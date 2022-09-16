Long Island Nets name Ronnie Burrell as head coach; JR Holden as GM

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets’ G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, have named several team leaders including their new General Manager, head coach, and assistant coach.

Basketball writer Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports that the team has named their incoming staff members. “The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, say they have named JR Holden as general manager and Ronnie Burrell as head coach. The team has also named Matt MacDonald as assistant general manager,” Spears reported.

In a press release, Brooklyn’s General Manager Sean Marks praised his newly promoted employees.