BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) -- Most Marylanders plan to vote in favor of legalizing marijuana this November, according to results from the Goucher College Poll.The poll, released Monday morning, surveyed 1,008 Maryland residents from Sept. 8 to 12. Of those surveyed, 748 were identified as likely voters. The pollsters said 59% of Marylanders would vote yes on the ballot question, while, 34% of those surveyed said they would vote against the bill and 7% are currently undecided. Maryland lawmakers in April approved House Bill 1, which establishes the ballot referendum to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use, effective July 1, 2023. Currently, medicinal marijuana use...

