Arcata, CA

humboldtsports.com

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS — Cats take control in the first half

By Ray Hamill — The Ferndale Wildcats stole the show on Saturday as they beat neighbors and rivals, the Fortuna Huskies, in the annual Milk Can game. The Cats took control of the game with three first-half touchdowns and ran out to a 27-13 victory. Check out some of...
FERNDALE, CA
humboldtsports.com

An ‘awesome day in the Cream City’ as Wildcats prevail

By Ray Hamill — The Milk Can is headed back to Ferndale after the Wildcats defeated the Fortuna Huskies 27-13 in the annual rivalry showdown on Saturday afternoon. The Cats took advantage of some early Fortuna turnovers and had two huge first-half defensive stops deep in their own territory, as they won the coveted trophy for the first time since 2019 and the first time on home soil since 2012.
FORTUNA, CA
humboldtsports.com

No stopping Hartwell, as CR women take NorCal Preview victory

Fresh off her record-breaking spring competing in track and field, Hannah Hartwell had a cross country debut to remember for College of the Redwoods on Saturday. The Corsairs sophomore placed first at the NorCal Preview meet at Rohner Park in Fortuna, comfortably outpacing the field by more than a minute.
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Blue Lake Rancheria, Employees Reach Union Agreement

[DISCLOSURE: Blue Lake Rancheria is a minority owner of the Outpost’s parent company, Lost Coast Communications, Inc.]. As one of the top ten largest employers in Humboldt County, the Blue Lake Rancheria Tribe recognizes the benefits of unionized labor such as keeping wages competitive, and retaining employees with an organizing structure that is designed to be fair and balanced.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

RAIN! Looks Like It’s Gonna Be a Wet Weekend

Depending on where you are in Humboldt, you might have already had some drizzle this Saturday afternoon and the wet weather is predicted to continue for the rest of the weekend, possibly through Tuesday. “Are you ready for rain this weekend?” The National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday morning. “Rainfall...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Second drive-by shooting reported in two weeks in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — Gunshots were reportedly heard at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 200 and 300 blocks of Dollison Street near Saint Bernard High School. There were numerous neighbors who heard the shots followed by the sound of a car speeding off. Police confirmed that a home on the 300 block of Dollison Street was hit.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
EUREKA, CA
Fox40

The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought

(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crimevoice.com

Humboldt County authorities make arson arrest in Willow Creek

Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area

My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
HAYFORK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

EYES OUT, EUREKA: At-Risk Man Went Missing From His Eureka Hotel Room Last Night

UPDATE: Mr. Boisvert has been found, and is safe, the EPD says. The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year- old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
EUREKA, CA
crimevoice.com

Del Norte County man accused of attempted murder

Originally Published By: Del Norte County Sheriffs Office. “On August 31, 2022 DNSO Deputies responded to 1130 N Hwy 101 to attempt to serve a warrant to Xavier Pastrana DOB: 12/15/1984. This warrant was issued in relation to a Domestic Violence event that occurred on 7-14-22. Upon the Deputies arrival...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery

After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Alleged Auto Theft

Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on North Bank Road, in McKinleyville, observed a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the road in the area of Hunts Road. Deputies checked the vehicle’s records...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA

