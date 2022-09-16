Read full article on original website
WTOP
Settling a heated debate: Are Maryland or Virginia drivers worse?
Some Maryland and Virginia drivers like to take jabs at each other for being bad drivers, but a new Forbes Advisor survey says things are actually much worse in one of the two states. When it comes to the states with the most confrontational drivers, Maryland ranks No. 7 in...
WJLA
Maryland ranks No. 7 for states with 'most confrontational drivers': Report
WASHINGTON (7News) — A new Forbes Advisor survey compiled data that reportedly shows how some U.S. states have more aggressive drivers than others. One DMV state fell into the top ten for most confrontational drivers in the country. The study analyzed ten key metrics from a survey of 5,000...
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Tuesday The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WJLA
Officials remove plane that made emergency landing on I-66 in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, Virginia State Police (VSP) moved the plane that made an emergency landing in the median of Interstate 66 near Front Royal over the weekend. The plane was towed at 3:55 pm. SEE THE PLANE BEING MOVED BELOW. Investigators believe the pilot had to make...
WMDT.com
Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1
MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls in the November General Election, they will vote on a handful of ballot questions. The questions include issues like residency requirements for certain elected officials, legalizing marijuana, how much civil jury trials can cost, and abolishing the Howard County Orphan’s Court.
fox5dc.com
Dan Cox files motion to block counting of mail-in ballots early
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Republican candidate for Maryland governor, Dan Cox, has filed a motion to block counting mail-in ballots before election day. The move comes hours before a circuit court judge is set to hear arguments from state election officials to count mail-in votes sooner. By...
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
Poll finds most Marylanders support marijuana legalization with ballot initiative in sight
BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) -- Most Marylanders plan to vote in favor of legalizing marijuana this November, according to results from the Goucher College Poll.The poll, released Monday morning, surveyed 1,008 Maryland residents from Sept. 8 to 12. Of those surveyed, 748 were identified as likely voters. The pollsters said 59% of Marylanders would vote yes on the ballot question, while, 34% of those surveyed said they would vote against the bill and 7% are currently undecided. Maryland lawmakers in April approved House Bill 1, which establishes the ballot referendum to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use, effective July 1, 2023. Currently, medicinal marijuana use...
WJLA
Maryland Task Force 1's flight to Puerto Rico delayed due to bad weather, pilot staffing
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — First responders are trained to help those in need. So, imagine the frustration felt by Maryland Task Force 1, which is stranded at BWI Airport. The 35-person team's federally-chartered flight to Puerto Rico has been canceled for two days straight. "We're hopeful that we'll...
Bay Net
Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
foxbaltimore.com
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
Motorcyclist Killed After Being Airlifted To Maryland Hospital, State Police Say
A motorcyclist from Virginia was killed and his passenger hospitalized after crashing while riding along a busy Maryland roadway, state police said. Richard Banning, 61, and his 69-year-old female passenger were both airlifted to Maryland hospitals after crashing at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Worcester County. Troopers...
dbknews.com
Maryland Democratic leaders call for increased canvassing efforts at headquarters opening
Leaders of Maryland’s Democratic party urged Prince George’s County residents to vote at the opening of the Maryland Democratic Coordinated Campaign headquarters in Upper Marlboro Saturday. At the opening event, multiple state and federal Democratic nominees and elected officials encouraged voters to canvass for Democratic nominee Wes Moore.
wnav.com
Cruise Ship Crew Member Rescued this Past Friday from Chesapeake Bay
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command on Friday rescued a crew member who was having a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the Easton Section, Trooper 6, responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of the shores of Kent Island around 7 p.m. on Friday. The United States Coast Guard – Sector Baltimore called advising that the Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship was requesting immediate aerial evacuation of one of its crew members who was experiencing a serious medical event.
WJLA
'I've spoken to students that are terrified': Va. rolls back transgender accommodations
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — As a sophomore at Oakton High School, Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter would rather be worrying about things like driver's education. But after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday he is rolling back transgender student accommodations in all state schools, she now finds herself having to take part in the game of political ping-pong.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland surplus going to rainy day fund
WBFF — To prepare for economic turn down Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot came up with a recommendation that half of the states $2.5 billion budget surplus goes to a rain day fund. anirban basu joined us this morning to talk about the budget surplus is He is an economist and CEO of the sage policy group.
VDOT to begin work on Woodrow Wilson Bridge this weekend
(September 13, 2022) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will perform overnight repairs to reinstall a barrier gate on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge on Thursday, September 15. To allow crews to complete the repairs safely, Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT SHA) crews will close the two left lanes of the northbound span of the Woodrow […]
Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole
The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
New York Post
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reverses protections for transgender students
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reversing course on how the state deals with transgender students — issuing a requirement that they use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their biological sex. The Republican rolled back changes made by his predecessor, which affected everything from bathroom usage to pronouns. The...
Comments / 1