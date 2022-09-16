Read full article on original website
Quant Explains How Whales Moved Before And After Ethereum Merge
A quant has explained how the movement of whales differed between before and after the Ethereum merge went live. Ethereum Funding Rates Reached An All-Time Low Just Before The Merge. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a lot of ETH investors bet on the price going...
TA: Bitcoin Price Makes U-Turn, Why BTC Could Tumble to $18K
Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $20,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC traded below $19,000 and remains at a risk of a move to $18,000. Bitcoin started a fresh decline and traded below the $19,500 support. The price is now trading below $19,200 and the 100 hourly...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Needs To Hold $18,000 At All Means, Why So?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has had turbulent times against tether (USDT) as more pain increases for bulls. Despite showing so much strength, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off from $19,000 in the past weeks to a region of $25,000 as many hoped for more relief to rally to a region of $30,000. The price of BTC faced rejection and has continued to fall with no sign of bears giving up. (Data from Binance)
Solana Price Trades Laterally, What Could Be The Next Level?
Solana price has been volatile over the last week, with no significant change in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOL fell by 6%. At the moment, the Solana price is neither swaying towards the bullish zone nor the bearish territory. The technical outlook for the altcoin has...
Why Buying Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Fantom would be the Best Cryptocurrency Decision for You?
Since Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way, cryptocurrencies have played an important role in the global economy, and they have continued to grow and gain widespread usage. Numerous cryptocurrencies have been developed to provide diverse services and solutions to global societal and economic concerns. Three of these digital currencies, Bitcoin (BTC)...
Dogecoin Surpasses Polkadot – Can DOGE Maintain Its Aggressiveness?
Traders should definitely keep their eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) as the popular dog meme coin hints at a 30% rally in the coming days. Dogecoin blazes past Polkadot with a wide difference seen at around $576.235 million. DOGE price spiked by 2.25%. As the second biggest proof-of-work blockchain network and...
These Two On-Chain Signals Precede Bitcoin Falls, Suggests Analyst
An analyst has suggested that two on-chain signals may be used to predict Bitcoin falls as they seem to have historically preceded drops in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Selling Of 7yrs-10yrs Old Coins Spiked Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC dumping of...
Bitcoin May Retest $20,000 Zone Before It Drops To $18,000 Level
Fear has gripped investors and traders alike in light of the recent adverse market action. Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has suffered the highest levels of selling pressure since the crisis in June and July. With a high of $22,400 on September 13 and a low of $18,790 today, Bitcoin...
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
ApeCoin (APE) Shows Signs Of Recovery, But Mini-Rally Could Be Short-Lived
ApeCoin has had a long and complex history. When it was first released on March 17, it was immediately put to the test by the same market forces that were responsible for the general crypto market’s slump. The coin’s price has broken through the resistance of a head-and-shoulders pattern,...
This Dividend-Paying Cannabis Stock Just Got an Upgrade. Is It Time to Buy?
Should you follow the advice of a Wall Street analyst, or is this stock still too risky?
Bitcoin Monthly Stats: Cost Basis, Long-Term Holders, And The Cyclical Bottom
In this month’s The Bitcoin Monthly, ARK Invest focused on Ethereum and the Merge. As a side dish, they did publish some premium and review-worthy stats that we’re about to cover. Never mind the market, the Bitcoin network keeps producing block after block regardless. The stats that this whole activity produces can be critical in understanding the market, though.
Cryptocurrency Continues to Enter The Mainstream, But Education Remains a Barrier
Cryptocurrency was designed to empower people by giving back their financial power and allowing them to avoid relying on governments and banks. Since its infancy, cryptocurrency has disrupted traditional financial services, including governments, central banks, and venture capitalists. Cryptocurrency is generally decentralized in nature, meaning any single person or entity does not control it. The technology’s decentralized nature has allowed it to revolutionize the finance world through its unparalleled transparency, immutability, and security. As a result, it is rapidly making its way into the mainstream.
Cardano (ADA) Price Fails To Break $0.5 Despite Vasil Hype
The Cardano Vasil hard fork has been in the works for a while now. Hype for this hard fork had been overshadowed by that of the Ethereum Merge, but now that the Merge is done and out of the way, the focus has now fallen back on the Cardano network once more. Given this, there has been much optimism about where the price of ADA is going from here, but the digital asset has not given any indication of positive movement.
WATCH: Bitcoin Bloody Monday Leads To Reversal Hammer | BTCUSD September 19, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a recent showing from bulls after a bloody Monday morning open in Bitcoin price action. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 19, 2022. Last night, we had the weekly close in Bitcoin price, and overnight, there was a...
Analysis-Overstretched U.S. companies feel pinch of higher borrowing costs
Sept 20 (Reuters) - When U.S. consumer products company Newell Brands Inc (NWL.O) refinanced $1.1 billion worth of bonds earlier this month, it saw its borrowing costs jump by more than half.
LBank Exchange Will List GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022. Combining innovative...
OceanStake– Trusted Platform For Crypto Staking
No matter who you are or where you’re from, OceanStake believes everyone should be able to freely earn, spend, trade, and transfer their money. Their goal is to serve as a crypto infrastructure service provider. With OceanStake, you can immediately put your idle assets to work and establish a...
Top Profit Coins to Help You Through the Crypto Collapse: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Since the start of the crypto collapse, most users have struggled to decide which coins to trade and which to hold. The bearish market trend has affected the cryptocurrency prices of most tokens, and you must consider which coin to invest in to secure your crypto assets. Here, we review Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), three top coins finance analysts who think they will help you weather the collapse.
Stellar (XLM) Shows Strong Recovery From Recent Slide
Stellar (XLM) has seen a stunning turnaround after the recent market downturn. However, following the announcement of the CPI report and corresponding fears of an interest rate hike, a sell-off ensued. The Donchian channel indicates that the average price of XLM is $0.1076 as of this writing. After a drop,...
