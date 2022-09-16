ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AL

wtvy.com

Early morning crash claims life of Eufaula resident

Dothan, Ala. (WTVY) - A recent release from the Opelika Post and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, has claimed the life of a Eufaula man. Demetrius A. Conway, 38, was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he...
EUFAULA, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Roads now open after dump truck crash

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A single-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck caused a road closure in Dale County. The Southbound lanes of U.S 231 at Dale County 10, in Dale County, were completely blocked for nearly three hours. All southbound traffic was diverted onto Dale County 10. The crash occurred...
DALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Pike County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Goshen, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Glenwood, AL
City
Brundidge, AL
wdhn.com

Pike county crash leaves two dead

PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Update: Coffee Co. road back open after poultry truck crashes

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Coffee County. A tractor-trailer overturned just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Completely blocking Alabama Highway 27 near the 24-mile marker in Coffee County. A media release from ALEA says the road will be closed for...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

MISSING: Coffee Co. Sheriff’s searching for missing man

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man. Joshua J. Burdeshaw, 41, was reportedly seen around the Elba Courthouse on Tuesday, September 13th. Joshua is 6’0″ and 220lbs and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and khaki...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WATCH: Plane lands on Alabama highway

(This article originally reported the location as Phenix City — the plane landed in Smiths Station.) UPDATE 9/19/2022 6:40 p.m.: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right westbound lane of U.S. 280, near mile marker 117 in Lee County, is currently blocked following the emergency landing of a small airplane. ALEA officials said […]
SMITHS STATION, AL
wdhn.com

ROAD CLOSED: Dothan Road and Bridge Dept.

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is reporting a road closure. Bethel Road is closed to through traffic between Broad Street and WH Graddy Road until further notice. The Dothan Road and Bridge Department is performing storm drainage replacements for an upcoming paving project in that area.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Elderly Neglect and Abuse charges after he allegedly became physically violent with a relative. Police say Travis Ren Mattox, 31, also violated a protection order that forbids him from going near the elderly woman. He pushed the victim to the floor, according...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. The initial contact with the page, run by an investigator from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on August 30, 2022....
GENEVA, AL
Alabama Now

GOSHEN, AL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wbrc.com

ALEA cancels missing, endangered 84-year-old Millbrook man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: This alert has been cancelled. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered person alert for Howard Blazer. Blazer is 84 years old and may have a condition that impairs his judgement, according to ALEA. ALEA says Blazer was last seen on...
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation began making improvements to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road in Montgomery. This project will include concrete pavement, traffic signs and traffic striping. The intersection will be closed throughout the project. Detour signage will direct motorists...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, authorities responded to the incident in the 200 block of School Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday. There, they found a man fatally shot in a vehicle. Jordan said a female victim was also found with a gunshot wound to the leg.
TUSKEGEE, AL
wdhn.com

House fire in Dothan, possible arson, police say

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Dothan Fire Department received a call at 4:30 p.m. about a house fire in the 1100 Block of Sumter Street in Dothan with heavy fire coming from the south side of the building. Reports from citizens say two teenagers entered the building before the fire. When...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva man arrested after online covert operation, police say

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)—A Geneva man has been arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to what he thought was an underage girl, but turned out to be an undercover investigator. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Jessie Harris, 19, contacted a Facebook page that he believed to be a...
GENEVA, AL
AL.com

23-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a Montgomery shooting. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 12:25 a.m. Thursday to the 6000 block of Woodley Circle on a report of a person shot, said Capt. Saba Coleman. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Dante Gholston dead...
MONTGOMERY, AL

