Moose and Owl fires containment increases
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,093 acres and is 51% contained. The Owl Fire has burned 747 acres and is 53% contained. You can join an in-person meeting Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Idaho Fish...
Moose Fire emergency area, road and trail closure reduced
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Effective Monday, the Salmon‐Challis National Forest has reduced the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐512. The new description of the closure is as follows:. DESCRIBED AREA, ROADS, AND TRAILS:. Described Area: All NFS lands on the...
Idaho Community Foundation grants $220k in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Community Foundation has awarded more than $220,000 to nearly 60 schools, senior centers and other community organizations through its Forever Idaho East program, including more than $68,000 in Bonneville County. Grantees stretch from Lemhi County to Bear Lake County. One of the...
Youth pheasant hunt scheduled Oct. 1 in Salmon
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a youth pheasant hunt in Salmon on Saturday, October 1. Designed for youth ages 10-17, the event is free and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The youth will begin their day at the...
