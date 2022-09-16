Read full article on original website
Why Cradles: Origin of Species Will Change Your Mind About NFT Gaming
NFT gaming, while probably a novelty aspect in blockchain gaming, can no longer be considered a niche but an established part of games built on blockchain. With the ability to earn being a major pull for gamers, NFT gaming has attracted a large number of new players. At some point in 2021, there were game streamers who were posting earnings in the thousands of dollars every week due to their participation in these NFT games.
KX.finance announces upcoming DeFi/DEX aggregator launch on APTOS/SUI blockchain
KX.finance team is proud to announce the upcoming launch of their new Aptos/Sui-based DeFi/DEX tool and aggregator with aggregation capabilities. According to the LitePaper from the official website, this innovative new product will offer aggregation capabilities and solve three pain points of existing DEX and Aggregators:. For end users: They...
ApeCoin (APE) Shows Signs Of Recovery, But Mini-Rally Could Be Short-Lived
ApeCoin has had a long and complex history. When it was first released on March 17, it was immediately put to the test by the same market forces that were responsible for the general crypto market’s slump. The coin’s price has broken through the resistance of a head-and-shoulders pattern,...
Cardano (ADA) Price Fails To Break $0.5 Despite Vasil Hype
The Cardano Vasil hard fork has been in the works for a while now. Hype for this hard fork had been overshadowed by that of the Ethereum Merge, but now that the Merge is done and out of the way, the focus has now fallen back on the Cardano network once more. Given this, there has been much optimism about where the price of ADA is going from here, but the digital asset has not given any indication of positive movement.
Uniglo (GLO) Beats Luna Classic (LUNC), Dogechain (DC), And Ethereum Classic (ETC) With Massive Price Surge
It has been a good week for Uniglo (GLO), which has seen its price skyrocket by 35%, outpacing Luna Classic (LUNC), Dogechain (DC), and Ethereum Classic (ETC). This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Uniglo had just started its presale as an ICO. However, it seems that the market has finally caught on to Uniglo’s potential, and the price has exploded.
Cosmos ATOM Also Loses Its Gains As Market Fluctuates Heavily
ATOM remained an exception to the general downtrend of the crypto market for a couple of days as it continued to gain despite heavy price fluctuations of other tokens. The Ethereum Merge took place successfully on September 15th, marking a historic moment in the history of crypto. However, just as some analysts predicted, it did not result in a spike as optimists have forecasted. In fact, most cryptos, including ETH, and BTC, experienced a downturn at the same time. This confirmed the “Buy the rumor, sell the news” tag; crypto analysts conferred on the event in advance.
