New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Rondell D. Watkins, 31, 215 Beaver St. Apt. 2, New Britain, ill opn mv under suspension, poss intent sell/dspns narcotic, pos control substance – first offense, failure comply fingerprint reqs. Adaora Stephanie Nwodili, 27, 200 Westcommerce St. Apt. 211, Dallas, TX, interfere w/ officer/resisting, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, second-degree...
New Britain Herald
Windsor man killed in motorcycle accident in Plainville
PLAINVILLE – A Windsor man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 72 in Plainville over the weekend. State police on Monday identified the victim as Kendell Alston. He was 47 years old and was alone on the bike. According to state police, Alston was driving a 2007...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Corn Hole tournament happening at The Truck Bar Wednesday; here's how to enter
NEW BRITAIN – Get a head start on Oktoberfest with The Greater New Britain Chamber’s Corn Hole Tournament hosted by The Truck Bar this Wednesday. “It’s our Oktoberfest Business After Hours,” said Bill Moore, Greater New Britain Chamber president. “We’re trying to do it themed in with Oktoberfest with a twist.”
New Britain Herald
Berlin welcomes another new business in town, this time Kader Insurance Agency
BERLIN – After 16 years in the industry, Sam Kader set off on his own and opened Kader Insurance Agency in Berlin. “It’s great that Kader Insurance is here; it’s really demonstrating the true entrepreneurial spirit that’s been going on throughout Berlin and throughout the area,” said Bill Moore, Greater New Britain Chamber president. “With all the openings that have been going on most have been individual, not corporate, which is good. Not that there’s anything wrong with corporate, but seeing such a concentration of entrepreneurial openings in Berlin really speaks to how the town is going, the direction, the leadership. It’s truly a great thing.”
New Britain Herald
Berlin's offense proves dynamic in 47-6 win at RHAM
HEBRON – The Berlin Redcoats clearly didn’t take their 4-6 record in 2021 lightly based on the way they’ve come out of the gate in 2022. The RHAM Raptors found themselves lined up against a team that seems unstoppable offensively, even without some of their best players in the lineup on Saturday.
New Britain Herald
Local artist to teach still life drawing class at New Britain Public Library
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Public Library will host a still life drawing class series on Thursdays, Sept. 22 and 29. The classes will be lead by local artist Nelson Nuñez at 6 p.m. Artists will learn the basics of drawing still life objects, such as line...
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman overcomes anxiety by learning how to fly planes
NEW BRITAIN – Tanyka Renee, a pilot, motorcyclist and explorer, feared heights while learning to fly an airplane. “When I took up a pilot license when I learned how to fly, I had no choice but to face my fears,” Renee said. “Now imagine being in control of a plane and still learning how to fly it and being up there.”
New Britain Herald
Berlin Fair draws thousands
BERLIN – Standing as a testament to what it means to gather community in the name of supporting causes, the Berlin Fair gathered thousands over the weekend to celebrate four days of fundraising efforts, food, music, rides, contests and more. Stephen Kulinski, Berlin Lions Club fair vice president, said...
New Britain Herald
Federal officials say man who took plea deal had numerous firearms in Newington residence, including untraceable 'ghost guns'
A Newington man has pleaded guilty in federal court after authorities said he was found with numerous firearms, including “ghost guns” that are untraceable for law enforcement. Glen Dauphin, 50, entered his plea during a hearing last week in federal court in Bridgeport. He is free on $200,000...
New Britain Herald
Southington police investigating recent rash of car break-ins
SOUTHINGTON – Local police are investigating a recent rash of car break-ins. Police on Monday said there have been nearly 20 such burglaries reported in town in just over a month. They are asking for the public’s assistance in cutting down on these types of crimes by taking some basic precautions against becoming a victim.
