ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Hotel del Coronado Unveils Exclusive Shore House at the Del – What You Get for $1,299 a Night

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395V0k_0hyUGthv00
A living area and the ocean-view veranda beyond, at Shore House at The Del. Photo credit: Courtesy, Hotel del Coronado

The legendary Hotel del Coronado has opened Shore House at The Del, the resort’s newest oceanfront luxury offering.

Shore House at The Del features 75 residential-style seaside spaces, with up to three bedrooms, in a bright, modern beach house setting.

With the opening, the Hotel del Coronado, a Hilton property, now offers five distinct and authentic neighborhood experiences, including the Beach Village, open since 2007; the Cabanas, with a newly refreshed pool, which opened in 2020; the Victorian neighborhood, with Victorian architecture and experiences to match, and the Views, the resort’s home for coastal activities.

Rates start at $1,299 a night for Shore House at the Del, designed by architecture firm Leo A. Daly.

The new property includes a dedicated entrance, valet and check-in, a zero-edge oceanfront pool with private cabanas and an open-air poolside bar; a bistro with a dedicated space for events and a public room with indoor-outdoor spaces, lounge areas and fire pits.

Special services offered include VIP concierge and wellness options, including personal trainers and beach pilates.

Harold Rapoza, the resort’s general manager, called Shore House “the crowning achievement of Hotel del Coronado’s multi-year Master Plan.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVKBj_0hyUGthv00
The infinity pool at the newly opened Shore House at The Del. Photo credit: Courtesy, Hotel del Coronado

In addition to the new hotel, the $400-million project includes an extensive historic restoration of the resort’s front porch and lobby, a redesigned main entry and drive, new guest rooms in the Views and new retail.

Events at Shore House at The Del will include chef’s tables, wine tastings, artisan demonstrations, “Blue Hour,” observed with the lighting of fire pits and a “Blue Hour” menu.

Resort guests can tap into all of the Hotel del Coronado’s amenities, from its numerous dining options, including Serea, Sun Deck, Babcock & Story Bar, Sheerwater and more, to a host of spa and beach activities.

There’s bonuses too. The “Welcome to Shore House Offer” includes both daily 10,000 Hilton Honors points and $250 resort credits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Bars in San Diego

With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Hot Brunch Spot in San Diego - Cocina De Barrio

Cocina De Barrio is a Mexican restaurant and tequila and mezcal bar located in Hillcrest, San Diego. They are quite well known for their brunch but also offer lunch and dinner menus. This is one of my favorite brunch spots in San Diego because not only is their presentation absolutely stunning, but the food itself is incredibly delicious!
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Coronado, CA
Coronado, CA
Lifestyle
TripAdvisor Blog

5 must-visit cities near the California coast

Don’t miss these stops as you work your way up the shore. With its world-class vineyards, artsy enclaves, and bustling urban centers, there are countless reasons to visit the Golden State. But we’re partial to California’s coastline for its breathtaking nature, picturesque beaches, and some of the most scenic byways and parks in the country. Ahead, some of the best sights, activities, and accommodations to add to your SoCal-to-NorCal itinerary.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dinh Lee

Hot Asian Fusion Restaurant and Bar in San Diego - OB Noodle House

OB Noodle House is an Asian fusion restaurant and bar in Ocean Beach, San Diego, and is voted San Diego’s Best Asian Fusion. It is definitely a fan favorite in San Diego and I totally understand why! Everything from the food to the drinks to the ambiance to the service was absolutely amazing and I was very blown away by every single dish that we ordered. I am very impressed by them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Trying to sell your couch? A business came to San Diego to do just that

Kaiyo, a second-hand furniture marketplace is expanding its services to San Diego County. The New York City-based startup offers a full-service platform and white-glove delivery that doesn’t require lugging your furniture to a parking lot to sell it to a stranger. Convenience is a key element of the company’s...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Dinh Lee

Aesthetic Thai Restaurant in San Diego - Siam Nara

Siam Nara is located in a popular plaza in Mira Mesa of San Diego. It is a traditional Thai restaurant that serves some of the most beautiful and delicious food I’ve ever seen. Siam Nara is owned by Suree, who also happens to be the owner of the restaurant, who aims to continue her traditions of cooking Thai food. She owns two other locations, Amarin in Hillcrest and Narraya in Pacific Beach. They are a relatively new restaurant to Mira Mesa and opened right at the beginning of when the Coronavirus began to take-off. Because of this, most people have not been able to dine or experience Siam Nara to its fullest. They currently offer takeout for their food items and desserts. Their takeout is just as beautifully presented as the rest of their food so you will not be disappointed by their takeout!
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Hilton Honors#Beach House#Oceanfront#Linus Business#Hotels#Victorian#Vip#Hotel Del Coronado
Times of San Diego

Hawthorne Country Store to Host Fallbrook Grand Opening

Hawthorne Country Store will host a grand opening Saturday at its new location in Fallbrook. After nearly 12 years in Fallbrook, Hawthorne moved to the Fallbrook Fertilizer Feed and Farm Supply space. Past owner of Fallbrook Fertilizer Feed and Farm Supply Brad Urquhart, who has operated in the region since 1976, will pass on the store’s legacy, collaborating with the Hawthorne and Thelen families, who own Hawthorne Country Store.
FALLBROOK, CA
Times of San Diego

Sorrento Mesa Offices Built in 1982 Sold to Local Private Investor for $5.25M

A commercial real estate firm arranged the sale of a 17,238-square-foot office building in Sorrento Mesa to a private investor for $5.25 million, officials said. Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris and Scott Kincaid of CBRE represented the seller, a San Diego-based private investor. The unnamed buyer was represented by CBRE’s Ted Jacobs, Hunter Rowe and Matt Carlson.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Travel
San Diego Business Journal

Luxury Apts Coming to Oceanside’s El Corazon

Sudberry Properties has started construction of a luxury apartment complex in the El Corazon community of Oceanside, a 465-acre former open-pit sand mine that the city acquired in 1994. Sudberry was chosen in 2011 as the lead developer of the commercial portion of El Corazon − and is in the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Del Cerro residents say proposed mega-church will bring traffic, congestion, and other negative impacts

SAN DIEGO — A long-fought battle over plans to build a megachurch in San Diego's Del Cerro community has resurfaced after the church released its official proposal. On August 31, representatives from All Peoples' Church outlined its plans in a required environmental report to the state. Those plans include building a 54,476-square-foot church, a 71,010-square-foot parking garage, classrooms, large meeting rooms, and an all-purpose gym on the six acres of vacant land off Interstate 8 at College Avenue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Pups Paddle Out for Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon

Dozens of dogs showed off their surf skills Sunday in Del Mar for the 17th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon. The yearly competition raises money for the Helen Woodward Animal Center. But this year, organizers switched things up by holding a special ceremony in honor of shelter pets across the U.S.
DEL MAR, CA
northcountydailystar.com

20th Annual Vista Viking Festival Was the Biggest Ever

The 20th Annual Vista Viking Festival was in full swing (or throw of an ax) this third weekend of September 2022, to much appreciation from both patrons and vendors alike. The previous physical festival was in 2019, while the last two years were on somewhat of a hiatus due to Covid-19 and were kept going online at www.VistaVikingFestival.com. Patrons could watch online videos from their YouTube channel (Vista Viking Festival) to see musical performances, instructional videos, and much more. They even had an area for some of the merchants to sell their wares, and as awesome as that is, there’s just something to tactile window shopping that you don’t get digitally. For instance, if you happen to have forgotten your drinking horn at home, there is a plethora of engraved and plain horns you can choose from to purchase as soon as you enter. You don’t want to be caught without your drinking horn, do you? While there and around the festival, feel free to wander your eyes to the many vendors and marketers selling their goods like Phoenix and Crow. Even the vendors themselves go shopping, like Tara Baumann from Gear Oils modeling her recently purchased headgear from Simply Bivin Designs. For the constant flow of regulars, customers, cosplayers, individuals, and families that want to connect with their ancestral genealogy, there’s plenty of leather, fur, charms, jewels, and weaponry to accommodate all walks of life.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Super Girl Pro Series showcases lady surfers in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro will celebrate its 15th year at the Oceanside pier this weekend. The nationally-televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top professionals scheduled to compete. We spoke with former...
OCEANSIDE, CA
socalthrills.com

Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy