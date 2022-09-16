Hotel del Coronado Unveils Exclusive Shore House at the Del – What You Get for $1,299 a Night

A living area and the ocean-view veranda beyond, at Shore House at The Del. Photo credit: Courtesy, Hotel del Coronado

The legendary Hotel del Coronado has opened Shore House at The Del, the resort’s newest oceanfront luxury offering.

Shore House at The Del features 75 residential-style seaside spaces, with up to three bedrooms, in a bright, modern beach house setting.

With the opening, the Hotel del Coronado, a Hilton property, now offers five distinct and authentic neighborhood experiences, including the Beach Village, open since 2007; the Cabanas, with a newly refreshed pool, which opened in 2020; the Victorian neighborhood, with Victorian architecture and experiences to match, and the Views, the resort’s home for coastal activities.

Rates start at $1,299 a night for Shore House at the Del, designed by architecture firm Leo A. Daly.

The new property includes a dedicated entrance, valet and check-in, a zero-edge oceanfront pool with private cabanas and an open-air poolside bar; a bistro with a dedicated space for events and a public room with indoor-outdoor spaces, lounge areas and fire pits.

Special services offered include VIP concierge and wellness options, including personal trainers and beach pilates.

Harold Rapoza, the resort’s general manager, called Shore House “the crowning achievement of Hotel del Coronado’s multi-year Master Plan.”

The infinity pool at the newly opened Shore House at The Del. Photo credit: Courtesy, Hotel del Coronado

In addition to the new hotel, the $400-million project includes an extensive historic restoration of the resort’s front porch and lobby, a redesigned main entry and drive, new guest rooms in the Views and new retail.

Events at Shore House at The Del will include chef’s tables, wine tastings, artisan demonstrations, “Blue Hour,” observed with the lighting of fire pits and a “Blue Hour” menu.

Resort guests can tap into all of the Hotel del Coronado’s amenities, from its numerous dining options, including Serea, Sun Deck, Babcock & Story Bar, Sheerwater and more, to a host of spa and beach activities.

There’s bonuses too. The “Welcome to Shore House Offer” includes both daily 10,000 Hilton Honors points and $250 resort credits.