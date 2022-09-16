Read full article on original website
Early morning crash claims life of Eufaula resident
Dothan, Ala. (WTVY) - A recent release from the Opelika Post and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, has claimed the life of a Eufaula man. Demetrius A. Conway, 38, was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he...
UPDATE: Roads now open after dump truck crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A single-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck caused a road closure in Dale County. The Southbound lanes of U.S 231 at Dale County 10, in Dale County, were completely blocked for nearly three hours. All southbound traffic was diverted onto Dale County 10. The crash occurred...
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
Pike county crash leaves two dead
PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
Update: Coffee Co. road back open after poultry truck crashes
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Coffee County. A tractor-trailer overturned just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Completely blocking Alabama Highway 27 near the 24-mile marker in Coffee County. A media release from ALEA says the road will be closed for...
MISSING: Coffee Co. Sheriff’s searching for missing man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man. Joshua J. Burdeshaw, 41, was reportedly seen around the Elba Courthouse on Tuesday, September 13th. Joshua is 6’0″ and 220lbs and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and khaki...
WATCH: Plane lands on Alabama highway
(This article originally reported the location as Phenix City — the plane landed in Smiths Station.) UPDATE 9/19/2022 6:40 p.m.: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right westbound lane of U.S. 280, near mile marker 117 in Lee County, is currently blocked following the emergency landing of a small airplane. ALEA officials said […]
ROAD CLOSED: Dothan Road and Bridge Dept.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is reporting a road closure. Bethel Road is closed to through traffic between Broad Street and WH Graddy Road until further notice. The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is performing storm drainage replacements for an upcoming paving project in that area.
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Elderly Neglect and Abuse charges after he allegedly became physically violent with a relative. Police say Travis Ren Mattox, 31, also violated a protection order that forbids him from going near the elderly woman. He pushed the victim to the floor, according...
Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. The initial contact with the page, run by an investigator from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on August 30, 2022....
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
ALEA cancels missing, endangered 84-year-old Millbrook man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: This alert has been cancelled. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered person alert for Howard Blazer. Blazer is 84 years old and may have a condition that impairs his judgement, according to ALEA. ALEA says Blazer was last seen on...
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation began making improvements to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road in Montgomery. This project will include concrete pavement, traffic signs and traffic striping. The intersection will be closed throughout the project. Detour signage will direct motorists...
Opelika man wanted for Capital Murder in Auburn apartment complex shooting
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police are searching for a Capital Murder suspect after a man was shot and killed at The Beacon apartments just after midnight on Sunday. On Sept. 19, 2022, Auburn Police responded to the 1200 block of South College Street about a man suffering from gunshot wounds. 32-year-old Walter Williams Jr. of […]
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, authorities responded to the incident in the 200 block of School Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday. There, they found a man fatally shot in a vehicle. Jordan said a female victim was also found with a gunshot wound to the leg.
House fire in Dothan, possible arson, police say
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Dothan Fire Department received a call at 4:30 p.m. about a house fire in the 1100 Block of Sumter Street in Dothan with heavy fire coming from the south side of the building. Reports from citizens say two teenagers entered the building before the fire. When...
Woman sues Dothan McDonald’s for millions after a drive-thru visit went wrong, lawsuit claims
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The McDonald’s in Dothan that was sued on Monday for millions is currently investigating the allegation made by a Florida woman. In a statement, Murphy Family Restaurants, the owner of the McDonald’s on Ross Clark Circle says:. The health and safety of our...
Geneva man arrested after online covert operation, police say
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)—A Geneva man has been arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to what he thought was an underage girl, but turned out to be an undercover investigator. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Jessie Harris, 19, contacted a Facebook page that he believed to be a...
23-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting
An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a Montgomery shooting. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 12:25 a.m. Thursday to the 6000 block of Woodley Circle on a report of a person shot, said Capt. Saba Coleman. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Dante Gholston dead...
