NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH) Price Is Likely To Stop Bouncing Now, Analyst Says
In a tweet two days ago, Bluntz predicted that ETH is only a 10% drop away from stabilizing. The Crypto trader is famous for accurately predicting Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market. More popular as the “smart contracter,” the strategist explained that he had been closely tracking ETH price charts since August.
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Coins To Watch Out for in the Cryptocurrency Market: Solana, ApeCoin, and Big Eyes Coin
Solana (SOL) – NFT Central Platform. Solana was developed in 2017 following a white paper announcement and was launched publicly into the cryptocurrency market in 2020. The primary aim was to present an alternative network to the existing Ethereum network, which had several challenges for crypto asset holders and traders.
NEWSBTC
Quant Explains How Whales Moved Before And After Ethereum Merge
A quant has explained how the movement of whales differed between before and after the Ethereum merge went live. Ethereum Funding Rates Reached An All-Time Low Just Before The Merge. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a lot of ETH investors bet on the price going...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Makes U-Turn, Why BTC Could Tumble to $18K
Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $20,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC traded below $19,000 and remains at a risk of a move to $18,000. Bitcoin started a fresh decline and traded below the $19,500 support. The price is now trading below $19,200 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
ApeCoin (APE) Shows Signs Of Recovery, But Mini-Rally Could Be Short-Lived
ApeCoin has had a long and complex history. When it was first released on March 17, it was immediately put to the test by the same market forces that were responsible for the general crypto market’s slump. The coin’s price has broken through the resistance of a head-and-shoulders pattern,...
NEWSBTC
Why Buying Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Fantom would be the Best Cryptocurrency Decision for You?
Since Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way, cryptocurrencies have played an important role in the global economy, and they have continued to grow and gain widespread usage. Numerous cryptocurrencies have been developed to provide diverse services and solutions to global societal and economic concerns. Three of these digital currencies, Bitcoin (BTC)...
NEWSBTC
Solana Price Trades Laterally, What Could Be The Next Level?
Solana price has been volatile over the last week, with no significant change in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOL fell by 6%. At the moment, the Solana price is neither swaying towards the bullish zone nor the bearish territory. The technical outlook for the altcoin has...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Surpasses Polkadot – Can DOGE Maintain Its Aggressiveness?
Traders should definitely keep their eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) as the popular dog meme coin hints at a 30% rally in the coming days. Dogecoin blazes past Polkadot with a wide difference seen at around $576.235 million. DOGE price spiked by 2.25%. As the second biggest proof-of-work blockchain network and...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Attempts Recovery, Why 100 SMA Is The Key
Bitcoin started an upside correction from the $18,223 low against the US Dollar. BTC climbed above $19,000, but it is now facing resistance near the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin traded as low as $18,223 before it started an upside correction. The price is still trading below $20,000 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Monthly Stats: Cost Basis, Long-Term Holders, And The Cyclical Bottom
In this month’s The Bitcoin Monthly, ARK Invest focused on Ethereum and the Merge. As a side dish, they did publish some premium and review-worthy stats that we’re about to cover. Never mind the market, the Bitcoin network keeps producing block after block regardless. The stats that this whole activity produces can be critical in understanding the market, though.
Cryptoverse: After Merge, ether heads for a $20 billion Shanghai splurge
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Merge came, saw and conquered. Not that you'd guess from crypto prices. The Ethereum blockchain's mega-upgrade finally went live on Sept. 15, moving it to a less energy-intensive "proof of stake" (PoS) system with hardly a hiccup. read more.
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Bloody Monday Leads To Reversal Hammer | BTCUSD September 19, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a recent showing from bulls after a bloody Monday morning open in Bitcoin price action. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 19, 2022. Last night, we had the weekly close in Bitcoin price, and overnight, there was a...
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrency Continues to Enter The Mainstream, But Education Remains a Barrier
Cryptocurrency was designed to empower people by giving back their financial power and allowing them to avoid relying on governments and banks. Since its infancy, cryptocurrency has disrupted traditional financial services, including governments, central banks, and venture capitalists. Cryptocurrency is generally decentralized in nature, meaning any single person or entity does not control it. The technology’s decentralized nature has allowed it to revolutionize the finance world through its unparalleled transparency, immutability, and security. As a result, it is rapidly making its way into the mainstream.
NEWSBTC
PolkStation – One Stop For IDO/INO/IGO & Metaverse and Multi Defi Protocols.
Polkastation combines various DeFi protocols, NFT minting, and marketplace with the Polkadot framework as its base. Though early blockchains serve the purpose of deploying decentralized applications, there are limitations like lack of run-time specialization and limited throughput. Polkastation wants to deliver a cutting-edge project in the blockchain space and thus...
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022. Combining innovative...
NEWSBTC
Top Profit Coins to Help You Through the Crypto Collapse: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Since the start of the crypto collapse, most users have struggled to decide which coins to trade and which to hold. The bearish market trend has affected the cryptocurrency prices of most tokens, and you must consider which coin to invest in to secure your crypto assets. Here, we review Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), three top coins finance analysts who think they will help you weather the collapse.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo (GLO) Beats Luna Classic (LUNC), Dogechain (DC), And Ethereum Classic (ETC) With Massive Price Surge
It has been a good week for Uniglo (GLO), which has seen its price skyrocket by 35%, outpacing Luna Classic (LUNC), Dogechain (DC), and Ethereum Classic (ETC). This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Uniglo had just started its presale as an ICO. However, it seems that the market has finally caught on to Uniglo’s potential, and the price has exploded.
NEWSBTC
Stellar (XLM) Shows Strong Recovery From Recent Slide
Stellar (XLM) has seen a stunning turnaround after the recent market downturn. However, following the announcement of the CPI report and corresponding fears of an interest rate hike, a sell-off ensued. The Donchian channel indicates that the average price of XLM is $0.1076 as of this writing. After a drop,...
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptos to Keep Your Eye on Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Holo
Today’s world is constantly changing, whether it happens quickly or gradually. The same is true of the cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrencies are one of the leading contributors to the financial industry and have allowed many people to make sums of money throughout the years. However, the recent crypto crash has...
