkey Shoulder is a blend, but specifically it’s a blended malt because there is no grain whisky in the mix, only malt whiskies . Williams Grant & Sons is the company behind this brand that has become very popular with bartenders, which is why Glenfiddich malt master Brian Kinsman (also in the William Grant & Sons portfolio) had something to do with this quirky project. “The process of creating whisky is in many ways similar to a perfumer crafting a fragrance,” he said in a statement. “We both prioritize the quality of elements going into the blend and spend hours perfecting the combination of different notes. It’s a science, and the beautiful blend of Monkey Shoulder deserved to be replicated as a fragrance since it’s made up of tasting notes you’d typically find in leading fragrances.”

The tasting… er, nosing notes of the new “Monkey Musk,” which comes in a 100-ml bottle, include zesty orange, vanilla, honey and spiced oak. McHale, who has partnered with Monkey Shoulder before, can smell an opportunity when he sees one. “I’m thrilled to be working with Monkey Shoulder again to launch the incredible Monkey Musk Fragrance,” he said in a press release, “although I’m a little shocked it’s taken me this long to secure a fragrance deal. That said, I am grateful and humble and IN YOUR FACE CHRIS EVANS.”

Monkey Shoulder is a whisky meant to be used in cocktails, so to show that the brand isn’t completely losing the thread with this project brand ambassador Anna Mains came up with a cocktail to replicate the smell of the cologne. Here’s the recipe if you’d like to try to make it yourself at home.

The Nosey Monkey

  • 1.5 oz. Monkey Shoulder
  • .5 oz. fresh lemon juice
  • .75 oz. fresh orange juice
  • .5 oz. honey syrup
  • 3 dashes Angostura bitters
  • Top with Prosecco or Brut Champagne
  • Garnish with orange twist

Combine first four ingredients over ice and shake. Strain into glass, top with Prosecco or Champagne, garnish with an orange twist.

If you’re interested in buying a bottle of Monkey Musk for yourself, you can do so at the Monkey Shoulder shop . Of course, you can always dab some whisky behind your ears, but that might not have quite the same effect.

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

