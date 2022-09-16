ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
State
Washington State
WMDT.com

Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1

MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls in the November General Election, they will vote on a handful of ballot questions. The questions include issues like residency requirements for certain elected officials, legalizing marijuana, how much civil jury trials can cost, and abolishing the Howard County Orphan’s Court.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Dan Cox files motion to block counting of mail-in ballots early

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Republican candidate for Maryland governor, Dan Cox, has filed a motion to block counting mail-in ballots before election day. The move comes hours before a circuit court judge is set to hear arguments from state election officials to count mail-in votes sooner. By...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker

It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Move Over#Traffic Accident#The Move Over Law
CBS Baltimore

Poll finds most Marylanders support marijuana legalization with ballot initiative in sight

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) --  Most Marylanders plan to vote in favor of legalizing marijuana this November, according to results from the Goucher College Poll.The poll, released Monday morning, surveyed 1,008 Maryland residents from Sept. 8 to 12. Of those surveyed, 748 were identified as likely voters.  The pollsters said 59% of Marylanders would vote yes on the ballot question, while, 34% of those surveyed said they would vote against the bill and 7% are currently undecided. Maryland lawmakers in April approved House Bill 1, which establishes the ballot referendum to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use, effective July 1, 2023. Currently, medicinal marijuana use...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
wnav.com

Cruise Ship Crew Member Rescued this Past Friday from Chesapeake Bay

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command on Friday rescued a crew member who was having a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the Easton Section, Trooper 6, responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of the shores of Kent Island around 7 p.m. on Friday. The United States Coast Guard – Sector Baltimore called advising that the Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship was requesting immediate aerial evacuation of one of its crew members who was experiencing a serious medical event.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland surplus going to rainy day fund

WBFF — To prepare for economic turn down Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot came up with a recommendation that half of the states $2.5 billion budget surplus goes to a rain day fund. anirban basu joined us this morning to talk about the budget surplus is He is an economist and CEO of the sage policy group.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole

The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reverses protections for transgender students

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reversing course on how the state deals with transgender students — issuing a requirement that they use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their biological sex. The Republican rolled back changes made by his predecessor, which affected everything from bathroom usage to pronouns. The...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy